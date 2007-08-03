Fundamentals of Musculoskeletal Ultrasound - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416035930

Fundamentals of Musculoskeletal Ultrasound

1st Edition

Expert Consult- Online and Print

Author: Jon Jacobson
Paperback ISBN: 9781416035930
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd August 2007
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Basic Pathology Concepts

Chapter 3: Shoulder Ultrasound

Chapter 4: Elbow Ultrasound

Chapter 5: Wrist and Hand Ultrasound

Chapter 6: Hip and Thigh Ultrasound

Chapter 7: Knee Ultrasound

Chapter 8: Ankle, Foot, and Lower Leg Ultrasound

Description

FUNDAMENTALS OF MUSCULOSKELETAL ULTRASOUND packs a big punch for such a compact book. It teaches the resident, clinician and even medical student, how to perform and read musculoskeletal ultrasounds, while highlighting the basic anatomy needed to perform and interpret ultrasounds and the salient points needed to make diagnosis. Key anatomy, concepts, diseases and even controversies are highlighted, rather than presenting a lengthy tome covering the A to Z's of musculoskeletal ultrasound.

Key Features

  • Find answers quickly in a simple, outline-style format featuring a succinct, highly accessible writing style -- emphasizing lists and tables -- that makes information easy to understand.

  • Deepen your understanding of the anatomy of peripheral joints so you can interpret ultrasound scans with confidence.

  • Differentiate one condition from another by examining the sonographic appearances of common musculoskeletal pathologies.

  • Correlate your knowledge of anatomy with the development of skilled ultrasound technique. This is an excellent primer for rheumatologists incorporating MSK US into their practices to evaluate and treat inflammatory joint diseases.

 

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
3rd August 2007
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781416035930

About the Author

Jon Jacobson

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology; Director, Division of Musculoskeletal Radiology, University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, MI

