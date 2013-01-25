Fundamentals of Nursing: Clinical Skills Workbook
2nd Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Nursing: clinical skills workbook, 2nd edition will assist Australian and New Zealand students to master the clinical nursing skills they require to deliver the highest quality of care to their patients.
Nursing students and lecturers familiar with the Nursing Skills format in Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing will benefit from this separate, lightweight workbook which enables students to easily transport the skills content to lectures, labs and clinical practice. Additionally, the clinical skills workbook provides students with a clear and accessible personal record of achievement and allows an opportunity for reflection to encourage meaningful learning.
The simple structure of the workbook allows students to work through and master the skills necessary to become a competent, qualified nurse.
A concise Overview precedes each skill set followed by the trusted Step-by-step approach and Rationales to help students understand how and why a skill is performed. . Each skill is then assessed using the competency check lists which are aligned to the National Competency Standards for the Registered Nurse for Australia and New Zealand and support the theory and practice of each skill.
The Bondy rating scale is utilised in the check lists to provide clearly defined levels of competency and an opportunity for reflection is included to encourage meaningful learning.
An impressive suite of Australian nursing clinical skills videos is also available via Elsevier’s Evolve platform to be used in conjunction with the workbook. Ideal for viewing in class or during independent study, these supporting videos provide students with a valuable tool for revision prior to assessment.
Key Features
- The trusted Step-by-Step approach for all skills as used in Potter and Perry’s Fundamentals of Nursing, 4th ANZ edition by Crisp, Taylor, Douglas and Rebeiro
- Competency checklists aligned to the National Competency Standards for the Registered Nurse for Australia and New Zealand
- The Bondy rating scale provides a valuable tool for assessment
- Accompanied by a suite of Australian nursing clinical skills videos via the Evolve platform
11 NEW skills including 8 health assessment skills:
- Skill 27-1 Abdominal health assessment
- Skill 27-2 Musculoskeletal health assessment
- Skill 27-3 Cardiovascular health assessment
- Skill 27-4 Respiratory health assessment
- Skill 27-5 Neurological health assessment
- Skill 27-6 Mental Health
- Skill 27-7 Body systems assessment
- Skill 41-2 Pain health assessment
Table of Contents
Fundamentals Clinical Skills Workbook 2nd edition
Safety
OVERVIEW
Skill 15-1 Applying restraints
Skill 15-2 Seizure precautions
Health Assessment and Physical Examination
OVERVIEW NEW
Skill 27-1 Abdominal health assessment NEW
Skill 27-2 Musculoskeletal health assessment NEW
Skill 27-3 Cardiovascular health assessment NEW
Skill 27-4 Respiratory health assessment NEW
Skill 27-5 Neurological health assessment NEW
Skill 27-6 Mental Health NEW
Skill 27-7 Body systems assessment NEW
Vital signs
OVERVIEW
Skill 28-1 Measuring body temperature
Skill 28-2 Assessing the radial and apical pulses
Skill 28-3 Assessing respirations
Skill 28-4 Measuring oxygen saturation (pulse oximetry)
Skill 28-5 Measuring blood pressure
Infection Control
OVERVIEW
Skill 29-1 Handwashing
Skill 29-2 Preparing a sterile field
Skill 29-3 Surgical handwashing (‘scrubbing’): preparing for gowning and gloving
Skill 29-4 Donning a sterile gown and performing closed gloving
Skill 29-5 Open gloving
Skin Integrity and Wound Care
OVERVIEW
Skill 30-1 Performing a bacterial wound swab NEW
Skill 30-2 Performing a wound dressing (title change)
Yes
Skill 30-3 Assessment, management and prevention of skin tears NEW
Skill 30-4 Assessment for risk of pressure injury (title change)
Yes
Medication Administration
OVERVIEW
Skill 31-1 Administering oral medications
Yes
Skill 31-2 Administering nasal instillations
Skill 31-3 Ophthalmic medication administration
Skill 31-4 Vaginal medication administration
Skill 31-5 Rectal medication administration
Skill 31-6 Meter dose inhaled medication administration
Skill 31-7 Preparing injections
Skill 31-8 Administering injections
Skill 31-9 Adding medications to intravenous fluid containers
Yes
Skill 31-10 Administering medications by intravenous bolus
Yes
Skill 31-11 Administering intravenous medications by piggyback, intermittent intravenous infusion sets, and mini-infusion pumps
Yes
Mobility and Immobility
OVERVIEW
Skill 33-1 Applying elastic stockings
Skill 33-2 Positioning patients in bed
Yes
Skill 33-3 Transfer techniques
Hygiene
OVERVIEW
Skill 34-1A Bathing a patient / Showering a patient
Yes
Skill 34-2 Perineal care
Skill 34-3 Menstrual hygiene
Skill 34-4 Administering a back rub
Skill 34-5 Performing nail and foot care
Skill 34-6 Providing oral hygiene
Yes
Skill 34-7 Performing mouth care for an unconscious or debilitated client
Skill 34-8 Caring for the patient with contact lenses
Skill 34-9 Making an occupied bed
Nutrition
OVERVIEW
Skill 36-1 Inserting a small-bore nasoenteric tube for enteral feedings
Skill 36-2 Administering enteral feedings via nasoenteric tubes
Skill 36-3 Administering enteral feedings via gastrostomy or jejunostomy tube
Bowel Elimination
OVERVIEW
Skill 37-1 Administering a prepared enema
Skill 37-2 Pouching an ostomy
Skill 37-3 Inserting and maintaining a nasogastric tube (for decompression)
Urinary Elimination
OVERVIEW
Skill 38-1 Collecting midstream (clean-voided) urine specimen
Skill 38-2 Inserting a straight or indwelling catheter
Skill 38-3 Applying a sheath/condom drainage device (new title)
Fluid, Electrolyte and Acid Balance
OVERVIEW
Skill 39-1 Initiating a peripheral intravenous infusion
Skill 39-2 Regulating intravenous flow rate
Yes
Skill 39-3 Changing intravenous solution and infusion tubing
Yes
Skill 39-4 Changing a peripheral intravenous dressing
Yes
Skill 39-5 Subcutaneos infusion (hypodermoclysis) NEW
Oxygenation
OVERVIEW
Skill 40-1 Pulse oximetry
Skill 40-2 Suctioning
Skill 40-3 Care of patients with chest tubes
Skill 40-4 Applying a nasal cannula or oxygen mask
Skill 40-5 Using home liquid oxygen equipment
Skill 40-6 Cardiopulmonary resuscitation
Yes
Pain management
OVERVIEW NEW
Skill 41-2 Pain health assessment NEW
Care of Surgical Patients
OVERVIEW
Skill 44-1 Demonstrating postoperative exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Australia 2013
- Published:
- 25th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729581165
About the Author
Geraldine Rebeiro
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and Course Coordinator BNursing (Melbourne), Academic Liaison, St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine, Australian Catholic University, Melbourne
Damian Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, La Trobe University, Bundoora, Vic, Australia
Natashia Scully
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Nursing, University of New England, Armidale, NSW, Australia
Leanne Jack
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Nursing, Queensland University of Technology, Kelvin Grove, Qld, Australia