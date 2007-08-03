Fundamentals of Musculoskeletal Ultrasound
1st Edition
Expert Consult- Online and Print
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Basic Pathology Concepts
Chapter 3: Shoulder Ultrasound
Chapter 4: Elbow Ultrasound
Chapter 5: Wrist and Hand Ultrasound
Chapter 6: Hip and Thigh Ultrasound
Chapter 7: Knee Ultrasound
Chapter 8: Ankle, Foot, and Lower Leg Ultrasound
Description
FUNDAMENTALS OF MUSCULOSKELETAL ULTRASOUND packs a big punch for such a compact book. It teaches the resident, clinician and even medical student, how to perform and read musculoskeletal ultrasounds, while highlighting the basic anatomy needed to perform and interpret ultrasounds and the salient points needed to make diagnosis. Key anatomy, concepts, diseases and even controversies are highlighted, rather than presenting a lengthy tome covering the A to Z's of musculoskeletal ultrasound.
Key Features
- Find answers quickly in a simple, outline-style format featuring a succinct, highly accessible writing style -- emphasizing lists and tables -- that makes information easy to understand.
- Deepen your understanding of the anatomy of peripheral joints so you can interpret ultrasound scans with confidence.
- Differentiate one condition from another by examining the sonographic appearances of common musculoskeletal pathologies.
- Correlate your knowledge of anatomy with the development of skilled ultrasound technique. This is an excellent primer for rheumatologists incorporating MSK US into their practices to evaluate and treat inflammatory joint diseases.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 3rd August 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416035930
About the Author
Jon Jacobson
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology; Director, Division of Musculoskeletal Radiology, University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, MI
