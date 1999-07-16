Fundamentals of Radiation Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
This book describes the physical and chemical effects of radiation interaction with matter. Beginning with the physical basis for the absorption of charged particle radiations, Fundamentals of Radiation Chemistry provides a systematic account of the formation of products, including the nature and properties of intermediate species. Developed from first principles, the coverage of fundamentals and applications will appeal to an interdisciplinary audience of radiation physicists and radiation biologists. Only an undergraduate background in chemistry and physics is assumed as a prerequisite for the understanding of applications in research and industry.
Key Features
- Provides a working knowledge of radiation effects for students and non-experts
- Stresses the role of the electron both as a radiation and as a reactant species
- Contains clear diagrams of track models
- Includes a chapter on applications
- Written by an expert with more than thirty years of experience in a premiere research laboratory
- Culled from the author's painstaking research of journals and other publications over several decades
Readership
Upper-division undergraduate and graduate students, researchers, and industrial practitioners in the fields of radiation chemistry (within physical chemistry) and radiation biology; courses in chemical physics and condensed matter sciences; national laboratories and hospitals
Table of Contents
Introduction. Interaction of Radiation with Matter: Energy Transfer from Fast Charged Particles. Structure of Charged Particle Tracks in Condensed Media. Ionization and Excitation Phenomena. Radiation Chemistry of Gases. The Solvated Electron. Spur Theory of Radiation Chemical Yields: Diffusion and Stochastic Models. Electron Thermalization and Related Phenomena. Electron Escape: The Free-Ion Yield. Electron Mobility in Liquid Hydrocarbons. Radiation Chemical Applications in Science and Industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 16th July 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532172
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125093903
About the Author
A. Mozumder
A. Mozumder held the position of Research Professor for over twenty years at a university operated research institute funded by the U.S. Department of Energy. He is a fellow of the American Physical Society and a co-contributor of an article on radiation effects in the Encyclopedia Britannica. He has contributed full-length chapter articles to several books and has edited a special issue of Radiation Physics and Chemistry on early events.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Notre Dame, Indiana, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Mozumder's book can be highly recommended to a large community of chemists, physicists, and biologists." --J.P. Adloff, Zeitschrift fur Physikalische Chemie 214/10
"Mozumder (Univ. of Notre Dame, Indiana) has written a resource for practitioners of radiation chemistry, which will serve them well since he is a recognized expert in this field. This is a book...providing insight as well as a compendium of references and sources of ongoing research." --CHOICE, May 2000