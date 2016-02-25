Fundamentals of Nursing
9th Edition
Description
It’s your complete guide to nursing — from basic concepts to essential skills! Fundamentals of Nursing, 9th Edition prepares you to succeed as a nurse by providing a solid foundation in critical thinking, evidence-based practice, nursing theory, and safe clinical care in all settings. With illustrated, step-by-step guidelines, this book makes it easy to learn important skills and procedures. Care plans are presented within a nursing process framework, and case studies show how to apply concepts to nursing practice. From an expert author team led by Patricia Potter and Anne Griffin Perry, this bestselling nursing textbook helps you develop the understanding and clinical reasoning you need to provide excellent patient care.
Key Features
- 51 skills demonstrations provide illustrated, step-by-step instructions for safe nursing care — and include rationales for each step.
- 29 procedural guidelines provide streamlined, step-by-step instructions for performing basic skills.
- UNIQUE! Critical Thinking Models in each clinical chapter show how to apply the nursing process and critical thinking to achieve successful clinical outcomes.
- Evidence-Based Practice chapter shows how nursing research helps in determining best practices.
- UNIQUE! Caring for the Cancer Survivor chapter prepares nurses to care for cancer patients who may still face physical and emotional issues.
- Case studies include unique clinical application questions and exercises, allowing you to practice using care plans and concept maps.
- The 5-step nursing process provides a consistent framework for care, and is demonstrated in more than 20 care plans.
- 15 review questions in every chapter test your retention of key concepts, with answers available in the book and on the Evolve companion website.
- Practical study tools on Evolve include video clips of skills, skills checklists, printable key points, a fluid & electrolytes tutorial, a concept map creator, an audio glossary, and more.
- UNIQUE! Clear, streamlined writing style makes complex material more approachable.
- More than 20 concept maps show care planning for clients with multiple nursing diagnoses.
- Key points and key terms in each chapter summarize important content for more efficient review and study.
- Unexpected Outcomes and Related Interventions for each skill alert you to potential problems and appropriate nursing actions.
- Delegation coverage clarifies which tasks can and cannot be delegated.
- A glossary provides quick access to definitions for all key terms.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Nursing and the Health Care Environment
1. Nursing Today
2. The Health Care Delivery System
3. Community-Based Nursing Practice
4. Theoretical Foundations of Nursing Practice
5. Evidence-Based Practice
Unit 2: Caring Throughout the Life Span
6. Health and Wellness
7. Caring in Nursing Practice
8. Caring for the Cancer Survivor
9. Culture and Ethnicity
10. Caring for Families
11. Developmental Theories
12. Conception Through Adolescence
13. Young to Middle Adult
14. Older Adult
Unit 3: Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice
15. Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice
16. Nursing Assessment
17. Nursing Diagnosis
18. Planning Nursing Care
19. Implementing Nursing Care
20. Evaluation
21. Managing Patient Care
Unit 4: Professional Standards in Nursing Practice
22. Ethics and Values
23. Legal Implications in Nursing Practice
24. Communication
25. Patient Education
26. Documentation and Informatics
Unit 5: Foundations for Nursing Practice
27. Patient Safety and Quality
28. Immobility
29. Infection Prevention and Infection Control
30. Vital Signs
31. Health Assessment and Physical Examination
32. Medication Administration
33. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
Unit 6: Psychosocial Basis for Nursing Practice
34. Self-Concept
35. Sexuality
36. Spiritual Health
37. The Experience of Loss, Death, and Grief
38. Stress and Coping
Unit 7: Physiological Basis for Nursing Practice
39. Activity and Exercise
40. Hygiene
41. Oxygenation
42. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
43. Sleep
44. Pain Management
45. Nutrition
46. Urinary Elimination
47. Bowel Elimination
48. Skin Integrity and Wound Care
49. Sensory Alterations
50. Care of Surgical Patients
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 25th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323327404
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399913
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400053
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323400084
About the Author
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Stockert
Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Amy Hall
Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana