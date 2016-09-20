Fundamentals of Nursing: Clinical Skills Workbook
3rd Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Nursing Clinical Skills Workbook 3rd edition is an indispensable tool that will assist you in mastering the clinical skills that are essential in becoming a confident, effective and agile nurse.
Each skill has been fully revised to align to the updated skills in Potter & Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing 5th edition, with the addition of 11 new skills to reflect contemporary nursing practice.
This 3rd edition continues to support student nurses in building their clinical knowledge and practice through clear instructions, thorough assessment tools and reflective learning.
Key Features
- 78 Clinical Skills linking applied nursing skills to effective clinical practice, each featuring:
- An overview of each skill, containing rationales to help understand how and why the skill is performed
- A focus on therapeutic relationships and patient considerations, reminding students that the patient is central to care provision
- Equipment checklist
- A step-by-step approach, clearly explaining how to perform each skill
- Critical decision points, alerting students to critical steps to ensure quality and safety in patient care
- Competency checklist, providing a valuable tool for assessment, including the five-point Bondy Rating Scale
- Reflection opportunity at the end of each Competency checklist to encourage learning
Table of Contents
Placing communication at the centre of person-centred care
Monitoring vital signs: using a primary survey approach for patient assessment
Undertaking a focused assessment: physical assessment of body systems
Undertaking infection control
Maintaining skin integrity and undertaking wound care
Administering medications
Promoting mobility
Ongoing hygiene
Sustaining nutrition
Maintaining bowel elimination
Maintaining urinary elimination
Balancing fluid, electrolyte and acid-base status
Additional fluid and electrolyte nursing skills
- Management of central venous catheters (CVC)
Preserving oxygenation
Managing pain
Working in acute care environments
- Management and assessment of a deteriorating patient (ABCDE)
Meeting the mental health needs of individuals and their carers
Registered Nurse Standards for Practice 2016 (AUS)
Competencies for Registered Nurses 2007 (NZ)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2017
- Published:
- 20th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729542395
About the Author
Geraldine Rebeiro
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Course Coordinator BNursing (Melbourne), Academic Liaison, St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine, Australian Catholic University, Melbourne
Damian Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, La Trobe University, Bundoora, Vic, Australia
Natashia Scully
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Nursing, University of New England, Armidale, NSW, Australia
Leanne Jack
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Nursing, Queensland University of Technology, Kelvin Grove, Qld, Australia