Fundamentals of Nursing
8th Edition
Description
Learn fundamental nursing principles, concepts, and skills with ease! Fundamentals of Nursing, 8th Edition includes accurate, cutting-edge content, active learning strategies, and the latest evidence-based research to help you excel in your classes and prepare for success in today's competitive nursing field. An expert author team led by Patricia Potter and Anne Griffin Perry provides a trusted, comprehensive resource, thoroughly reviewed by nursing experts and peers to ensure the most accurate content. With practical, fully integrated study support, this edition makes it easier than ever to build the understanding and clinical reasoning essential to providing excellent patient care.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Clear, streamlined writing style makes complex material more approachable.
- UNIQUE! Critical Thinking Models in each clinical chapter show you how to apply the nursing process for successful clinical outcomes.
- The 5-step nursing process provides a consistent framework for clinical practice.
- More than 55 skills demonstrations guide you through each step for administering safe nursing care.
- More than 20 Procedural Guidelines clearly outline basic skill instructions.
- Unexpected Outcomes and Related Interventions for each skill alert you to potential problems and appropriate actions.
- Planning sections on Goals and Outcomes, Setting Priorities, and Teamwork and Collaboration help you plan and prioritize care.
- Implementation sections detail care guidelines for health promotion, acute care, and continuing care across all practice settings.
- Delegation coverage clarifies which skills can or cannot be delegated.
- Safe Patient Handling Guidelines help you ensure compliance with patient safety regulations.
- More than 25 Care Plans help you understand how to apply the 5-step nursing process to address individual patient problems.
- Patient Teaching boxes help you develop and implement successful strategies for patient education.
- Nursing Assessment Questions boxes help you phrase questions for more effective patient communication.
- Cultural Aspect of Care boxes provide practical guidelines for managing patients' cultural needs and preferences.
- Focus on Older Adult boxes highlight key aspects of nursing assessment and care for this growing population.
- Key Points summarize important content for more efficient study.
- Key terms at the beginning of each chapter include convenient page references to complete definitions.
- More than 25 Concept Maps illustrate care planning for clients with multiple nursing diagnoses.
- NOC outcomes, NIC interventions, and the latest NANDA diagnoses incorporated into Care Plans reflect national care standards you'll encounter in practice.
- UNIQUE! Caring for the Cancer Survivor chapter prepares you for the special challenges involved in caring for cancer survivors who still face physical and emotional effects of the illness and its treatment.
- Engaging study tools on the Evolve companion website reinforce your understanding with convenient access to skills video clips, skills checklists, chapter audio summaries, answers to practice questions, a calculations tutorial, a searchable audio glossary, a Spanish/English glossary, and more.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Nursing and the Health Care Environment
1. Nursing Today
2. The Health Care Delivery System
3. Community-Based Nursing Practice
4. Theoretical Foundations of Nursing Practice
5. Evidence-Based Practice
Unit 2: Caring Throughout the Life Span
6. Health and Wellness
7. Caring in Nursing Practice
8. Caring for the Cancer Survivor
9. Culture and Ethnicity
10. Caring for Families
11. Developmental Theories
12. Conception Through Adolescence
13. Young to Middle Adult
14. Older Adult
Unit 3: Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice
15. Critical Thinking in Nursing Practice
16. Nursing Assessment
17. Nursing Diagnosis
18. Planning Nursing Care
19. Implementing Nursing Care
20. Evaluation
21. Managing Patient Care
Unit 4: Professional Standards in Nursing Practice
22. Ethics and Values
23. Legal Implications in Nursing Practice
24. Communication
25. Patient Education
26. Documentation and Informatics
Unit 5: Foundations for Nursing Practice
27. Patient Safety
28. Infection Prevention and Infection Control
29. Vital Signs
30. Health Assessment and Physical Examination
31. Medication Administration
32. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
Unit 6: Psychosocial Basis for Nursing Practice
33. Self-Concept
34. Sexuality
35. Spiritual Health
36. The Experience of Loss, Death, and Grief
37. Stress and Coping
Unit 7: Physiological Basis for Nursing Practice
38. Activity and Exercise
39. Hygiene
40. Oxygenation
41. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
42. Sleep
43. Pain Management
44. Nutrition
45. Urinary Elimination
46. Bowel Elimination
47. Mobility and Immobility
48. Skin Integrity and Wound Care
49. Sensory Alterations
50. Care of Surgical Patients
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 22nd March 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293969
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091916
About the Author
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, IL
Patricia Stockert
Patricia Stockert, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Affiliations and Expertise
President of the College, Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, Peoria, IL
Amy Hall
Amy Hall, RN, BSN, MS, PhD, CNE, Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean, School of Nursing, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana