Fundamentals of Magnetic Thermonuclear Reactor Design
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Engineering principles of magnetic fusion reactor operation
2. Systems of reactors with magnetic plasma confinement
3. International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor ITER
4. Mathematical simulation of electromagnetic fields
5. Superconducting electromagnetic systems
6. Vacuum-tritium systems
7. First wall: In-vessel components
8. Computerized plasma control system
9. Plasma heating systems
10. Blanket
11. Power supply system
12. Mechanics of magnetic fusion reactors
13. Structural and functional materials: selection criteria and radiation characteristics
14. Fusion reactor safety
15. Conclusions
Description
Fundamentals of Magnetic Thermonuclear Reactor Design is a comprehensive resource on fusion technology and energy systems written by renowned scientists and engineers from the Russian nuclear industry. It brings together a wealth of invaluable experience and knowledge on controlled thermonuclear fusion (CTF) facilities with magnetic plasma confinement – from the first semi-commercial tokamak T-3, to the multi-billion international experimental thermonuclear reactor ITER, now in construction in France. As the INTOR and ITER projects have made an immense contribution in the past few decades, this book focuses on its practical engineering aspects and the basics of technical physics and electrical engineering.
Users will gain an understanding of the key ratios between plasma and technical parameters, design streamlining algorithms and engineering solutions.
Key Features
- Written by a team of qualified experts who have been involved in the design of thermonuclear reactors for over 50 years
- Outlines the most important features of the ITER project in France which is building the largest tokamak, including the design, material selection, safety and economic considerations
- Includes data on how to design magnetic fusion reactors using CAD tools, along with relevant regulatory documents
Readership
Senior students, academics and researchers in engineering disciples linked to nuclear and thermal engineering; nuclear or plasma physicians and engineers; Fusion reactor designers and developers; newly qualified engineers with particular interest and ambition in developing this advanced energy source
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 23rd May 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081024713
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024706
About the Editors
Vasilij Glukhikh Editor
Dr. Glukhikh graduated from Tomsk Polytechnic Institute with an Engineering Physics honours diploma and joined the Efremov Scientific Research Institute of Electrophysical Apparatus as an Engineer. He was later promoted to Senior Engineer, Laboratory Head and then Deputy Director. He held the position of Director of the institute from 2974 to 2003, before becoming a scientific supervisor until 2016. Dr. Glukhikh was also a Professor and Associate Member of the USSR Academy of Science and a Member of the Academy of Sciences, before becoming the head of development of the first Soviet toroidal fusion facility Alpha, tokamaks T-15 and TSP and inertial fusion facility Angara-5. He has been awarded the Prize of the International Association of Fusion Scientists (1986), Lenin Prize (1984), State Prizes of the USSR (1972) and Russia (1997), 5 orders and several medals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Director and Scientific Supervisor, Efremov Institute, Russia
Oleg Filatov Editor
Dr. Filatov graduation from Leningrad Polytechnic Institute with an Engineering Physics diploma in Thermal Physics, before joining the D.V. Efremov Scientific Research Institute of Electrophysical Apparatus (Efremov Institute) as an engineer. He was shortly promoted to Senior Research Fellow and was the Efremov Institute Director General between 2003 and 2016. Dr. Filatov is currently Scientific Supervisor at the Efremov Institute and is a member of the A.M. Prokhorov Academy of Engineering Sciences. He lead the Russian member team of the ITER international project and has received various awards such as the S. Rose diploma of honour in1992, and the Russian Federation awards: the Medal of the Order "For Merit to the Fatherland”, the “Academician I.V. Kurchatov” third class medal, the I.V. Kurchatov gold medal and D.V. Efremov prize.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Supervisor, Efremov Institute, Russia
Boris Kolbasov Editor
Dr. Kolbasov graduated from Moscow Mechanical Institute with an honours diploma in Design, manufacture and utilization of physical devices and facilities before becoming a Reseach Fellow and then Senior Engineer at the Institute of Atomic Energy, Moscow, where he was responsible for developing gas-cooled power reactors. He then became Senior Research Fellow and head of a fusion reactor engineering and physical study group at the I.V. Kurchatov Institute of Atomic Energy (KIAE), before becoming Laboratory Head, Deputy Head of the Fusion Engineering and Physical Study Division at KIAE where he participated in the development of the INTOR, OTR, and ITER fusion reactors. Dr. Kolbasov is currently Senior Research Fellow at the National Research Centre “Kurchatov Institute” where he is responsible for the development of the DEMO-TIN fusion neutron source, and is also the deputy editor-in-chief for a Russian-language journal. He has received many awards including the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, the President of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Atomic Energy (1970, 1985, 1997,and 1998).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, National Research Centre- Kurchatov Institute, Russia