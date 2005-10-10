Fundamentals of Metallurgy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739277, 9781845690946

Fundamentals of Metallurgy

1st Edition

Editors: S Seetharaman
eBook ISBN: 9781845690946
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739277
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th October 2005
Page Count: 576
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
328.18
278.95
325.00
276.25
195.00
165.75
245.00
208.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
315.00
267.75
245.00
208.25
195.00
165.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Understanding the effects of processing on the properties of metals: The behaviour of metals during high-temperature processing; Thermodynamic aspects of metals processing; Phase diagrams, phase transformations, and the prediction of metal properties; Measurement and estimation of physical properties of metals at high temperatures; Transport phenomena and metals properties; Interfacial phenomena, metals processing, and properties; The kinetics of metallurgical reactions in metals processing; Thermoanalytical methods in metals processing. Part 2 Improving process and product quality: Improving process design in steel-making; Solidification and steel casting; Analysing metal working processes; Understanding and improving powder metallurgical processes; Improving steel-making and steel properties.

Description

As product specifications become more demanding, manufacturers require steel with ever more specific functional properties. As a result, there has been a wealth of research on how those properties emerge during steelmaking. Fundamentals of metallurgy summarises this research and its implications for manufacturers.

The first part of the book reviews the effects of processing on the properties of metals with a range of chapters on such phenomena as phase transformations, types of kinetic reaction, transport and interfacial phenomena. Authors discuss how these processes and the resulting properties of metals can be modelled and predicted. Part two discusses the implications of this research for improving steelmaking and steel properties.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Fundamentals of metallurgy is an invaluable reference for steelmakers and manufacturers requiring high-performance steels in such areas as automotive and aerospace engineering. It will also be useful for those dealing with non-ferrous metals and alloys, material designers for functional materials, environmentalists and above all, high technology industries designing processes towards materials with tailored properties.

Key Features

  • Summarises key research and its implications for manufacturers
  • Essential reading for steelmakers and manufacturers
  • Written by leading experts from both industry and academia

Readership

Steelmakers and manufacturers requiring high-performance steels in such areas as automotive and aerospace engineering; Those dealing with non-ferrous metals and alloys; Material designers for functional materials; Environmentalists; Those working in high technology industries designing processes towards materials with tailored properties

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690946
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855739277

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

S Seetharaman Editor

Seshadri Seetharaman is Professor of Materials Process Science at the prestigious Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden. Professor Seetharaman has an international reputation in metallurgy research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Institute of Technology (KTH), Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.