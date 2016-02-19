Fundamentals of Psychology: An Introduction focuses on issues that cut through the artificial boundaries commonly held in the study of behavior. The book reviews the nature of the organism in terms of basic neurology, including the neurological organization of the central nervous system and the general features of brain development. The author also examines the normal course of development of the visual systems. He discusses fixed patterns of behavior and the developmental processes that include emotional behavior, self-control, language use, perceptual, and cognitive development. The author then explains the use of statistical concept in psychological research, as well as the psychological methods of inquiry that involves variable manipulation and observation of effects. The author also discusses learning and motivation theory including the theories of Pavlov, Skinner, and Premack. He discusses the organism as an information processor using short- and long-term memory, and the mind as having physical aspects such as brain codes and a brain structure known as the corpus callosum. This book is helpful for psychiatrists, psychologists, behavioral scientists, students and professors in psychology.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

I. Nature of the Organism

1. Physical Aspects of Behavior: Basic Neurology

Neurological Organization of Central Nervous System

General Features of Brain Development

Summary

Suggested Readings

2. The Course of Normal Development: The Visual System

The Developing Visual System

The Retina

Visual Pathways from the Retina to the Brain

The Visual Cortex

Changing the Normal Brain by Changing the Environment

Some Characteristics of Normal Adult Visual Organization

Implications

Summary

Suggested Readings

3. Fixed Patterns of Behavior

Inborn Behavior

Ethology

The Development and Unfolding of Instinctive Patterns

Inborn Behavior and Learning

Imprinting

Summary

Suggested Readings

II. Developmental Processes

4. Emotional Behavior

Biological Mechanisms

Effects of Stimulation in Infancy

Emotional States

Psychoanalytical View of Sexual Development

Fear

Aggression

Cognitive Control of Emotional Behavior

Summary

Suggested Readings

5. Self-Control

Inculcation of Moral Values

Behavioral Theory and Techniques Used in Gaining Self-Control

Reinforcement and Punishment

Skinner's Définition of Self-Control

Self-Control Viewed as Behavioral Techniques

The Control of Overeating

The Control of Studying

Delay of Gratification

Didactic Self-Control

The Coverant and an Original View of Reinforcement

The Role of Modeling in Self-Control

The Role of Anxiety in Self-Control

Summary

Suggested Readings

6. The Development of Language

Skinner's View of Language

Inadequacy of the Associationistic Model

Chomsky's Description of the Sentence

Psychological Reality of the Transformation

How the Child Acquires Language: Chomsky's Model

Experimental Approaches to Child Language

Development of the Phonological System

Relationship of Babbling to Phonology

The Pivot-Open Grammar; First Sentences

General Principles of Language Acquisition

Language in Animals

Language and the Brain

Summary

Suggested Readings

7. Perceptual and Cognitive Development

Cognitive Development

The Piagetian View of Cognitive Development

Learning

Perceptual Development

Memory

Conceptual Development

Summary

Suggested Readings

III. Measuring Behavior

8. Statistical Concepts in Psychological Research

The Problem

Beyond Common Sense

Three Areas of Measurement

Evaluation of Psychological Measurement

Samples and Populations: Whom Do You Measure?

Sampling Variability

The Kinsey Report: A Survey of Group Characteristics and Differences

Intelligence: Tests of Individual Differences

Heritability of I.Q

Perils of Correlation

ESP: A Case of Experimental Analysis

Summary

Suggested Readings

9. Psychological Methods of Inquiry

Curiosity and Ideas

Real Life Approaches to Research

The Scientific Method: A Simple Experiment

Generalization

Control Group

Simple versus Complex Designs

Problems in Research: Experimenter Effects and Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

Ethical Considerations

Summary

Suggested Readings

VI. Sensation and Perception

10. Visual Sensitivity

The Problem of Detecting

Structure and Function

Selective Sensitivity of Receptors

Color Vision

Theories of Color Vision

Summary

Suggested Readings

Legends for Color Figures

11. The Perception of Things

Brightness Contrast

Brightness Constancy

Steady-State Stimulation

The Perception of Pattern

Simplicity, Information Theory, and Pattern Perception

The Nature-Nurture Question

Cortical Analyzers and Form Perception

Summary

Suggested Readings

12. Perception of Space and Movement

The Constancy of Perceived Size

The Perception of Distance

Space and Illusions

The Nature-Nurture Question Again

The Perception of Movement

Summary

Suggested Readings

13. The Auditory Stimulus

Physical Properties

The Ear

The Perception of Sound

Summary

Suggested Readings

14. The Measurement of Sensitivity

Absolute Threshold

Difference Thresholds and Weber's Law

Fechner's Law

Stevens' Power Law

Theory of Signal Detection

Summary

Suggested Readings

V. The Changing Organism

15. Learning and Motivation Theory

Basic Issues in Learning

General Discussion

Vocabulary of Learning Theory

Theories of Learning

Additional Theories

Summary

Suggested Readings

16. The Organism as an Information Processor

The Experimental Analysis of Memory

Short-Term Memory

Short-Term Memory: A Brief Recapitulation

Long-Term Memory

Long-Term Memory: A Recapitulation

Suggested Readings

17. Motivation and Evolution

Motivation Revisited

Functional Evolution: A Perspective

Aspects of Cell Development and Physiology

Origins of the Behavioral Response

Primitive Behavioral Patterns in Man

Regulatory Drives

Innateness of Taste Preference

The Physical Basis of Hunger

Evidence against Drive-Reduction Hypothesis

Evidence for Behavioral Specificity in Hypothalamic Functioning

Brain Stimulation and Reward

Summary

Suggested Readings

VI. Personality and Social Behavior in Perspective

18. Biological Aspects of Personality

Genetic Factors

Personality Correlates of Body Type

Social-Experiential Influences

Summary

Suggested Readings

19. Theory and Measurement in Personality

Freud and the Psychoanalytic Approach

The Mechanisms of Defense

The Learning Theory Approach

Trait Theories

Self Theory: Carl Rogers

The Measurement of Personality

Summary

Suggested Readings

20. The Abnormal Personality

Paranoid Schizophrenia

Normality and Abnormality

The Psychoneuroses

The Psychoses

Summary

Suggested Readings

21. The Treatment of Psychological Disorders

Therapy: The Treatment of Psychological Disorders

Medical Therapies

Drug Therapy

Psychotherapy

Summary

Suggested Readings

22. Aspects of Social Behavior

Theory of Cognitive Dissonance

Cognitive Control of Motivation

Attribution Theory

Theory of Social Comparison

Social Influence and Conformity

Group Dynamics

Risky Shift

Summary

Suggested Readings

23. Social Psychology and Social Problems

The Impact of Television Violence

Intergroup Prejudice and Conflict

Riots and Their Causes

Persuasion

Urban Stress

Summary

Suggested Readings

VII. The Mind of Man

24. Physical Aspects of Mind

Conscious Experience

Language Training

Brain Code and the Corpus Callosum

Summary

Suggested Readings

References

Index

Human Brain Model Assembly Instructions

