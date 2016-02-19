Fundamentals of Microwave Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167282, 9781483194769

Fundamentals of Microwave Electronics

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Electronics and Instrumentation

Authors: V. N. Shevchik
Editors: W. A. Gambling
eBook ISBN: 9781483194769
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 288
Description

Electronics and Instrumentation, Volume 16: Fundamentals of Microwave Electronics provides an understanding of the phenomena that occur in the physics and technology of microwave electron devices. This book presents a systematic examination of the physical processes that take place in microwave electron devices.

Organized into three parts encompassing seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of oscillatory systems used in microwave electron devices. This text then explains the two fundamental methods of producing density modulation of an electron beam. Other chapters consider the energy exchange between an electron beam and an alternating electric field, which is associated with a change in electron kinetic energy. This book discusses as well the basic operational principles of the various microwave electron devices. The final chapter deals with microwave devices with resonator or delay line circuits.

This book is a valuable resource for light electrical engineers. Students specializing in the microwave field will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Foreword to the English Edition

Foreword

Introduction

Part One Oscillatory Systems Used at Microwave Frequencies

I. Some Data on Oscillatory Systems Used in Microwave Electronics

1. Introduction

2. Narrow-Band Oscillatory Systems — Cavity Resonators

3. Broad-Band Oscillatory Systems — Periodic Delay Networks

Part Two Fundamentals of Microwave Electronics

II. Fundamental Electronic Phenomena at Microwave Frequencies

4. General Principles

5. Velocity Modulation

6. Ballistic Analysis of Election Bunching

7. Electron Bunching in a Field-Free Drift Space

8. Electron Bunching in a Constant Accelerating Field

9. Electron Bunching in a Uniform Retarding Field

10. Cascade Bunching of Electrons

11. Bunching of an Unmodulated Electron Beam in an Alternating Field

12. Electron Bunching in a Travelling Wave of Constant Amplitude

13. Electron Bunching in a Travelling Wave Varying Exponentially with Distance

14. Electron Bunching in a Travelling Wave with Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields

15. Electron-Wave Analysis of Bunching

III. Energy Exchange Between an Electron Beam and an Alternating Electric Field

16. Basic Equations

17. Calculation of the Interaction Power Between an Unmodulated Electron Beam and an Alternating Field

18. The Retarding-Field Diode

19. Interaction Between an Electron Beam and a Travelling Wave of Constant Amplitude

20. Interaction Between an Electron Beam and a Travelling Wave Varying Exponentially with Distance

21. Energy Exchange Between an Electron Beam and a Travelling Wave in Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields

22. Differences Between Systems without Constant Fields (O-Type), and Systems with Constant Crossed Fields (M-type)

23. Interaction Between a Density-Modulated Electron Beam and an Alternating Electric Field

24. Electron-Wave Interaction Between Two Electron Streams

25. Electron-Wave Interaction in Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields

26. Amplification of Space-Charge Waves by Varying the Beam Velocity

27. Amplification of Space-Charge Waves when the Electron Beom Moves Through a Resistive Medium (Resistive Amplification)

Part Three Microwave Electron Devices

IV. Equivalent Circuits of Microwave Electron Devices and the Fundamental Principles Adopted in Analysis

28. Introduction

29. Equivalent Circuit of Narrow-Band Microwave Devices

30. Analysis of Broad-Band Microwave Devices

V. Microwave Electron Devices with Narrow-Band Oscillatory Circuits

31. Two-Resonator Klystron Amplifiers

32. Three-Resonator Klystrons

33. Klystron Frequency Multipliers

34. Two-Resonator Klystron Oscillators

35. Buffer-Klystron Oscillators

36. Single-Resonator Drift-Space Klystrons

37. Travelling-Wave Klystrons

38. Reflex-Klystron Oscillatois

39. Reflex-Klystron Frequency Multipliers

40. Electron-Beam Diodes

41. Magnetron Oscillators

VI. Microwave Electron Devices with Broad-Band Oscillatory Circuits

42. Introduction

43. Travelling-Wave Amplifiers

44. Travelling-Wave Tubes with Resonant Outputs

45. Magnetron Amplifiers

46. Oscillators of the Travelling-Wave Tube Type

47. T.W.T. Oscillators with Internal Feedback

48. T.W.T. Oscillators with External Feedback

49. Backward-Wave T.W.T. Oscillators — Carcinotrons

50. O- and M-Type Backward-Wave Oscillators

51. Analysis of O-Type Backward-Wave Oscillators

52. Cascade Bunching of Electrons Applied to the Theory of Backwardwave Oscillators

53. Analysis of M-Type Backward-Wave Oscillators

54. Carmatrons

55. Electron Devices with E-Type Interaction

VII. Microwave Devices with Electron-Wave Interaction

56. Twin-Beam Amplifiers (Electron-Wave Tubes)

57. M-Type Electron-Wave Tubes

58. Voltage-Jump Amplifiers

59. Amplifiers Based on the Effects of Resistance (Resistive Amplifiers)

60. Diocotron Oscillators

61. Electron-Wave Oscillators with a Retarding Field

62. Mitrons

63. Strophotrons

Bibliography

Index

