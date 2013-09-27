Fundamentals of Skeletal Radiology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455751549, 9780323186452

Fundamentals of Skeletal Radiology

4th Edition

Authors: Clyde Helms
Paperback ISBN: 9781455751549
eBook ISBN: 9780323186452
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 27th September 2013
Page Count: 248
Description

Fundamentals of Skeletal Radiology remains a perfect first book on musculoskeletal radiology and a terrific quick review of the subject. With its entertaining writing style and many new and improved imaging examples, turn to the "pink book" for an effective, concise, and enjoyable introduction to musculoskeletal imaging - just as tens of thousands of radiology students, residents, and clinicians have done with previous editions of this medical reference book.

"A clear, concise and quick reference, dipping into the pages is like slipping on a favourite pair of slippers – comforting and reassuring!" (Tracey Thorne, Specialist reporting radiographer, Airedale NHS Foundation Trust - Sept14)

"Some may lament the cover colour and although the fourth edition ‘pink book’ is a more subtle cerise these days, it is still the go-to guide for skeletal radiology and the pearls that every reporter needs in order to build a firm foundation of MSK knowledge"
Reviewed by: RAD Magazine, Sept 2014


"Whilst the books primary audience is radiology residents in the USA it is an excellent book for all students of medical imaging and one that I recommend to all those who are developing an interest in skeletal imaging."
Reviewed by: Stephen Boynes, University of Bradford, 2014

Key Features

  • Visually grasp musculoskeletal imaging concepts and techniques through hundreds of high-quality digital radiographs, MRIs, bone scans, and CT images.
  • Easily understand the basics of skeletal radiology from the author's succinct, highly accessible writing style that makes information straightforward for beginners.

Table of Contents

1. Unnecessary Examinations

2. Benign Lytic Lesions

3. Malignant Tumors

4. "Don't Touch" Lesions

5. Trauma

6. Arthritis

7. Metabolic Bone Disease

8. Miscellaneous Conditions

9. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Knee

10. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Shoulder

11. Lumbar Spine: Disc Disease and Stenosis

12. Magnetic Resonance Imaging of the Foot and Ankle

13. Miscellaneous Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781455751549
eBook ISBN:
9780323186452

About the Author

Clyde Helms

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Orthopaedic Surgery, Deparment of Radiology, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, North Carolina

Reviews

"A clear, concise and quick reference, dipping into the pages is like slipping on a favourite pair of slippers – comforting and reassuring! Helms’ style is warm, conversational and often humorous which makes for easy reading of complex chapters such as those on arthritis and metabolic bone disease...The author himself states that after reading this book, the reader can go on and research their chosen topic further with more in-depth texts. It is well worth taking the time to follow up on the references at the end of each chapter as Helms’ recommendations are relevant and need further exploration...There are several updates to this the fourth edition that are most welcome and enhance it further. The images have been more clearly reproduced so that bony abnormalities are more easily spotted and the reference to the image within the body of the text is near to the image itself, making reading flow more smoothly...The overall feel of the book is slicker and smarter and although the pages are now glossy, I am sure they will end up well-thumbed in the hands of radiologists, registrars and radiographers alike."

RAD Magazine, Sept 2014

