Fundamentals of Oncologic PET/CT - 1st Edition

Fundamentals of Oncologic PET/CT

1st Edition

Authors: Gary Ulaner
eBook ISBN: 9780323568678
eBook ISBN: 9780323568685
Paperback ISBN: 9780323568692
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2018
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

Fundamentals of Oncologic PET/CT, 1e

Section I: Introduction and Fundamentals

1. Introduction to FDG PET/CT

2. Fundamentals of an Oncologic FDG PET/CT Report

Section II: Musculoskeletal System and Body Wal

3. Skeleton

4. Muscle, Nerve

5. Skin, Breast

Section III: Head and Neck

6. Brain

7. Face and Neck

Section IV: Thorax

8. Lung

9. Pleura

10. Mediastinum – Vessels and Masses

11. Cardiac

Section V: Abdominal Solid Organs

12. Hepatobiliary (Liver, Gallbladder, Biliary Tree)

13. Spleen

14. Pancreas

15. Adrenal

16. Kidney

Section VI: Gastrointestinal Tract and Peritoneum

17. Esophagus

18. Stomach

19. Small bowel

20. Colon, Anus

21. Peritoneum

Section VII: Pelvis

22. Ovary

23. Uterus – Endometrium, Myometrium, Cervix

24. Testis

25. Prostate

26. Bladder

Section VIII: Lymph Nodes

27. Lymph Nodes

Section IX: Radiotracers in Development

28. Fluciovine, Dotatate, and Sodium Fluoride

Description

In the fast-changing age of precision medicine, PET/CT is increasingly important for accurate cancer staging and evaluation of treatment response. Fundamentals of Oncologic PET/CT, by Dr. Gary A. Ulaner, offers an organized, systematic introduction to reading and interpreting PET/CT studies, ideal for radiology and nuclear medicine residents, practicing radiologists, medical oncologists, and radiation oncologists. Synthesizing eight years’ worth of cases and lectures from one of the largest cancer centers in the world, this title provides a real-world, practical approach, taking you through the body organ by organ as it explains how to integrate both the FDG PET and CT findings to best interpret each lesion.

Key Features

  • Based on the Annual Oncologic PET/CT Continuing Education Course founded and directed by Dr. Ulaner.

  • Provides step-by-step guidance on how to interpret PET/CT images for patients with cancer.

  • Uses a unique, highly practical format, presenting common and uncommon findings for each organ system, and then explaining how to best arrive at a diagnosis for those findings.

  • Describes how to integrate PET findings with CT, MR, ultrasound, and radiography, to increase specificity of PET findings.

  • Features more than 1,000 high-quality PET, CT, and correlative radiographic images, with over 600 in full color.

  • Discusses how to avoid common interpretive pitfalls.

  • Demonstrates how to organize an FDG PET/CT report efficiently and concisely.

  • Includes a separate chapter on novel radiotracers – including Sodium Fluoride, DOTATATE, Choline, Fluciclovine, and PSMA targeting agents.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

About the Authors

Gary Ulaner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Attending Radiologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York

