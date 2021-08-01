Fundamentals of Optical Waveguides
3rd Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Now in its Third Edition, Fundamentals of Optical Waveguides continues to be an essential resource for any researcher, professional or student involved in optics and communications engineering. Any reader interested in designing or actively working with optical devices must have a firm grasp of the principles of lightwave propagation. Katsunari Okamoto continues to present this difficult technology clearly and concisely with several illustrations and equations. Optical theory encompassed in this reference includes coupled mode theory, nonlinear optical effects, finite element method, beam propagation method, staircase concatenation method, along with several central theorems and formulas. Silicon photonics devices such as coupled resonator optical waveguides (CROW), lattice-form filters, and AWGs are also fully described.
This new edition gives readers not only a thorough understanding the silicon photonics devices for on-chip photonic network, but also the capability to design various kinds of devices.
Key Features
- Features recent advances in PLC and silicon photonic devices
- Provides an understanding of silicon photonics and how to apply this knowledge to system design
- Describes numerical analysis methods such as BPM and FEM
Readership
Practicing engineers, researchers and scientists working in photonics, PhD students, MSc Students
Table of Contents
1. Wave Theory of Optical Waveguides
2. Planar Optical Waveguides
3. Optical Fibers
4. Coupled Mode Theory
5. Nonlinear Optical Effects in Optical Fibers
6. Finite Element Method
7. Beam Propagation Method
8. Staircase Concatenation Method
9. Planar Lightwave Circuits
10. Several Important Theorems and Formulas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156018
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128156025
About the Author
Katsunari Okamoto
Katsunari Okamoto was the recipient of the IEEE/LEOS Distinguished Lecturer Award in July 1977. Born in Hiroshima, Japan, on October 19, 1949, he received the B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in electronics engineering from Tokyo University, Tokyo, Japan, in 1972, 1974, and 1977, respectively.He joined Ibaraki Electrical Communication Laboratory, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Ibaraki, Japan, in 1977, and was engaged in the research on transmission characteristics of multimode, dispersion-flattened single-mode, single-polarization (PANDA) fibers, and fiber-optic components. As for the dispersion-flattened fibers (DSF), he first proposed the idea and confirmed experimentally.From September 1982 to September 1983, he joined Optical fiber Group, Southampton University, Southampton, England, where he was engaged in the research on birefringent (Bow-tie) optical fibers.Since October 1988, he has been working on the analysis and synthesis of the guided wave devices, the computer-aided-design (CAD) and fabrication of the silica-based planer lightwave circuits at Ibaraki R&D Center, NTT Opto-electronics Laboratories. He has developed 126ch-25GHz spacing AWGs, flat spectral response AWGs and integrated-optic add/drop multiplexers.He is presently a research fellow at the Okamoto Research Laboratory in NTT Photonics Laboratories. He has served as a LEOS Distinguished Lecturer (‘97-’98). He has also served as one of the Topical Editors for IEEE Journal of Selected Topics in Quantum Electronics (’96 and ’99). He has been a program committee member of LEOS Annual Meeting (’97 and ’99) and Topical Meeting (’97 and ’99). He is currently an International Liaison of OFC for Asia/Pacific Rim region (‘98~). He published more than 100 papers and authored or co-authored 8 books.Dr. Okamoto is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Optical Society of America, the Institute of Electronics, Information and Communication engineers of Japan and the
Affiliations and Expertise
Okamoto Laboratory Ltd., Ibaraki, Japan
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.