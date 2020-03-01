Fundamentals of MEG and EEG - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128164563

Fundamentals of MEG and EEG

1st Edition

Biophysics, Instrumentation, and Data Analysis

Authors: Matti Hamalainen Risto Ilmoniemi Lauri Parkkonen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128164563
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 295
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
107.00
122.00
196.32
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fundamentals of MEG and EEG: Biophysics, Instrumentation, and Data Analysis gives graduate students and researchers a technical understanding of the fundamentals of MEG and EEG that will enable them to:

  • Gain expertise in the state-of-the-art of MEG and EEG
  • Understand the generation, measurement, and modeling of electromagnetic brain signals
  • Understand the relationship of MEG/EEG with other brain imaging methods
  • Design MEG / EEG measurement systems and evaluate their performance
  • Develop and evaluate data analysis methods

Key Features

  • A well-integrated and systematic presentation of the principles and their application, using a common notation
  • Authored by the leading people in the field
  • On-line examples implemented in (MNE-) Python

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in biomedical engineering, electrical engineering, physics, and computer science programs who are developing technologies for neuroimaging

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to MEG/EEG
2. Signal generation
3. Instrumentation
4. Data acquisition
5. Experimental design
6. Signal processing
7. Source estimation
8. Connectivity estimation
9. Multimodal imaging

Details

No. of pages:
295
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128164563

About the Author

Matti Hamalainen

Dr. Hämäläinen is Professor of Radiology at Massachusetts General hospital and Director of Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Core at Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at MGH. He is one of the pioneers in the application of MEG in conjunction with other non-invasive functional and anatomical imaging methods to study human brain function. He has had a crucial role in developing whole-head MEG instrumentation, analytical methods and tools, as well as experimental protocols, which have together paved the way for MEG becoming an important basic research and clinical tool worldwide. In 1993 he was the co-author of a seminal review article on MEG in Reviews of Modern Physics, now with more than 4000 citations. His current research interests include further development of anatomically-constrained MEG/EEG source estimation methods, including sparse and temporally continuous approaches, combination of non-invasive and invasive electromagnetic source imaging with hemodynamic measures, MEG/EEG studies of early brain development in infants, and adapting and extending MEG/EEG analysis methods to be applicable in real time in clinical neurophysiology studies.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology at Massachusetts General hospital and Director of Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Core at Athinoula A. Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging at MGH

Risto Ilmoniemi

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neuroscience and Biomedical Engineering School of Science Aalto University, Espoo, Finland

Lauri Parkkonen

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neuroscience and Biomedical Engineering School of Science Aalto University, Espoo, Finland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.