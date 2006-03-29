Fundamentals of Special Radiographic Procedures

Presenting the information a technologist needs to know to perform advanced diagnostic and interventional special procedures, this text provides complete coverage of topics such as angiography, cardiac catheterization, and vascular interventions. A general overview includes room design, image recording systems, injection devices, contrast media, and catheters. Coverage of specific imaging procedures includes anatomy, indications and contraindications, procedures, contrast media, patient care, equipment, and patient positioning. Discussions of cardiac and vascular interventional procedures help practicing radiographers prepare for the ARRT advanced certification exams.