Fundamentals of Pediatric Imaging - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323416191, 9780323444996

Fundamentals of Pediatric Imaging

2nd Edition

Editors: Lane Donnelly
Paperback ISBN: 9780323416191
eBook ISBN: 9780323444996
eBook ISBN: 9780323445009
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th October 2016
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

1. Special Considerations in Pediatric Imaging

2. Airway

3. Chest

4. Cardiac

5. Gastrointestinal

6. Genitourinary

7. Musculoskeletal

8. Neuro

Description

Safely perform and accurately interpret pediatric imaging studies with this concise, highly illustrated resource! Written by Lane F. Donnelly, MD, Fundamentals of Pediatric Imaging, 2nd Edition, covers the essential concepts residents and practitioners need to know, laying a solid foundation for understanding the basics and making accurate radiologic diagnoses. This easy-to-use title in the Fundamentals of Radiology series emphasizes advanced imaging techniques, including neuro applications, while highlighting the basic anatomy needed to understand this complex specialty.

Key Features

  • Nearly 650 high-quality, clinically relevant digital images clearly demonstrate essential concepts, techniques, and interpretation skills.

  • Advanced MR imaging topics such as MR enterography, MR urography, and cardiac CT and MRI are thoroughly discussed.

  • Reader-friendly lists, tables, and images make reference quick and easy.

  • Edited by Lane F. Donnelly, MD, recipient of the Society of Pediatric Radiology’s 2009 Singleton-Taybi Award for professional lifetime dedication to medical education.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

About the Editors

Lane Donnelly Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Quality Officer, Hospital-Based Services, Associate Radiologist-in-Chief, Department of Radiology, Texas Children's Hospital, Professor of Radiology, Baylor University College of Medicine, Houston, Texas

