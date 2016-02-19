Fundamentals of Organizational Behavior
2nd Edition
An Applied Perspective
Description
Fundamentals of Organizational Behavior: An Applied Perspective, Second Edition examines the behavior of people in organizations. Topics covered range from political maneuvering in organizations (office politics) to the stresses facing people in managerial and professional positions. A conceptual framework for organizational behavior is presented, along with numerous case illustrations and examples from live organizational settings. This monograph consists of 14 chapters and opens with an introduction to organizational behavior and how it is influenced by principles of human behavior. The three main subareas or schools of management thought are discussed, together with the difference between knowledge work and non-knowledge work; how research and theory contribute to an understanding of organizational behavior; and the distinction between structure and process. The following chapters explore how the meaning of work relates to work motivation, as well as the link between work motivation and job performance; behavioral aspects of decision making; stresses in managerial and professional life; and political maneuvering in organizations. Small group behavior, leadership styles, and interpersonal communications are also considered, along with intergroup conflict and organizational effectiveness. This book will be of interest to students, managers, and staff specialists, as well as behavioral scientists and management theorists.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
Preface to the Second Edition
Acknowledgments
Part I Introduction
Chapter 1 Introduction to Organizational Behavior
Learning Objectives
Scope of Organizational Behavior
The Knowledge Worker and Organizational Behavior
What Organizational Behavior is No
The Contribution of Theory and Research
Sources of Information about Organizational Behavior
Organizational Behavior and Common Sense
Conceptual Framework for Organizational Behavior
Plan and Purpose of this Book
Questions for Discussion
Notes
Suggested Reading
Part II Individuals
Preview
Chapter 2 The Motivation to Work
Learning Objectives
How the Meaning of Work Relates to Work Motivation
Work Motivation and Job Performance
Work Motivation and Job Satisfaction
Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs
Herzberg's Two-Factor Theory
Achievement Motivation
Expectancy Theory
Job Enrichment (Appealing to Higher Level Needs)
Combining Job Enrichment with Goal-Setting Theory
Behavior Modification in Organizations (The Application of Reinforcement Theory)
Optimum Use of Money as a Motivator
The Work Motivation Schema
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Minicase: How Do You Motivate This Man?
Notes
Suggested Reading
Chapter 3 Behavioral Aspects of Decision Making
Learning Objectives
The Decision-Making Schema
Some Relevant Research on Independent Variables in Decision Making
Problem Finding
Clarification of the Problem
Finding Creative Alternatives
Weighing Alternatives
Making the Choice
Evaluation of Outcomes
Repetitive Decision Making
Quantitative Decision Making
Decision Making and the Organizational System
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Minicase: The Perplexing Mansion
Notes
Suggested Reading
Chapter 4 Stresses in Managerial and Professional Life
Learning Objectives
A Paradigm for the Study of Stress
Relationship of Individual and Organizational Stress
Reactions to Stress
Organizational Pressures
Individual Conflicts
Some Relevant Research on Stress in Organizations
Prevention of Dysfunctional Stress
Methods of Reducing or Coping with Stress
Executive Health in Perspective
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Minicase: I Wish I Had Never Left
Notes
Suggested Reading
Chapter 5 Political Maneuvering in Organizations
Learning Objectives
Conceptual Framework for Organizational Politics
The Power Motive and Job Politics
Secondary Factors Contributing to Job Politics
Career-Advancement Strategies
Bases of Power
Power-Acquisition Strategies
Can Politics Be Ignored?
Antidotes to Political Maneuvering
Implications for Policy Making
How Political are You?
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Minicase: The Turned-off Recognition Valve
Notes
Suggested Reading
Part III Small Groups
Preview
Chapter 6 Small Group Behavior
Learning Objectives
What is a Group?
A Framework for Understanding Small Groups
A Practical Theory of Small Group Behavior
What Functions Does a Group Perform?
Group Pressures toward Conformity
Effective Work Groups
Committees
Office of the President: Running a Company by Committee
Temporary Task Forces
Some Field Research about the Effectiveness of Groups
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Minicase: The Unbalanced Team
Notes
Suggested Reading
Chapter 7 Leadership Styles
Learning Objectives
Leader Traits and Leadership Situations
Contingency Theory of Leadership Effectiveness
Managerial Grid Styles
Situational Leadership Theory (The Life Cycle Theory)
Path-Goal Theory of Leadership
Participative Leadership Style
Leadership Style and Productivity
Determinants of Leadership Style
Improving Your Leadership Style
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Self-Insight Exercise: What Kind of Leadership and Followership Style Best Describes You?
Notes
Suggested Reading
Chapter 8 Improving Subordinate Performance
Learning Objectives
Establishing Improvement Goals
A Control Model for Counseling and Coaching Subordinates
Performance Appraisals: Purposes and Problems
Performance Appraisals and Improvement
Management by Objectives
MBO and Improved Performance
Research on Helping Relationships in a Work Organization
Punishing People to Improve Performance
Group Cohesiveness and Improved Performance
Structural and Technological Factors
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Minicase: The Preempted Objectives
Notes
Suggested Reading
Chapter 9 Interpersonal Communications
Learning Objectives
The Universal Communications Problem
Communication is Transactional
An Interpersonal Communication Process Model
Interpersonal Communication Structures
Technology and Interpersonal Communication
Barriers to Communication
Coping with Barriers to Communication
Transactional Analysis
Communication, Productivity, and Satisfaction
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Minicase: Why Don't People Tell Me These Things?
Notes
Suggested Reading
Chapter 10 Intergroup Conflict
Learning Objectives
A Systems Model of Intergroup Conflict
Sources of Conflict
Line versus Staff Conflict (Generalists versus Specialists)
Consequences of Intergroup Conflict
Group Relationships and Intergroup Conflict
Reducing Intergroup Conflict
Behavioral Science Intervention in Conflict
Capitalizing on Conflict
A Research Study about Training in Conflict Management
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Minicase: The Dethroned President
Notes
Suggested Reading
Part IV Organizations
Preview
Chapter 11 Organizational Effectiveness
Learning Objectives
A Systems Viewpoint
Selected Measures of Organizational Effectiveness
Organizational Design and Effectiveness
Additional Factors Contributing to Organizational Effectiveness
Wasteful Organizational Practices
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Exercise: The Organizational Effectiveness Checklist
Notes
Suggested Reading
Chapter 12 Management of Individual and Group Change
Learning Objectives
A Taxonomy of Change
A Systems Model of Change
Effects of Change on People
Why People Resist Change
Reducing Resistance to Change
Managing Technological Innovation
Managerial and Professional Obsolescence
A System for Coping with Change
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Minicase: Stop Crushing My Turbine Blades
Notes
Suggested Reading
Chapter 13 Organization Development and Change
Learning Objectives
Organization Development Strategies
A Model for the Management of Organizational Change
Role of the Consultant or Change Agent
Sensitivity Training and Encounter Groups
The Managerial Grid
Team Building
The Survey Feedback Approach
Characteristics of Successful and Unsuccessful Organization Development
A General Criticism of OD
Relationship to Core Propositions
Questions for Discussion
An Organizational Behavior Minicase: The Weekend Encounter
Notes
Suggested Reading
Part V The Future
Chapter 14 Managers and Organizations of the Future
Learning Objectives
Managers of the Future
Flexible Organizational Structures
More Power to the People
Acceptance of a Moderate Growth Philosophy
Increase in Multiple Careers and Protean Careers
Questions for Discussion
Notes
Suggested Reading
Glossary
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483148175