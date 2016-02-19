Fundamentals of Metallurgical Processes
2nd Edition
International Series on Materials Science and Technology
Description
Fundamentals of Metallurgical Processes, Second Edition reviews developments in the design, control, and efficiency of metallurgical processes. Topics covered include thermodynamic functions and solutions as well as experimental and bibliographical methods, heterogeneous reactions, metal extraction, and iron and steelmaking. This book is comprised of eight chapters and begins with an overview of the fundamentals of thermodynamics (functions, relationships, and behavior of solutions), followed by a discussion on methods of obtaining thermodynamic data from tables and graphs and by experiment. The kinetics of heterogeneous reactions in metallurgy are examined next, with particular reference to heterogeneous catalysis and mass transfer between immiscible liquid phases. The following chapters focus on the extraction of metals from oxides, sulfides, and halides; the production of iron and steel; the structure and properties of slags; slag/metal reactions; and equilibria in iron and steel production. The final chapter consists entirely of solved problems. This monograph will be of interest to metallurgists and materials scientists.
Table of Contents
Introduction to the Second Edition
Introduction to the First Edition
1. Thermodynamic Functions
Introduction
1.1. Conservation of Energy
1.2. Energy Degradation
General Reading
2. Solutions
Introduction
2.1. Chemical Potential of a Component in Solution
2.2. Activity and Mass Action Law
2.3. Other Partial and Integral Quantities of Mixing
2.4. Ideal, Real and Regular Solutions
2.5. Dilute Solutions
2.6. Properties of Binary Solutions
General Reading
3. Experimental and Bibliographical Methods
Introduction
3.1. Experimental Determination of Thermodynamic Data
3.2. Methods of Calculation of Thermodynamic Activities
3.3. Tabulation of Thermodynamic Data
References and General Reading
4. Heterogeneous Reactions in Metallurgy, Kinetics and Catalysis
Introduction
4.1. Transformation of a Particle by a Gas
4.2. Kinetics of Isothermal Transformation of a Particulate Bed by a Gas
4.3. Heterogeneous Catalysis
4.4. Mass Transfer Between Immiscible Liquid Phases
References and General Reading
5. Extraction of Metals
Introduction
5.1. Stability of Compounds
5.2. Processing of Sulphides
5.3. Oxide Reduction
5.4. Metallurgy of Halides
5.5. Examples of Extractive Processes (Cu, N, Pb, Zn, Sn)
6. Slags
Introduction
6.1. Structure of Slags
6.2. Properties of Slags
6.3. Activities of Slag Components
References
General Reading
7. Iron and Steel-making
Introduction
7.1. Blast Furnace Iron, Steel-making Processes
7.2. Equilibria in Iron and Steel Production
References
General Reading
8. Problems
1. Solid-Liquid-Vapor Phase Diagrams
2. Aluminothermic Reduction of Manganese Oxides
3. Iron-Silicon Solutions
4. Fe-O-Mn Equilibrium
5. Construction of the Bi-Cd Phase Diagram
6. Activity in Solution from Vapor Pressure
7. Thermodynamics of Pb-Zn Equilibrium
8. Electrochemical Measurement of Activity in Solution
9. Activity in Solution by Gibbs-Duhem Integration
10. Extraction of Ag from Pb-Ag Alloy
11. Cracking of Natural Gas
12. Calcium from Lime by Aluminothermic Reduction
13. Reduction of a Bed of Iron Oxide Particles
14. Molybdenite Roasting in a Multiple Hearth Furnace
15. Reduction of Zinc Oxide with Carbon Monoxide
16. Reduction of Zinc Oxide with Carbon
17. Roasting and Smelting of Chalcopyrite
18. Balances in the Iron Blast Furnace1
19. Manganese Distribution between Steel and Slag
20. Si and S Distribution between Steel and Slag
21. Dephosphorisation of Steel
22. Deoxidation of Steel by Aluminum
23. Dephosphorisation of Steel, FeO and CaO/SiO2 in Slag
24. Deoxidation of Steel by Methane
25. High Grade Fe-Cr by the Ugine-Perrin Process
26. TiC by Reducing TiC14 with CH4
References
Symbols
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162409
About the Author
Lucien Coudurier
Donald W. Hopkins
Igor Wilkomirsky
About the Editor
D. W. Hopkins
Affiliations and Expertise
University College of Swansea, UK