Fundamentals of Oncologic PET/CT
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fundamentals of Oncologic PET/CT, 1e
Section I: Introduction and Fundamentals
1. Introduction to FDG PET/CT
2. Fundamentals of an Oncologic FDG PET/CT Report
Section II: Musculoskeletal System and Body Wal
3. Skeleton
4. Muscle, Nerve
5. Skin, Breast
Section III: Head and Neck
6. Brain
7. Face and Neck
Section IV: Thorax
8. Lung
9. Pleura
10. Mediastinum – Vessels and Masses
11. Cardiac
Section V: Abdominal Solid Organs
12. Hepatobiliary (Liver, Gallbladder, Biliary Tree)
13. Spleen
14. Pancreas
15. Adrenal
16. Kidney
Section VI: Gastrointestinal Tract and Peritoneum
17. Esophagus
18. Stomach
19. Small bowel
20. Colon, Anus
21. Peritoneum
Section VII: Pelvis
22. Ovary
23. Uterus – Endometrium, Myometrium, Cervix
24. Testis
25. Prostate
26. Bladder
Section VIII: Lymph Nodes
27. Lymph Nodes
Section IX: Radiotracers in Development
28. Fluciovine, Dotatate, and Sodium Fluoride
Description
In the fast-changing age of precision medicine, PET/CT is increasingly important for accurate cancer staging and evaluation of treatment response. Fundamentals of Oncologic PET/CT, by Dr. Gary A. Ulaner, offers an organized, systematic introduction to reading and interpreting PET/CT studies, ideal for radiology and nuclear medicine residents, practicing radiologists, medical oncologists, and radiation oncologists. Synthesizing eight years’ worth of cases and lectures from one of the largest cancer centers in the world, this title provides a real-world, practical approach, taking you through the body organ by organ as it explains how to integrate both the FDG PET and CT findings to best interpret each lesion.
Key Features
- Based on the Annual Oncologic PET/CT Continuing Education Course founded and directed by Dr. Ulaner.
- Provides step-by-step guidance on how to interpret PET/CT images for patients with cancer.
- Uses a unique, highly practical format, presenting common and uncommon findings for each organ system, and then explaining how to best arrive at a diagnosis for those findings.
- Describes how to integrate PET findings with CT, MR, ultrasound, and radiography, to increase specificity of PET findings.
- Features more than 1,000 high-quality PET, CT, and correlative radiographic images, with over 600 in full color.
- Discusses how to avoid common interpretive pitfalls.
- Demonstrates how to organize an FDG PET/CT report efficiently and concisely.
- Includes a separate chapter on novel radiotracers – including Sodium Fluoride, DOTATATE, Choline, Fluciclovine, and PSMA targeting agents.
- Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568678
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323568685
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323568692
About the Authors
Gary Ulaner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Attending Radiologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York