Fundamentals of Metal-Matrix Composites

`Metal-Matrix Composites' are being used or considered for use in a variety of applications in the automotive, aerospace and sporting goods industries. This book contains sixteen chapters, all written by leading experts in the filed, which focus on the processing, microstructure and characterization, mechanics and micromechanics of deformation, mechanics and micromechanics of damage and fracture, and practical applications of a wide variety of metal composites.

A particularly noteworthy feature of this authoritative volume is its collection of state-of-the-art reviews of the relationships among processing, microstructural evolution, micromechanics of deformation and overall mechanical response.