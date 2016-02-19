Fundamentals of Microwave Electronics
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Electronics and Instrumentation
Description
Electronics and Instrumentation, Volume 16: Fundamentals of Microwave Electronics provides an understanding of the phenomena that occur in the physics and technology of microwave electron devices. This book presents a systematic examination of the physical processes that take place in microwave electron devices.
Organized into three parts encompassing seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of oscillatory systems used in microwave electron devices. This text then explains the two fundamental methods of producing density modulation of an electron beam. Other chapters consider the energy exchange between an electron beam and an alternating electric field, which is associated with a change in electron kinetic energy. This book discusses as well the basic operational principles of the various microwave electron devices. The final chapter deals with microwave devices with resonator or delay line circuits.
This book is a valuable resource for light electrical engineers. Students specializing in the microwave field will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Foreword to the English Edition
Foreword
Introduction
Part One Oscillatory Systems Used at Microwave Frequencies
I. Some Data on Oscillatory Systems Used in Microwave Electronics
1. Introduction
2. Narrow-Band Oscillatory Systems — Cavity Resonators
3. Broad-Band Oscillatory Systems — Periodic Delay Networks
Part Two Fundamentals of Microwave Electronics
II. Fundamental Electronic Phenomena at Microwave Frequencies
4. General Principles
5. Velocity Modulation
6. Ballistic Analysis of Election Bunching
7. Electron Bunching in a Field-Free Drift Space
8. Electron Bunching in a Constant Accelerating Field
9. Electron Bunching in a Uniform Retarding Field
10. Cascade Bunching of Electrons
11. Bunching of an Unmodulated Electron Beam in an Alternating Field
12. Electron Bunching in a Travelling Wave of Constant Amplitude
13. Electron Bunching in a Travelling Wave Varying Exponentially with Distance
14. Electron Bunching in a Travelling Wave with Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields
15. Electron-Wave Analysis of Bunching
III. Energy Exchange Between an Electron Beam and an Alternating Electric Field
16. Basic Equations
17. Calculation of the Interaction Power Between an Unmodulated Electron Beam and an Alternating Field
18. The Retarding-Field Diode
19. Interaction Between an Electron Beam and a Travelling Wave of Constant Amplitude
20. Interaction Between an Electron Beam and a Travelling Wave Varying Exponentially with Distance
21. Energy Exchange Between an Electron Beam and a Travelling Wave in Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields
22. Differences Between Systems without Constant Fields (O-Type), and Systems with Constant Crossed Fields (M-type)
23. Interaction Between a Density-Modulated Electron Beam and an Alternating Electric Field
24. Electron-Wave Interaction Between Two Electron Streams
25. Electron-Wave Interaction in Crossed Electric and Magnetic Fields
26. Amplification of Space-Charge Waves by Varying the Beam Velocity
27. Amplification of Space-Charge Waves when the Electron Beom Moves Through a Resistive Medium (Resistive Amplification)
Part Three Microwave Electron Devices
IV. Equivalent Circuits of Microwave Electron Devices and the Fundamental Principles Adopted in Analysis
28. Introduction
29. Equivalent Circuit of Narrow-Band Microwave Devices
30. Analysis of Broad-Band Microwave Devices
V. Microwave Electron Devices with Narrow-Band Oscillatory Circuits
31. Two-Resonator Klystron Amplifiers
32. Three-Resonator Klystrons
33. Klystron Frequency Multipliers
34. Two-Resonator Klystron Oscillators
35. Buffer-Klystron Oscillators
36. Single-Resonator Drift-Space Klystrons
37. Travelling-Wave Klystrons
38. Reflex-Klystron Oscillatois
39. Reflex-Klystron Frequency Multipliers
40. Electron-Beam Diodes
41. Magnetron Oscillators
VI. Microwave Electron Devices with Broad-Band Oscillatory Circuits
42. Introduction
43. Travelling-Wave Amplifiers
44. Travelling-Wave Tubes with Resonant Outputs
45. Magnetron Amplifiers
46. Oscillators of the Travelling-Wave Tube Type
47. T.W.T. Oscillators with Internal Feedback
48. T.W.T. Oscillators with External Feedback
49. Backward-Wave T.W.T. Oscillators — Carcinotrons
50. O- and M-Type Backward-Wave Oscillators
51. Analysis of O-Type Backward-Wave Oscillators
52. Cascade Bunching of Electrons Applied to the Theory of Backwardwave Oscillators
53. Analysis of M-Type Backward-Wave Oscillators
54. Carmatrons
55. Electron Devices with E-Type Interaction
VII. Microwave Devices with Electron-Wave Interaction
56. Twin-Beam Amplifiers (Electron-Wave Tubes)
57. M-Type Electron-Wave Tubes
58. Voltage-Jump Amplifiers
59. Amplifiers Based on the Effects of Resistance (Resistive Amplifiers)
60. Diocotron Oscillators
61. Electron-Wave Oscillators with a Retarding Field
62. Mitrons
63. Strophotrons
Bibliography
Index
