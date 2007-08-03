FUNDAMENTALS OF MUSCULOSKELETAL ULTRASOUND packs a big punch for such a compact book. It teaches the resident, clinician and even medical student, how to perform and read musculoskeletal ultrasounds, while highlighting the basic anatomy needed to perform and interpret ultrasounds and the salient points needed to make diagnosis. Key anatomy, concepts, diseases and even controversies are highlighted, rather than presenting a lengthy tome covering the A to Z's of musculoskeletal ultrasound.