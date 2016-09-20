Fundamentals of Nursing Clinical Skills Workbook 3rd edition is an indispensable tool that will assist you in mastering the clinical skills that are essential in becoming a confident, effective and agile nurse.



Each skill has been fully revised to align to the updated skills in Potter & Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing 5th edition, with the addition of 11 new skills to reflect contemporary nursing practice.



This 3rd edition continues to support student nurses in building their clinical knowledge and practice through clear instructions, thorough assessment tools and reflective learning.

