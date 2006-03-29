Fundamentals of Special Radiographic Procedures
5th Edition
Description
Presenting the information a technologist needs to know to perform advanced diagnostic and interventional special procedures, this text provides complete coverage of topics such as angiography, cardiac catheterization, and vascular interventions. A general overview includes room design, image recording systems, injection devices, contrast media, and catheters. Coverage of specific imaging procedures includes anatomy, indications and contraindications, procedures, contrast media, patient care, equipment, and patient positioning. Discussions of cardiac and vascular interventional procedures help practicing radiographers prepare for the ARRT advanced certification exams.
Key Features
- Special tables for equipment tray setup list the items needed for each procedure.
- Chapter summaries recap the most important information and provide a quick review.
- Key terms are bolded throughout chapters.
- Special boxes draw attention to important information in the chapter.
- List of pharmaceutical resources is included in new appendix.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Design & Equipment
Chapter 1 Design Elements for Advanced Procedures
Chapter 2 Image Capture – Analog & Digital
Chapter 3 Automatic Injection Device
Chapter 4 Instrumentation and Accessories
Part 2 Basic Pharmacology
Chapter 5 Introduction to Pharmacology
Chapter 6 Contrast Media
Part 3 Patient Communication and Care
Chapter 7 Principles of Patient Care
Chapter 8 Principles of Angiography
Part 4 Special Modalities
Chapter 9 Computed Tomography
Chapter 10 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Chapter 11 Nuclear Medicine — SPECT, PET, and Fusion Imaging
Part 5 Diagnostic Vascular Procedures
Chapter 12 Cardiac and Thoracic Procedures
Chapter 13 Genitourinary Procedures
Chapter 14 Visceral Angiography
Chapter 15 Peripheral Vascular Procedures
Chapter 16 Neurologic Vascular Procedures
Part 6 Interventional Techniques
Chapter 17 Vascular Interventional Procedures
Chapter 18 Cardiac Interventional Procedures
Chapter 19 Non Vascular Interventional Techniques
Part 7 Other Special Procedures
Chapter 20 Hysterosalpingography
Chapter 21 Myelography
Chapter 22 Sialography
Chapter 23 Arthrography
Appendix 1 Custom Formation of Catheters
Appendix 2 Reference Sources for Pharmaceutical Information
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 29th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416067702
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323277754
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721606323
About the Author
Albert Snopek
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman and Assistant Professor, Radiography Education Department, Middlesex County College, Edison, NJ