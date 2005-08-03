Fundamentals of Renewable Energy Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120885107, 9780080477954

Fundamentals of Renewable Energy Processes

1st Edition

Authors: Aldo da Rosa
eBook ISBN: 9780080477954
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd August 2005
Page Count: 712
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
116.00
98.60
69.99
59.49
112.00
95.20
86.95
73.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fundamentals of Renewable Energy Processes contains the technical detail necessary to understand the engineering principles that govern renewable energy application at many different levels. Focused on the fundamental mechanisms and processes that underpin energy management, it provides students with the foundation for all energy process courses.

This text is organized according to the main forms of energy – heat engines, hydrogen energy, energy from the sun, and wind and water energy - with an introductory chapter of basic energy terms. From fuel cells, electrolyzers, and processes for hydrogen production to biomass and windmills the author provides the most thorough examination of all aspects of renewable energy processes.

The book is recommended for all students and professionals studying the basic mechanisms of renewable energies.

Key Features

  • Examines the fundamentals of some non-traditional energy processes and illustrates the best way to implement these processes in our modern world.

  • Appropriate for all students and professionals studying the basic mechanisms of renewable energies.

  • Clear theory and physical examples of all principles relevant to the study of renewable energy.

  • Written by an internationally recognized pioneer researcher

Readership

Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Students; Renewable Energy Engineers and Managers

Table of Contents

Foreward Acknowledgments

Chapter 1: Generalities

Part I: Heat Engines

Chapter 2: A Minimum of Thermodynamics and of Kinetic Theory of Gases Chapter 3: Mechanical Heat Engines Chapter 4: Ocean Thermal Energy Converters Chapter 5: Thermoelectricity Chapter 6: Thermionics Chapter 7: AMTEC Chapter 8: Radio-Noise Generators

Part II: The World of Hydrogen

Chapter 9: Fuel Cells Chapter 10: Hydrogen Production Chapter 11: Hydrogen Storage

Part III: Energy from the Sun

Chapter 12: Solar Radiation Chapter 13: Biomass Chapter 14: Photovoltaic Converters

Part IV: Wind and Water

Chapter 15: Wind Energy Chapter 16: Ocean Engines

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
712
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080477954

About the Author

Aldo da Rosa

Dr. da Rosa taught the perennially popular Renewable Energy course at Stanford University for over 30 years. Former Chairman of the Brazilian National Research Council, Director of the Aeronautical Technical Center, and founder of Brazilian NASA, he also served as the CEO of a tech start-up, Chairman of the Board for a microprocessor manufacturer, and as a member of Siemens Corporation’s scientific advisory board.

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, Professor Emeritus (deceased), USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.