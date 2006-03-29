Fundamentals of Special Radiographic Procedures - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780721606323, 9781416067702

Fundamentals of Special Radiographic Procedures

5th Edition

Authors: Albert Snopek
eBook ISBN: 9781416067702
eBook ISBN: 9780323277754
Paperback ISBN: 9780721606323
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th March 2006
Page Count: 488
Description

Presenting the information a technologist needs to know to perform advanced diagnostic and interventional special procedures, this text provides complete coverage of topics such as angiography, cardiac catheterization, and vascular interventions. A general overview includes room design, image recording systems, injection devices, contrast media, and catheters. Coverage of specific imaging procedures includes anatomy, indications and contraindications, procedures, contrast media, patient care, equipment, and patient positioning. Discussions of cardiac and vascular interventional procedures help practicing radiographers prepare for the ARRT advanced certification exams.

Key Features

  • Special tables for equipment tray setup list the items needed for each procedure.
  • Chapter summaries recap the most important information and provide a quick review.
  • Key terms are bolded throughout chapters.
  • Special boxes draw attention to important information in the chapter.
  • List of pharmaceutical resources is included in new appendix.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Design & Equipment

Chapter 1 Design Elements for Advanced Procedures

Chapter 2 Image Capture – Analog & Digital

Chapter 3 Automatic Injection Device

Chapter 4 Instrumentation and Accessories

Part 2 Basic Pharmacology

Chapter 5 Introduction to Pharmacology

Chapter 6 Contrast Media

Part 3 Patient Communication and Care

Chapter 7 Principles of Patient Care

Chapter 8 Principles of Angiography

Part 4 Special Modalities

Chapter 9 Computed Tomography

Chapter 10 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Chapter 11 Nuclear Medicine — SPECT, PET, and Fusion Imaging

Part 5 Diagnostic Vascular Procedures

Chapter 12 Cardiac and Thoracic Procedures

Chapter 13 Genitourinary Procedures

Chapter 14 Visceral Angiography

Chapter 15 Peripheral Vascular Procedures

Chapter 16 Neurologic Vascular Procedures

Part 6 Interventional Techniques

Chapter 17 Vascular Interventional Procedures

Chapter 18 Cardiac Interventional Procedures

Chapter 19 Non Vascular Interventional Techniques

Part 7 Other Special Procedures

Chapter 20 Hysterosalpingography

Chapter 21 Myelography

Chapter 22 Sialography

Chapter 23 Arthrography

Appendix 1 Custom Formation of Catheters

Appendix 2 Reference Sources for Pharmaceutical Information

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Albert Snopek

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman and Assistant Professor, Radiography Education Department, Middlesex County College, Edison, NJ

