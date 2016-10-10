Fundamentals of Pediatric Imaging
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
1. Special Considerations in Pediatric Imaging
2. Airway
3. Chest
4. Cardiac
5. Gastrointestinal
6. Genitourinary
7. Musculoskeletal
8. Neuro
Description
Safely perform and accurately interpret pediatric imaging studies with this concise, highly illustrated resource! Written by Lane F. Donnelly, MD, Fundamentals of Pediatric Imaging, 2nd Edition, covers the essential concepts residents and practitioners need to know, laying a solid foundation for understanding the basics and making accurate radiologic diagnoses. This easy-to-use title in the Fundamentals of Radiology series emphasizes advanced imaging techniques, including neuro applications, while highlighting the basic anatomy needed to understand this complex specialty.
Key Features
- Nearly 650 high-quality, clinically relevant digital images clearly demonstrate essential concepts, techniques, and interpretation skills.
- Advanced MR imaging topics such as MR enterography, MR urography, and cardiac CT and MRI are thoroughly discussed.
- Reader-friendly lists, tables, and images make reference quick and easy.
- Edited by Lane F. Donnelly, MD, recipient of the Society of Pediatric Radiology’s 2009 Singleton-Taybi Award for professional lifetime dedication to medical education.
Details
- 344
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 10th October 2016
- Elsevier
- 9780323416191
- 9780323444996
- 9780323445009
About the Editors
Lane Donnelly Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Quality Officer, Hospital-Based Services, Associate Radiologist-in-Chief, Department of Radiology, Texas Children's Hospital, Professor of Radiology, Baylor University College of Medicine, Houston, Texas