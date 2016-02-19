Electronics and Instrumentation, Volume 16: Fundamentals of Microwave Electronics provides an understanding of the phenomena that occur in the physics and technology of microwave electron devices. This book presents a systematic examination of the physical processes that take place in microwave electron devices.

Organized into three parts encompassing seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of oscillatory systems used in microwave electron devices. This text then explains the two fundamental methods of producing density modulation of an electron beam. Other chapters consider the energy exchange between an electron beam and an alternating electric field, which is associated with a change in electron kinetic energy. This book discusses as well the basic operational principles of the various microwave electron devices. The final chapter deals with microwave devices with resonator or delay line circuits.

This book is a valuable resource for light electrical engineers. Students specializing in the microwave field will also find this book useful.