Fundamentals of Renewable Energy Processes
1st Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Renewable Energy Processes contains the technical detail necessary to understand the engineering principles that govern renewable energy application at many different levels. Focused on the fundamental mechanisms and processes that underpin energy management, it provides students with the foundation for all energy process courses.
This text is organized according to the main forms of energy – heat engines, hydrogen energy, energy from the sun, and wind and water energy - with an introductory chapter of basic energy terms. From fuel cells, electrolyzers, and processes for hydrogen production to biomass and windmills the author provides the most thorough examination of all aspects of renewable energy processes.
The book is recommended for all students and professionals studying the basic mechanisms of renewable energies.
Key Features
Examines the fundamentals of some non-traditional energy processes and illustrates the best way to implement these processes in our modern world.
Clear theory and physical examples of all principles relevant to the study of renewable energy.
Written by an internationally recognized pioneer researcher
Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Students; Renewable Energy Engineers and Managers
Table of Contents
Foreward Acknowledgments
Chapter 1: Generalities
Part I: Heat EnginesChapter 2: A Minimum of Thermodynamics and of Kinetic Theory of Gases Chapter 3: Mechanical Heat Engines Chapter 4: Ocean Thermal Energy Converters Chapter 5: Thermoelectricity Chapter 6: Thermionics Chapter 7: AMTEC Chapter 8: Radio-Noise Generators
Part II: The World of HydrogenChapter 9: Fuel Cells Chapter 10: Hydrogen Production Chapter 11: Hydrogen Storage
Part III: Energy from the SunChapter 12: Solar Radiation Chapter 13: Biomass Chapter 14: Photovoltaic Converters
Part IV: Wind and WaterChapter 15: Wind Energy Chapter 16: Ocean Engines
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 3rd August 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477954
About the Author
Aldo da Rosa
Dr. da Rosa taught the perennially popular Renewable Energy course at Stanford University for over 30 years. Former Chairman of the Brazilian National Research Council, Director of the Aeronautical Technical Center, and founder of Brazilian NASA, he also served as the CEO of a tech start-up, Chairman of the Board for a microprocessor manufacturer, and as a member of Siemens Corporation’s scientific advisory board.
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, Professor Emeritus (deceased), USA