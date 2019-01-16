Fundamentals of Solar Cells: Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conversion provides an introduction to the fundamental physical principles of solar cells. It aims to promote the expansion of solar photovoltaics from relatively small and specialized use to a large-scale contribution to energy supply. The book begins with a review of basic concepts such as the source of energy, the role of photovoltaic conversion, the development of photovoltaic cells, and sequence of phenomena involved in solar power generation. This is followed by separate chapters on each of the processes that take place in solar cell. These include solar input; properties of semiconductors; recombination and the flow of photogenerated carriers; charge separation and the characteristics of junction barriers; and calculation of solar efficiency. Subsequent chapters deal with the operation of specific solar cell devices such as a single-crystal homojunction (Si); a single-crystal-heterojunction/buried-homojunction (AlGaAs/GaAs); and a polycrystalline, thin-film cell (CuxS/CdS). This book is intended for upper-level graduate students who have a reasonably good understanding of solid state physics and for scientists and engineers involved in research and development of solar cells.

Table of Contents



Preface

List of Symbols

List of Acronyms

Chapter l Survey of Basic Concepts

1.1 Sources of Energy

1.2 The Role of Photovoltaic Conversion

1.3 Historical Survey

1.4 Solar Cells and Solar Systems: A Technical Overview

1.5 Materials and Materials Problems

1.6 A General Perspective on Energy and the Future

Chapter 2 Solar Insolation

2.1 Solar Spectrum

2.2 Effects of the Earth's Atmosphere

2.3 Measurement of Solar Insolation

2.4 Solar Simulation

2.5 Solar Cell Testing Methods

Chapter 3 Properties of Semiconductors

3.1 Energy Levels

3.2 Determination of the Fermi Energy

3.3 Electrical Conductivity

3.4 Optical Absorption

3.5 Recombination

Chapter 4 Application of the Transport Equation

4.1 Overview

4.2 Basic Ingredients for the Transport Equation

4.3 Derivation of the Transport Equation

4.4 Solution of the Transport Equation

4.5 Special Topics

4.6 Measurement of Minority Carrier Lifetime and Diffusion Length

Chapter 5 Junctions

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Homojunctions

5.3 Heterojunctions

5.4 Modifications to the Simple Heterojunction Model

5.5 Models for Heterojunction Transport

5.6 Summary of Heterojunction Transport

5.7 Schottky Barriers, MIS, and SIS Structures

5.8 Ohmic Contacts

5.9 Summary

Chapter 6 The Calculation of Solar Efficiency

6.1 The Ideal Cell under Illumination

6.2 The Effects of Series and Parallel Resistance

6.3 Other Treatments of the Calculation of Solar Efficiency

6.4 The Effect of Temperature and Illumination on Cell Efficiency

6.5 Loss Analysis

Chapter 7 Silicon Solar Cells

7.1 History

7.2 Growth of Single-Crystal Silicon

7.3 Imperfections, Doping, and Lifetime

7.4 The Fabrication and Parameters for a Typical Si Cell

7.5 Fine Tuning

7.6 Novel Approaches

7.7 Economics and Innovation

Chapter 8 Heterojunction and Heteroface Structure Cells

8.1 Choice of Heterojunction Solar Cell Components

8.2 The AlGaAs/GaAs Heteroface Solar Cell

8.3 InP-Based Cells

8.4 Summary

Chapter 9 Polycrystalline Thin Films for Solar Cells

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Growth of Thin Films

9.3 Optical Effects in Thin Films

9.4 Electrical Transport Properties

9.5 The Effect of Grain Boundaries in Polycrystalline Solar Cells

9.6 Epilogue

Chapter 10 The CuxS/CdS Cell: A Case History of an All-Thin-Film Cell

10.1 Historical Introduction

10.2 Properties of CuxS and CdS

10.3 Photovoltaic Processes and Theoretical Efficiency

10.4 The Relation of CuxS Layer Properties to Cell Efficiency and Stability

10.5 Fundamental Heterojunction Transport Phenomena in CuxS Cells

10.6 CuxS/ZnyCd1-yS Cells

10.7 Summary

Chapter 11 Other Photovoltaic Cells

11.1 Schottky, MIS, and SIS Junction Solar Cells

11.2 Amorphous Silicon

11.3 InP-Based Thin-Film Cells

11.4 CdTe-Based Cells

11.5 Cells Based on the I—III—VI2 Chalcopyrites

11.6 Exploratory Materials

Chapter 12 Concentrators, Concentrator Systems, and Photoelectrochemical Cells

12.1 Elementary Concentrator Systems

12.2 Photovoltaic Cells Used in Concentrator Systems

12.3 Complex Systems

12.4 Photoelectrochemical Conversion

Appendix 1 Air-Mass 1.5 Solar Insolation Data

Appendix 2 Transport Equation Solutions for Dark and Illuminated Cases

Index

