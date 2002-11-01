Fundamentals of Mammography
2nd Edition
Description
This practical and comprehensive guide is designed to help you obtain high quality mammography images through efficient, sensitive management of the patient and a thorough understanding of the anatomical basis of mammographic positioning and projections. Also includes information on basic mammographic interpretation and an outline of radiologic procedures.
Table of Contents
Mammography equipment and quality control. Film processing and quality control. Breast anatomy - implications for mammographic practice. Mammography - the first steps. Mammography - basic projections. Mammography - complementary projections. Mammography - tailoring the examination. Training, education and continuing professional development in mammographic practice. Quality assurance systems. The basis of mammographic interpretation. Breast screening. Psychological issues and communication.
Appendices. Glossary. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2003
- Published:
- 1st November 2002
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443071140
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702059377
About the Author
Sue Williams
Linda Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Superintendent Radiographer and Radiographic Service Manager, Breast Screening Training Centre, City Hospital, Nottingham, UK
Verdi Stickland
Affiliations and Expertise
Superintendent Radiographer and Radiographic Quality Assurance Manager, Breast Screening Training Centre, City Hospital, Nottingham, UK
A. Robin Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director and Consultant Radiologist, Breast Screening Training Centre, City Hospital, Nottingham, UK
Andrew Evans
Affiliations and Expertise
Nottingham International Breast Education Centre, City Hospital, Nottingham, UK