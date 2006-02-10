Fundamentals of Preparative and Nonlinear Chromatography
2nd Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Preparative and Nonlinear Chromatography, Second Edition is devoted to the fundamentals of a new process of purification or extraction of chemicals or proteins widely used in the pharmaceutical industry and in preparative chromatography. This process permits the preparation of extremely pure compounds satisfying the requests of the US Food and Drug Administration. The book describes the fundamentals of thermodynamics, mass transfer kinetics, and flow through porous media that are relevant to chromatography. It presents the models used in chromatography and their solutions, discusses the applications made, describes the different processes used, their numerous applications, and the methods of optimization of the experimental conditions of this process.
Readership
Practitioners in the pharmaceutical industry, researchers and students in the chemical engineering and/or life sciences field
Table of Contents
- Introduction, Definitions, Goal
2. The Mass Balance Equation of Chromatography and Its General Properties
3. Single-Component Equilibrium Isotherms
4. Competitive Equilibrium Isotherms
5. Transfer Phenomena in Chromatography
6. Linear Chromatography
7. Band Profiles of Single-Components with the Ideal Model
8. Band Profiles of Two Components with the Ideal Model
9. Band Profiles in Displacement Chromatography with the Ideal Model
10. Single-Component Profiles with the Equilibrium Dispersive Model
11. Two-Component Band Profiles with the Equilibrium-Dispersive Model
12. Frontal Analysis, Displacement and the Equilibrium-Dispersive Model
13. System Peaks with the Equilibrium-Dispersive Model
14. Kinetic Models and Single-Component Problems
15. Gradient Elution Chromatography under Nonlinear Conditions
16. Kinetic Models and Multicomponent Problems
17. Simulated Moving Bed Chromatography
18. Optimization of the Experimental Conditions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 990
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 10th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457222
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123705372
About the Author
Georges Guiochon
Professor Guiochon has been a Distinguished Scientist at the University of Tennessee and Oak Ridge National Laboratory since 1987. Born and educated in France, he was a Professor of chemistry at Ecole Polytechnique and at the University of Paris until 1984 when he moved to the USA. He has been working on nolinear and preparative chromatography since 1984. He has been awarded the 1978 Silver Medal of C.N.R.S.; Honarary Doctorates by the Technical University of Budapest (Hungary) in 1991 and by the University of Pardubice (Czech Republic) in 1999; the 1991 Separation Sciences Award and the 1998 Chromatography Award of the American Chemical Society; and the EAS Award in Separation Sciences in 2001. In 1994 he received an Alexander von Humboldt Award as a Senior American Scientist.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA
Attila Felinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Analytical Chemistry University of Pecs, Pecs, Hungary
Dean G. Shirazi
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Analytical Development Laboratories, AAIPharma Wilmington, NC, USA