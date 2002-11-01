Fundamentals of Mammography - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443071140, 9780702059377

Fundamentals of Mammography

2nd Edition

Authors: Sue Williams Linda Lee Verdi Stickland A. Robin Wilson Andrew Evans
Paperback ISBN: 9780443071140
eBook ISBN: 9780702059377
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 1st November 2002
Page Count: 176
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This practical and comprehensive guide is designed to help you obtain high quality mammography images through efficient, sensitive management of the patient and a thorough understanding of the anatomical basis of mammographic positioning and projections. Also includes information on basic mammographic interpretation and an outline of radiologic procedures.

Table of Contents

Mammography equipment and quality control. Film processing and quality control. Breast anatomy - implications for mammographic practice. Mammography - the first steps. Mammography - basic projections. Mammography - complementary projections. Mammography - tailoring the examination. Training, education and continuing professional development in mammographic practice. Quality assurance systems. The basis of mammographic interpretation. Breast screening. Psychological issues and communication.
Appendices. Glossary. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443071140
eBook ISBN:
9780702059377

About the Author

Sue Williams

Linda Lee

Affiliations and Expertise

Superintendent Radiographer and Radiographic Service Manager, Breast Screening Training Centre, City Hospital, Nottingham, UK

Verdi Stickland

Affiliations and Expertise

Superintendent Radiographer and Radiographic Quality Assurance Manager, Breast Screening Training Centre, City Hospital, Nottingham, UK

A. Robin Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Director and Consultant Radiologist, Breast Screening Training Centre, City Hospital, Nottingham, UK

Andrew Evans

Affiliations and Expertise

Nottingham International Breast Education Centre, City Hospital, Nottingham, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.