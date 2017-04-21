Fundamentals of Quantum Mechanics
3rd Edition
Fundamentals of Quantum Mechanics, Third Edition is a clear and detailed introduction to quantum mechanics and its applications in chemistry and physics. All required math is clearly explained, including intermediate steps in derivations, and concise review of the math is included in the text at appropriate points. Most of the elementary quantum mechanical models—including particles in boxes, rigid rotor, harmonic oscillator, barrier penetration, hydrogen atom—are clearly and completely presented. Applications of these models to selected “real world” topics are also included.
This new edition includes many new topics such as band theory and heat capacity of solids, spectroscopy of molecules and complexes (including applications to ligand field theory), and small molecules of astrophysical interest.
- Accessible style and colorful illustrations make the content appropriate for professional researchers and students alike
- Presents results of quantum mechanical calculations that can be performed with readily available software
- Provides exceptionally clear discussions of spin-orbit coupling and group theory, and comprehensive coverage of barrier penetration (quantum mechanical tunneling) that touches upon hot topics, such as superconductivity and scanning tunneling microscopy
- Problems given at the end of each chapter help students to master concepts
Upper-level undergraduate students and graduate students studying quantum mechanics in chemistry or physics; organic chemists using quantum chemistry in their research
Chapter 1: Origins of Quantum Theory
- Abstract
- 1.1 Blackbody Radiation
- 1.2 The Line Spectrum of Atomic Hydrogen
- 1.3 Electrons and the Nucleus
- 1.4 The Bohr Model for the Hydrogen Atom
- 1.5 The Photoelectric Effect
- 1.6 Particle-Wave Duality
- 1.7 The Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
- Problems
Chapter 2: The Methods of Quantum Mechanics
- Abstract
- 2.1 The Postulates
- 2.2 The Wave Equation
- 2.3 Operators
- 2.4 Eigenvalues
- 2.5 Wave Functions
- Problems
Chapter 3: Particles in Boxes
- Abstract
- 3.1 The Particle in a One-Dimensional Box
- 3.2 Separation of Variables
- 3.3 The Particle in a Three-Dimensional Box
- 3.4 F-Centers in Crystals
- 3.5 Solvated Electrons
- Problems
Chapter 4: The Hydrogen Atom
- Abstract
- 4.1 Schrödinger′s Solution to the Hydrogen Atom Problem
- 4.2 Interpreting the Solutions
- 4.3 p and d Wave Functions and Orbitals
- 4.4 Orthogonality
- 4.5 Approximate Wave Functions and the Variation Method
- Problems
Chapter 5: Structure and Properties of More Complex Atoms
- Abstract
- 5.1 The Helium Atom
- 5.2 Perturbation Method
- 5.3 Slater Wave Functions
- 5.4 Electron Configurations
- 5.5 Spectroscopic States
- Problems
Chapter 6: Vibrations and the Harmonic Oscillator
- Abstract
- 6.1 The Vibrating Object
- 6.2 Linear Differential Equations with Constant Coefficients
- 6.3 Back to the Vibrating Object
- 6.4 The Quantum Mechanical Harmonic Oscillator
- 6.5 Series Solutions of Differential Equations
- 6.6 Back to the Harmonic Oscillator
- 6.7 Population of States
- 6.8 Heat Capacity of Metals
- Problems
Chapter 7: Molecular Rotation and Spectroscopy
- Abstract
- 7.1 Rotational Energies
- 7.2 Quantum Mechanics of Rotation
- 7.3 Heat Capacities of Gases
- 7.4 Energy Levels in Gaseous Atoms and Molecules
- 7.5 Rotational Spectra of Diatomic Molecules
- Problems
Chapter 8: Bonding and Properties of Diatomic Molecules
- Abstract
- 8.1 An Elementary Look at Covalent Bonds
- 8.2 Some Simple Relationships for Bonds
- 8.3 The LCAO-MO Method
- 8.4 Diatomic Molecules of the Second Period
- 8.5 Overlap and Exchange Integrals
- 8.6 Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
- 8.7 Symmetry of Molecular Orbitals
- 8.8 Orbital Symmetry and Reactivity
- 8.9 Term Symbols
- Problems
Chapter 9: The Hückel Molecular Orbital Method
- Abstract
- 9.1 The Hückel Method
- 9.2 Determinants
- 9.3 Solving Polynomial Equations
- 9.4 Hückel Calculations for Larger Molecules
- 9.5 Calculations Including Heteroatoms
- 9.6 Some Triatomic Inorganic Molecules
- 9.7 Kernels, Repulsion, and Stability
- 9.8 Band Theory of Metals
- Problems
Chapter 10: Molecular Structure and Symmetry
- Abstract
- 10.1 Valence Bond Description of Molecular Structure
- 10.2 What Symmetry Means
- 10.3 Symmetry Elements
- 10.4 What Point Group Is It?
