Fundamentals of Radiobiology
2nd Edition
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology: Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences
Fundamentals of Radiobiology presents a clear picture of the effects of radiation to living organisms. It discusses the steps leading from the absorption of energy to death or final injury. The focus of study is the changes induced at the molecular level by absorbing energy. Some of the topics covered in the book are the methods for determining the direct and indirect action in biological systems, the nature of the initial chemical lesion in cellular radiobiology, the definition of target theory and the meaning of poison theory. The subjects on general radiation chemistry are also covered. The fields of radiation chemistry that will be discussed are the role of excitation, the variation of reactions between gases, liquids, and solids; and the status of free radicals created. The effects of radiation on macromolecules are discussed. The text defines the important role of metabolism in the development of the lesions. An analysis of the interactions of ionizing radiations with is presented. A chapter of the volume is devoted to the radiation chemistry of aqueous systems. Another section of the book focuses on the chemicals which simulate the biological effects of ionizing radiations. The book will provide useful information to doctors, chemists, biologists, radiologists, students and researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction—The Stepwise Development of Radiation Injury
Chapter 1. Interaction of Ionizing Radiations with Matte
Comparison of the Different Radiations
Mechanism of Energy Loss by X- And Y-Radiations
Energy Loss by Particulate Radiations
Units of Radiation Dose and Radioactivity
Measurement of Dose
Ionization Density
Excitations Produced by Ionizing Radiation
Chapter 2. Direct and Indirect Action in Biological Systems
Methods For Distinguishing Between Direct And Indirect Action
Relative Effectiveness of Direct and Indirect Action in Vitro
Relative Effectiveness of Direct and Indirect Action in Cells
Chapter 3. Dose-Response Relationships in Chemical and Biological Systems
The D 3 7 Dose and "Single-Hit" Concept
"Multi-Hit" Effects
Threshold—A Problem of Mammalian Radiobiology
Chapter 4. The Nature of the Initial Chemical Lesion in Cellular Radiobiology
The Target Theory
Application of Target Theory to Radiation Effects Produced In Vivo
The Relative Biological Effectiveness of Different Ionizing Radiations
The Poison Theory
Conclusions
Chapter 5. General Radiation Chemistry
Role Of Excitation
Difference Between the Reactions in Gases and Those in Liquids and Solids
Protection and Energy Transfer
Fate of Free Radicals Produced
Chapter 6. The Radiation Chemistry of Aqueous Systems
Introduction
Historical Development
Primary Products in the Radiolysis of Water
Reactions of Free Radicals
Reactions of Organic Substances Dissolved in Water
Chapter 7. Effect of Radiation on Macromolecules
Radiation Changes in Synthetic Polymers Produced by Indirect Action
Radiation Changes in Synthetic Polymers Produced by Direct Action
Protection of Molecules
Physical and Chemical Changes Produced in Proteins by Direct Action
Physical and Chemical Changes in Proteins Produced by Indirect Action
Crosslinking And Degradation of Deoxyribonucleic Acid
Changes Produced in Dna Following Irradiation In Vivo
Changes Produced in Polysaccharides
The Use Of Radiation as an Analytical Tool
Chapter 8. Chemical Substances WhichH Simulate the Biological Effect* of Ionizing Radiations
The Chemistry of The Biological Alkylating Agents
Comparison of Biological Effects Produced By The Alkylating Agents And By Radiations
Mechanism of Action Of The Alkylating Agents
Radiomimetic Properties Of Peroxides and Oxygen at High Concentrations
Chapter 9. Effects at the Cellular Level
Introduction
Mitosis
Meiosis
Mitosis in a Complex Organism
Reversible Cell Damage and Mitotic Delay Cell Death
Breakage of Chromosomes
Genetic Effects of Ionizing Radiations
Chapter 10. Biochemical Mechanism for Cellular Effects—The Enzyme Release Hypothesis
Nucleus Versus Cytoplasm
Chromosome Breakage
Interruption of Energy Supply
The Enzyme-Release Hypothesis
Chapter 11. The Effect of Oxygen in Radiobiology
Time at Which Oxygen Acts
Concentration of Oxygen Required
The Oxygen Effect in Mammals
Application of Oxygen Effect to Radiotherapy
Mechanism of Action
Chapter 12. Comparative Radiosensitivity of Living Organisms
Chapter 13. Pathological Biochemisty of Irradiated Living Organisms
Oxygen Consumption
Carbohydrate Metabolism After Irradiation
Disturbances in Fat Metabolism
Protein Metabolism
Changes in Electrolyte Concentration
Sulphydryl Enzymes and Proteins
Increased Enzymic and Synthetic Activity After Irradiation
Inhibition of Isolated Enzyme Systems In Vivo
Biosynthesis of Nucleic Acids
Mechanisms Responsible for Decreased Biosynthesis of DNA and RNA
The Nucleases
Summary
Chapter 14. Processes of Restoration After Irradiation
Restoration of Genetic Damage and of Reproductive Capacity
Recovery from Physiological Injuries
Repair In Mammals
Chapter 15. Neuro-Endocrine Reactions in Radiation Sickness
Stress and the Adaptation Syndrome
Do Ionizing Radiations Act as Stresses?
Difficulties in Facts and Interpretations
First and Second Reactions
Chapter 16. Physiopathology of Radiation Sickness in Mammals
Hyperacute Syndrome
The First Stage of Radiation Sickness
Changes in Permeability
Blood Changes
The Second Stage of Acute Radiation Sickness
Chapter 17. Delayed Effects
Shortening of Life Span
Cancer and Leukemia Induction
Damage to Embryos
Other Late Effects
Chapter 18. Interaction Between Cells and Tissues Following
Irradiation
Chapter 19. Chemical Protection Against X- and Gamma-Rays
Techniques
The Protective Substances
Mechanism of Action of Radioprotectors
Cysteamine and -Sh Protectors
Histamine, Adrenaline, 5-Hydroxytryptamine
Substances Which Intensify the Effects of X-Rays
Chapter 20. Treatment by Bone-Marrow and Spleen Cells
Physical Protection of the Spleen, Liver, Bones and Other Organs
Injections of Homogenates of Spleen or Bone-Marrow After Irradiation
Chapter 21. Human Experience
Source of Radiations to World Population and Their Importance
Possible Biological Effects of Natural and Artificial Background Radiations
Acute Radiation Syndrome in Man
Applications to Therapy
Postscript—The Role of Radiobiology in the World
Author Index
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184524