Fundamentals of Plant Virology
1st Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Plant Virology is an introductory student text covering all of modern plant virology. The author, Dr. R.E.F. Matthews, has written this coursebook based on his classic and comprehensive Plant Virology, Third Edition. Four introductory chapters review properties of viruses and cells and techniques used in their study. Five chapters are devoted to current knowledge of all major plant viruses and related pathogens. Seven chapters describe biological properties such as transmission, host response, disease, ecology, control, classification, and evolution of plant viruses. A historical and future overview concludes the text. Fundamentals of Plant Virology is a carefully designed instructional format for a plant virology course. It is also an invaluable resource for students of plant pathology and plant molecular biology.
Key Features
- Summarizes knowledge on all aspects of plant virology
- Condenses all essential material from Plant Virology 3/e
- Compares basic properties of cells and viruses
- Outlines principles of gene manipulation technology
- Discusses serological techniques including monoclonal antibodies
- Geared to student level course
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students in basic and applied plant virology, plant pathology, microbiology, genetics and molecular biology, biological control, ecology, evolution, and related aspects of plant science
Table of Contents
What Are Viruses?: Viruses and Cells Compared. Definition of a Virus. Principal Techniques For the Study of Virus Particle and Genome Structure: Structure of Virus Particles. The Structure of Viral Genomes. Amino Acid Sequences in Viral Proteins. mRNAS. Introduction of an Artificial DNA Step into the Life Cycle of RNA Plant Viruses. Transgenic Plants. The Polymerase Chain Reaction. Serological Methods in Plant Virology: The Basis for Serological Tests. Methods for Detecting Antibody-Virus Combination. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS). Serological Methods in the Study of Virus Structure. Assay and Purification of Viruse Particles: Assay. Purification. Virus Structure: Physical Principles in the Architecture of Small Viruses. Examples of Plant Viruses with Different Kinds of Architecture. Interaction Between RNA and Protein in Small Isometric Viruses. Introduction to the Study of Virus Replication: General Properties of Plant Viral Genomes. Host Functions Used by Plant Viruses. Generalized Outline for the Replication of a Small SS Positive Sense RNA Virus. Methods for Determining Genome Structure and Strategy. The Regulation of Virus Production. Experimental Systems for Studying Viral Replication in Vivo. Errors in Virus Replication. Replication of Viruses with SS Positive Sense RNA Genomes: The Potyvirus Group. The Potexvirus Group. The Tobamovirus Group. The Tymovirus Group. The Comovirus Group. The Bromovirus Group. The Tobravirus Group. Replication of Other Virus Groups and Families: Caulimovirus Group. Geminivirus Group. Plant Reoviridae. Plant Rhabdoviridae. Plant Bunyaviridae. Small Nucleic Acid Molecules that Cause or Modify Disease: Viroids. Satellite Viruses and Satellite RNAs. Defective Interfering Particles. Transmission, Movement and Host Range. Direct Passage in Living Plant Material. Transmission by Organisms Other than Higher Plants. Mechanical Transmission. Movement and Final Distribution in the Plant. The Molecular Basis for Host Range. Discussion and Summary. Host Plant Responses to Virus Infection: The Kinds of Host Response to Inoculation with a Virus. The Responses of Susceptible Hosts. The Responses of Resistant Hosts. The Role of Viral Genes in the Induction of Systemic Disease. Processes Involved in Disease Induction. Factors Influencing the Course of Infection and Disease. Summary and Discussion. Variability: Isolation of Strains. The Molecular Basis for Variation. Criteria for the Recognition of Strains. Virus Strains in the Plant. Discussion and Summary. Relationships Between Plant Viruses and Invertebrates: Vector Groups. Nematodes (Nematoda). Aphids (Aphididae). Leafhoppers and Planthoppers (Auchenorrhyncha). Insects with Biting Mouthparts. Other Vector Groups. Pollinating Insects. Ecology: Biological Factors. Physical Factors. Survival Through the Seasonal Cycle. Conclusion. Economic Importance and Control: Economic Importance. Diagnosis. Control Measures. Nomenclature, Classification, Origins and Evolution: Nomenclature. Classification. Speculation on Origins. Evolution. Genome and Amino Acid Sequence Similarities Between Viruses Infecting Plants and Animals. Future Prospects for Plant Virology: A Brief Look at the Past. Towards the 21st Century. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 403
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 29th May 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138499
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124805583
About the Author
R C Matthews
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Auckland, Private Bag, New Zealand
Reviews
"Fundamentals of Plant Virology provides a carefully designed instructional format for a plant virology course. This text, together with the Third Edition of Plant Virology, provides an invaluable resource for the student of plant pathology as well as for professionals engaged in active research in the area. Thus, I highly recommend Fundamentals of Plant Virology for instructional purposes, as a reference, and for a detailed introduction to the field of plant virology. I predict that this informative textbook will become an integral component of undergraduate and graduate courses in plant virology and Matthews is to be congratulated for putting a book together that sets such a high standard. I am eager for my students to explore the book and acquire some of the knowledge gained by the author in over forty years of professional experience in plant virology." --ANDREW O. JACKSON, Professor of Plant Pathology, University of California, Berkeley
"I found the text to be up-to-date, relevant to students with a genetics/biochemistry background, as well as to those coming to the subject from a biology/plant pathology background. It will fill a niche between Matthews' new book and more applied student texts recently published on the descriptive aspects of plant virology. Its strongest favourable point is the emphasis it places on the molecular aspects of virology and the integration of these properties with the understanding of infection replication, transport, symptoms, transmission, epidemiology, and control. Matthews appears to be the only author currently capable of preparing a text covering the breadth of plant virology single-handedly." --DR. J.W. Randles, Department of Crop Protection, THE UNIVERSITY OF ADELAIDE, South Australia
"From the reviews of Plant Virology. This is an excellent textbook for a graduate level course in plant virology... For virologists, plant pathologists, and other biologists whose teaching or research activities have some relation to the plant viruses, this should be a most useful reference work." --BIOSCIENCE
"The text is highly readable and the form of the volume is outstanding. This book gives up-to-date information on nearly all aspects of plant virology and can be highly recommended for students and researchers." --ACTA PHYTOPATHOLOGICA
"The author is experienced in many of the areas which he covers, and writes clearly and critically about them all." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST
"Highly recommended." --CHOICE