- 10.5 Group Theory
- 10.6 Symmetry of Molecular Orbitals
- 10.7 Molecular Orbital Diagrams
- 10.8 The Three-Center Bond
- 10.9 Orbital Symmetry and Reactivity
- Problems
Chapter 11: Molecular Spectroscopy
- Abstract
- 11.1 Visible and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
- 11.2 Electronic Transitions in Molecules
- 11.3 Photoelectron Spectroscopy
- 11.4 Determining Bond Lengths in Diatomic Molecules
- 11.5 Structure Determination
- 11.6 Types of Bonds Present
- 11.7 Solvatochromism
- 11.8 The Hydrogen Bond
- 11.9 Effects of Hydrogen Bonding on Spectra
- Problems
Chapter 12: Spectroscopy of Metal Complexes
- Abstract
- 12.1 The Effect of Ligands on d Orbitals
- 12.2 Bands in Electronic Spectra of Complexes
- 12.3 Interpreting Electronic Spectra of Complexes
- 12.4 Charge Transfer Absorption
- 12.5 Back Donation
- Problems
Chapter 13: Barrier Penetration
- Abstract
- 13.1 The Phenomenon of Barrier Penetration
- 13.2 The Wave Equations
- 13.3 Alpha Decay
- 13.4 Tunneling and Superconductivity
- 13.5 The Scanning Tunneling Microscope
- 13.6 Spin Tunneling
- 13.7 Tunneling in Ammonia Inversion
- Problems
Chapter 14: Comments on Computational Methods
- Abstract
- 14.1 The Fundamental Problem
- 14.2 The Basis Set
- 14.3 The Extended Hückel Method
- 14.4 The Hartree-Fock Self-Consistent Field Approach
- 14.5 Density Functional Theory
- 14.6 Epilogue
- Problem
References for Further Reading
Answers to Selected Problems
- Chapter 1 Origins of Quantum Theory
- Chapter 2 Methods of Quantum Mechanics
- Chapter 3 Particles in Boxes
- Chapter 4 The Hydrogen Atom
- Chapter 5 Structure and Properties of More Complex Atoms
- Chapter 6 Vibrations and the Harmonic Oscillator
- Chapter 7 Molecular Rotation and Spectroscopy
- Chapter 8 Bonding and Properties of Diatomic Molecules
- Chapter 9 Hückel Molecular Orbital Calculations
- Chapter 10 Molecular Structure and Symmetry
- Chapter 11 Molecular Spectroscopy
- Chapter 12 Molecular Spectroscopy
- Chapter 13 Barrier Penetration
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 21st April 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128092552
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128092422
James House
J.E. House is Scholar in Residence, Illinois Wesleyan University, and Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University. He received BS and MA degrees from Southern Illinois University and the PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana. In his 32 years at Illinois State, he taught a variety of courses in inorganic and physical chemistry. He has authored almost 150 publications in chemistry journals, many dealing with reactions in solid materials, as well as books on chemical kinetics, quantum mechanics, and inorganic chemistry. He was elected Professor of the Year in 2011 by the student body at Illinois Wesleyan University. He has also been elected to the Southern Illinois University Chemistry Alumni Hall of Fame. He is the Series Editor for Elsevier's Developments in Physical & Theoretical Chemistry series, and a member of the editorial board of The Chemical Educator.
Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University, Normal, IL; and Scholar in Residence, Chemistry, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL, USA