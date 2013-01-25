Fundamentals of Nursing: Clinical Skills Workbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729541169, 9780729581165

Fundamentals of Nursing: Clinical Skills Workbook

2nd Edition

Authors: Geraldine Rebeiro Damian Wilson Natashia Scully Leanne Jack
eBook ISBN: 9780729581165
Imprint: Mosby Australia
Published Date: 25th January 2013
Page Count: 352
Description

Fundamentals of Nursing: clinical skills workbook, 2nd edition will assist Australian and New Zealand students to master the clinical nursing skills they require to deliver the highest quality of care to their patients.

Nursing students and lecturers familiar with the Nursing Skills format in Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing will benefit from this separate, lightweight workbook which enables students to easily transport the skills content to lectures, labs and clinical practice. Additionally, the clinical skills workbook provides students with a clear and accessible personal record of achievement and allows an opportunity for reflection to encourage meaningful learning.

The simple structure of the workbook allows students to work through and master the skills necessary to become a competent, qualified nurse.

A concise Overview precedes each skill set followed by the trusted Step-by-step approach and Rationales to help students understand how and why a skill is performed. . Each skill is then assessed using the competency check lists which are aligned to the National Competency Standards for the Registered Nurse for Australia and New Zealand and support the theory and practice of each skill.

The Bondy rating scale is utilised in the check lists to provide clearly defined levels of competency and an opportunity for reflection is included  to encourage meaningful learning.

An impressive suite of Australian nursing clinical skills videos is also available via Elsevier’s Evolve platform to be used in conjunction with the workbook. Ideal for viewing in class or during independent study, these supporting videos provide students with a valuable tool for revision prior to assessment. 

Key Features

  • The trusted Step-by-Step approach for all skills as used in Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing, 4th ANZ edition by Crisp, Taylor, Douglas and Rebeiro

  • Competency checklists aligned to the National Competency Standards for the Registered Nurse for Australia and New Zealand

  • The Bondy rating scale provides a valuable tool for assessment

  • Accompanied by a suite of Australian nursing clinical skills videos via the Evolve platform

      11 NEW skills including 8 health assessment skills:

  • Skill 27-1 Abdominal health assessment
  • Skill 27-2 Musculoskeletal health assessment
  • Skill 27-3 Cardiovascular health assessment
  • Skill 27-4 Respiratory health assessment
  • Skill 27-5 Neurological health assessment
  • Skill 27-6 Mental Health
  • Skill 27-7 Body systems assessment
  • Skill 41-2 Pain health assessment

 

Table of Contents

Fundamentals Clinical Skills Workbook 2nd edition

Safety

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 15-1 Applying restraints

 

Skill 15-2 Seizure precautions

 

Health Assessment and Physical Examination

 

OVERVIEW NEW

Skill 27-1 Abdominal health assessment NEW

 

Skill 27-2 Musculoskeletal health assessment NEW

 

Skill 27-3 Cardiovascular health assessment NEW

 

Skill 27-4 Respiratory health assessment NEW

 

Skill 27-5 Neurological health assessment NEW

 

Skill 27-6 Mental Health NEW

 

Skill 27-7 Body systems assessment NEW

 

Vital signs

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 28-1 Measuring body temperature

Skill 28-2 Assessing the radial and apical pulses

Skill 28-3 Assessing respirations

Skill 28-4 Measuring oxygen saturation (pulse oximetry)

Skill 28-5 Measuring blood pressure

Infection Control

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 29-1 Handwashing

Skill 29-2 Preparing a sterile field

 

Skill 29-3 Surgical handwashing (‘scrubbing’): preparing for gowning and gloving

 

Skill 29-4 Donning a sterile gown and performing closed gloving

 

Skill 29-5 Open gloving

 

Skin Integrity and Wound Care

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 30-1 Performing a bacterial wound swab NEW

 

Skill 30-2 Performing a wound dressing (title change)

Skill 30-3 Assessment, management and prevention of skin tears NEW

 

Skill 30-4 Assessment for risk of pressure injury (title change)

Medication Administration

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 31-1 Administering oral medications

Skill 31-2 Administering nasal instillations

 

Skill 31-3 Ophthalmic medication administration

 

Skill 31-4 Vaginal medication administration

 

Skill 31-5 Rectal medication administration

 

Skill 31-6 Meter dose inhaled medication administration

 

Skill 31-7 Preparing injections

 

Skill 31-8 Administering injections

 

Skill 31-9 Adding medications to intravenous fluid containers

Skill 31-10 Administering medications by intravenous bolus

Skill 31-11 Administering intravenous medications by piggyback, intermittent intravenous infusion sets, and mini-infusion pumps

Mobility and Immobility

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 33-1 Applying elastic stockings

 

Skill 33-2 Positioning patients in bed

Skill 33-3 Transfer techniques

 

Hygiene

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 34-1A Bathing a patient / Showering a patient

Skill 34-2 Perineal care

 

Skill 34-3 Menstrual hygiene

 

Skill 34-4 Administering a back rub

 

Skill 34-5 Performing nail and foot care

 

Skill 34-6 Providing oral hygiene

Skill 34-7 Performing mouth care for an unconscious or debilitated client

 

Skill 34-8 Caring for the patient with contact lenses

 

Skill 34-9 Making an occupied bed

 

Nutrition

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 36-1 Inserting a small-bore nasoenteric tube for enteral feedings

 

Skill 36-2 Administering enteral feedings via nasoenteric tubes

 

Skill 36-3 Administering enteral feedings via gastrostomy or jejunostomy tube

 

Bowel Elimination

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 37-1 Administering a prepared enema

 

Skill 37-2 Pouching an ostomy

 

Skill 37-3 Inserting and maintaining a nasogastric tube (for decompression)

 

Urinary Elimination

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 38-1 Collecting midstream (clean-voided) urine specimen

 

Skill 38-2 Inserting a straight or indwelling catheter

 

Skill 38-3 Applying a sheath/condom drainage device (new title)

 

Fluid, Electrolyte and Acid Balance

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 39-1 Initiating a peripheral intravenous infusion

 

Skill 39-2 Regulating intravenous flow rate

Skill 39-3 Changing intravenous solution and infusion tubing

Skill 39-4 Changing a peripheral intravenous dressing

Skill 39-5 Subcutaneos infusion (hypodermoclysis) NEW

 

Oxygenation

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 40-1 Pulse oximetry

 

Skill 40-2 Suctioning

 

Skill 40-3 Care of patients with chest tubes

 

Skill 40-4 Applying a nasal cannula or oxygen mask

 

Skill 40-5 Using home liquid oxygen equipment

 

Skill 40-6 Cardiopulmonary resuscitation

Pain management

 

OVERVIEW NEW

 

Skill 41-2 Pain health assessment NEW

 

Care of Surgical Patients

 

OVERVIEW

 

Skill 44-1 Demonstrating postoperative exercises

 

About the Author

Geraldine Rebeiro

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer and Course Coordinator BNursing (Melbourne), Academic Liaison, St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine, Australian Catholic University, Melbourne

Damian Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, La Trobe University, Bundoora, Vic, Australia

Natashia Scully

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Nursing, University of New England, Armidale, NSW, Australia

Leanne Jack

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Nursing, Queensland University of Technology, Kelvin Grove, Qld, Australia

