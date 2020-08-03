Fundamentals of Risk Management for Process Industry Engineers
1st Edition
Description
To maximise sustainable competitiveness requires the identification and optimisation of the range of risks that can impact a business. Understanding the foundational principles of sociotechnical risk management is required to design and execute effective risk identification, optimisation and management within a business. Fundamentals of Risk Management for Process Industry Engineers outlines those foundational principles. The book explains the underpinning theory of human-centred, sociotechnical risk management and how it can be applied to deliver real improvements in risk identification, understanding, analysis, control, communication and governance.
Key Features
- Describes the foundations of risk management
- Explains how risk management and professional engineering practice are inter-related
- Describes the role and importance of humans in risk management activities
- Discusses the fundamentals of how to identify, assess, treat, monitor and review risks in high hazard industries
- Discusses the range of operational risks faced by process companies, including safety and health, environmental and social risk, project risk and supply chain risk
Readership
Final year undergraduate students, Masters students, industry practitioners doing professional development
Table of Contents
SECTION A – INTRODUCTION
Chapter 1: Risk in the process industries
1.1 Introduction to risk in the process industries
1.2 What is risk? .
1.3 Why is risk management so important?
1.4 What types of risk should engineers consider?
1.5 Case studies of engineering decisions
1.6 Summary
SECTION B – THE FOUNDATIONS
Chapter 2: Fundamentals of risk management
2.1 Introduction to risk fundamentals .
2.2 The risk management process
2.3 The risk language
2.4 A brief history of risk management
2.5 Two approaches of modern risk management
2.6 Case studies illustrating two approaches to risk management
2.7 Who is responsible for risk management
2.8 Summary
Chapter 3: Professional practice
3.1 Introduction
3.2 What is professional practice?
3.3 What is a professional engineer?
3.3.1 Ethics
3.3.2 Competence
3.3.3 Performance
3.4 Obligations, accountabilities and responsibilities 39.
3.4.1 Legal and regulatory obligations
3.4.2 Accountabilities
3.4.3 Responsibilities
3.5 Summary
Chapter 4: Humans and risk
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The role of humans – risk analysers, controllers and perceivers
4.2.1 Risk perceivers
4.2.2 Risk analysers
4.2.3 Risk controllers
4.3 Risk communication
4.4 The human decision making process
4.4.1 Situation awareness
4.4.2 Decision making strategies
4.4.3 Performance
4.5 Summary
SECTION C – KEY RISK MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES
Chapter 5: Identify, assess and treat risks
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Establish the context
5.3 Risk assessment
5.3.1 Risk identification theory
5.3.2 Risk analysis theory
5.3.3 Risk evaluation, tolerable risk and ALARP
5.3.4 Risk assessment techniques and tools
5.3.5 The risk register
5.4 Risk treatment and management
5.4.1 Overview of risk treatment
5.4.2 Unwanted event identification
5.4.3 Selection and optimization of risk controls
5.4.4 Bowtie analysis
5.4.5 Management of controls
5.5 Summary
Chapter 6: Monitor and review risk management
6.1 Introduction 98.
6.2 Why perform event investigations?
6.3 Purpose and theory behind investigations
6.4 Incident investigation techniques and application considerations
6.4.1 Timeline
6.4.2 Five whys analysis
6.4.3 Fishbone
6.4.4 HFACs
6.4.5 Bowtie analysis
6.4.6 Accimap
6.4.7 SAfER
6.5 Integration of learning back into the business
6.6 Summary
SECTION D – THE OPERATIONAL RISKS
Chapter 7: Safety & Health
Chapter 8: Project Risk
Chapter 9: Environmental & Social Risk
Chapter 10: Supply Chain Risks
SECTION E – CLOSING
Chapter 11: Achieving Sustainable Operational Excellence
About the Author
Maureen Hassall
Maureen Hassall is an Associate Professor at the University of Queensland and director of UQ R!SK, a leading-edge, multidisciplinary initiative that crosses the fields of industrial risk and human factors. Maureen works collaboratively with a broad range of safety critical industries to develop better human-centred risk management approaches that improve companies’ operational performance and competitiveness. Her industry-focused research is motivated by 18 years of industry experience working in a number of different countries and in a variety of roles including specialist engineering, line management, organisational change and business performance improvement roles. Maureen also develops and delivers risk management and human factors training, education and advice to undergraduate and postgraduate students and well as directly to industry. In addition she supervises Masters and PhD candidates undertaking industry focused human factors and operational risk related research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Queensland, Australia
Paul Lant
Paul Lant is a Professor of Chemical Engineering at The University of Queensland. Paul has a long history of teaching and research at UQ, and he has held a variety of roles. He has led many new teaching initiatives and been a key player in establishing UQ Chemical Engineering as a world leader in chemical engineering education innovation. He has started several commercial ventures and has been a Director of several companies. Paul co-founded UQ R!SK with his colleague Dr Maureen Hassall in 2015. UQ R!SK is an interdisciplinary initiative to deliver practical, evidence-based outcomes that help hazardous industries address current and future risk challenges. The vision for UQ R!SK is to be a world leader in developing practical and innovative, human-centred operational risk management approaches that deliver real improvements in performance and sustainable competitiveness for hazardous industries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, The University of Queensland, Australia