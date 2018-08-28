In the fast-changing age of precision medicine, PET/CT is increasingly important for accurate cancer staging and evaluation of treatment response. Fundamentals of Oncologic PET/CT, by Dr. Gary A. Ulaner, offers an organized, systematic introduction to reading and interpreting PET/CT studies, ideal for radiology and nuclear medicine residents, practicing radiologists, medical oncologists, and radiation oncologists. Synthesizing eight years’ worth of cases and lectures from one of the largest cancer centers in the world, this title provides a real-world, practical approach, taking you through the body organ by organ as it explains how to integrate both the FDG PET and CT findings to best interpret each lesion.