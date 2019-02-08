Fundamentals of Midwifery and Obstetrical Nursing
1st Edition
Description
Meant for undergraduate nursing students, this book is designed to reorient and widen the students’ knowledge and skills in rendering nursing care to normal and high-risk pregnant women in hospitals and community settings. The book is in concise format, and it will be of immense help to the students in their preparation for university examinations.
Key Features
- Compliance with INC prescribed syllabus in entirety
- Text in concise format, which is easier to memorise, retain and revise
- Nursing management of typical conditions drafted in easy-to-understand concise format
- Line drawings instead of halftones to facilitate easy reproduction in exams
- Clear, accurate illustrations for better understanding of the complex concepts
- More than 450 multiple choice questions to help in quick recapitulation of key points
- Exam-oriented sample questions at the end of each chapter
Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 Introduction to Midwifery and Obstetrical Nursing
Historical Review of Obstetrics
Development of Midwifery in India
Trends in Midwifery and Obstetrical Nursing
Legal and Ethical Aspects
Medicolegal Aspects of Obstetrics
Role of Nurse in Midwifery
Preconception Care and Preparing for Parenthood
National Policy and Legislation in Relation to Maternal Health and Welfare
Maternal Morbidity, Mortality Rates, Perinatal Morbidity and Mortality Rates
CHAPTER 2 Anatomy and Physiology of Female Reproductive System
Female Pelvis
Reproduction
Female Reproductive Organs and their Functions
Female Reproductive Cycle
Stages of Sexual Development
Stages of Human Sexual Response
Stages of Development of Ovarian Follicles
Structure of Graafi an Follicle
Structure of Mature Spermatozoon
Capacitation
Hormonal Control
Placenta
CHAPTER 3 Assessment and Management of Antenatal Period
Normal Pregnancy
Physiological Changes during Pregnancy
Hormones and their Effects During Pregnancy
Diagnosis of Pregnancy
Phases of Pregnancy and Pregnancy Events
Minor Disorders and their Management During Pregnancy
Presumptive, Probable and Positive Signs of Pregnancy
Antenatal Care
Antenatal Diet
Antenatal Exercises
Advices for the Antenatal Woman in Each Visit
Assessment of Fetal Well-Being
Psychological and Cultural Aspects of Pregnancy
Adoption
CHAPTER 4 Assessment and Management of Intranatal Period
Labour
Elaborate Clinical Picture of Labour
Stages of Labour
Physiological Effects of Labour
Management of Normal Labour
Management of Second Stage of Labour
Management of Third Stage of Labour
Management of Fourth Stage of Labour
CHAPTER 5 Assessment and Management of Women during Postnatal
Period
Defi nition
Duration of Puerperium
Physiological Changes During Puerperium
Anatomical and Physiological Changes During Puerperium
Physiology of Lactation
Breastfeeding
Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI)
Breast Engorgement
Management of Early Puerperium
Postpartum Exercises
Physical Assessment and Daily Care During Postnatal Period
Clinical Chart for Puerperium (Mother)
Management of Bleeding
Pain Management
Sexual Activity
Contraception
Immune System
Documentation
Discharge Preparation
Discomforts During Puerperium and Relief Measures
Perineal Pain
Constipation
Haemorrhoids
Correction of Anaemia
Breastfeeding Difficulties
Breast Care
Guidance and Instructions in Preparation for Home Care
Nursing Process During the Puerperium
Signs of Potential Complications During Postnatal Period
CHAPTER 6 Assessment and Management of Normal Neonates
Normal Neonates
Physiological Adaptation
Newborn Physical Assessment
APGAR Scoring Chart
Essential Newborn Care
Immunization
Minor Disorders of Newborns and their Management
Levels of Neonatal Care (Levels I, II and III)
CHAPTER 7 High-Risk Pregnancy – Assessment and Management
Screening and Assessment
Invasive and Noninvasive Tests
Emesis Gravidarum
Hyperemesis Gravidarum
Abortion
Ectopic Pregnancy
Hydatiform Mole
Antepartum Hemorrhage – Placenta Previa and Abruptio Placenta
Abruptio Placentae
Medical Illness Complicating Pregnancy
Surgical Illness in Pregnancy
Hydramnios
Multiple Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy – Preeclampsia and Eclampsia
Elderly Primigravida
Grand Multipara
Adolescent Pregnancy
Intrauterine Growth Retardation
Abnormalities of Placenta, Uterus and Umbilical Cord
Displacement of Uterus
Rh Incompatibility
Infections in Pregnancy
CHAPTER 8 Abnormal Labour – Assessment and Management
Labour Dystocia
Cephalopelvic Disproportion (CPD)
Contracted Pelvis
Malpositions and Malpresentations
Premature Labour
Disordered Uterine Action
Precipitate Labour
Prolonged Labour
Induction of Labour
Obstetrical Emergencies and their Management
Obstetrical Procedures and Operations
Complications of Third Stage of Labour
Injuries to Birth Canal
CHAPTER 9 Abnormal Puerperium
Early Postpartum Haemorrhage
Late Postpartum Haemorrhage
Puerperal Fever/Pyrexia
Puerperal Sepsis
Infection due to Childbirth Process Other than Puerperal Sepsis
Psychiatric Disorders in the Postnatal Period
CHAPTER 10 High-Risk Newborn
Organization and Management of NICU
Staffi ng Pattern
Monitoring the High-Risk Newborn
Feeding of High-Risk Neonates
Infection Control
Low-Birthweight Babies
Respiratory Disorders
Congenital Anomalies of Newborn
Birth Injuries
CHAPTER 11 Pharmacotherapeutics in Obstetrics
Pregnancy and Its Effects on Pharmacokinetics
Effects of Drugs on Pregnancy, Labour and Puerperium
Drugs and Breastfeeding
Effects of Maternal Medication on Fetus and Neonate
Food and Drug Association Classifi cation of Drugs
Analgesics and Anaesthetics in Obstetrics
Drugs Used in Obstetrics
Role of Nurse in Drug Administration
CHAPTER 12 Family Welfare Programme
Population Trends and Problems in India’s Demography
Concepts, Aims, Importance and History of Family Welfare Programme
Maternal and Child Health Programmes
Organization and Administration at National State, District, Block and Village Levels in Family Welfare Programme
Role of National and International Voluntary Health Agencies
Family Planning
Infertility and Its Management
Role of Nurse in Family Welfare Programme
APPENDIX A Commonly Used Abbreviations in Obstetrical and Gynaecological Nursing
APPENDIX B Glossary
APPENDIX C Important Procedures
Antenatal History Taking and Antenatal Assessment
Per Vaginal Examination in Labour and Interpretation
Maintaining Partograph
Conducting Normal Delivery
Episiotomy Giving and Repairing
Delivery of Placenta
Placental Examination
Abnormalities of Placenta and Cord
Postnatal Assessment
Assisted Breech Delivery
Assisting for Lower Segment Cesarean Section (LSCS)
Perineal Care
Assisted Vacuum Delivery
BIBLIOGRAPHY
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2019
- Published:
- 8th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131253335