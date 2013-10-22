Fundamentals of Metal-Matrix Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080523712

Fundamentals of Metal-Matrix Composites

1st Edition

Editors: Subra Suresh
eBook ISBN: 9780080523712
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 400
Description

`Metal-Matrix Composites' are being used or considered for use in a variety of applications in the automotive, aerospace and sporting goods industries. This book contains sixteen chapters, all written by leading experts in the filed, which focus on the processing, microstructure and characterization, mechanics and micromechanics of deformation, mechanics and micromechanics of damage and fracture, and practical applications of a wide variety of metal composites.

A particularly noteworthy feature of this authoritative volume is its collection of state-of-the-art reviews of the relationships among processing, microstructural evolution, micromechanics of deformation and overall mechanical response.

Table of Contents

Processing; Microstructure and characterisation; Microma=echanics and mechanics of deformation; Damage micromechanisms and mechanics of failure; Applications.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080523712

Subra Suresh

