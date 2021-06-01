Fundamentals of Laser Powder Bed Fusion of Metals
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Historical background
2. Basics of laser powder bed fusion
3. A step-by-step guide to the L-PBF process
4. Physics and modeling
5. Design principles
6. Porosity in laser powder bed fusion
7. Surface roughness
8. Microstructure of L-PBF alloys
9. Residual stress in laser powder bed fusion
10. Non-destructive testing of parts produced by laser powder bed fusion
11. Process monitoring of laser powder bed fusion
12. Post processing
13. Structural integrity I: static mechanical properties
14. Structural integrity II: fatigue properties
15. Structural integrity III: energy-based fatigue prediction for complex parts
16. Lattice structures made by laser powder bed fusion
17. Bio-inspired design
18. Powder characterization – methods, standards, and state of the art
19. New materials development
20. Recent progress on global standardization and terminology
21. Industrial applications
22. Economic feasibility and cost-benefit analysis
23. Trends and challenges
24. Case study
Description
Laser powder bed fusion of metals is a technology which makes use of a laser beam to selectively melt metal powder layer-by-layer in order to fabricate complex geometries in high performance materials. The technology is currently transforming aerospace and biomedical manufacturing and the adoption is widening into other industries as well including automotive, energy, and traditional manufacturing. With an increase in design freedom brought to bear by additive manufacturing, new opportunities are emerging for designs not possible previously and in material systems that now provide sufficient performance to be qualified in end-use mission-critical applications. After decades of research and development, laser powder bed fusion is enabling a new era of digitally driven manufacturing.
Fundamentals of Laser Powder Bed Fusion of Metals will provide the fundamental principles in a broad range of topics relating to metal laser powder bed fusion. The target audience includes new users, focusing on graduate and undergraduate students; however, this book can also serve as a reference for experienced users as well including senior researchers and engineers in industry. The current best practices are discussed in detail, as well as the limitations, challenges, and potential research opportunities moving forward.
Key Features
- Presents laser process bed fusion fundamentals, as well as the inherent challenges
- Provides an up-to-date summary of this advancing technology and its potential
- Provides a comprehensive textbook for universities, as well as a reference for industry
- Acts as quick-reference guide
Readership
Academia – post graduate students in engineering mainly, also graduate courses in some cases and also experienced researchers; industry – manufacturing engineers, mechanical and industrial engineers using additive manufacturing. Technology managers and directors of companies interested in additive manufacturing current capabilities.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128240908
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Igor Yadroitsev
Prof. Igor Yadroitsev is a Research Chair in Medical Product Development through Additive Manufacturing at the Central University of Technology launched by the National Research Foundation of South Africa in 2015. He has been involved in additive manufacturing with emphasis on laser powder bed fusion at the Vitebsk Institution of Technical Acoustics (Belarus) since 1995, when this technology was in its infancy. He continued his research in the field at the National School of Engineering (Saint-Étienne, France) and published a book on selective laser melting in 2009. His research interests include applied optics and laser technologies: additive manufacturing, laser powder bed fusion of metals and plastics, laser processing, materials science, and optics. He has authored over 100 articles in the field of laser powder bed fusion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Chair, Central University of Technology, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Ina Yadroitsava
Dr. Ina Yadroitsava, PhD, has been involved in additive manufacturing since 2007 when she started to work in the Laboratory of Diagnostics and Engineering of Industrial Processes at the National School of Engineering (Saint-Étienne, France). At present, she is working as Senior Researcher at the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Built Environment and Information Technology at the Central University of Technology, Free State. In 2019, she was recognized by the South Africa National Research Foundation as an established researcher in such areas as laser metal additive manufacturing, advanced materials and numerical modeling. Her research interests include laser powder bed fusion, material characterization, bio-medical applications, and properties of advanced additively manufactured materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Central University of Technology, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Anton Du Plessis
Prof. Anton Du Plessis is an Associate Professor at Stellenbosch University, South Africa, and is also affiliated with Nelson Mandela University, South Africa. He is an experienced scholar in the field of additive manufacturing, with specific interests in quality control and process optimization, X-ray tomography, and biomimicry applied to additive manufacturing. His interests and expertise range across several disciplines in the sector, and he is an associate editor of Elsevier’s leading journal 'Additive Manufacturing'.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Stellenbosch University, Stellenbosch, South Africa
Eric MacDonald
Prof. Eric MacDonald, PhD, is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering and the Murchison Chair at the University of Texas at El Paso, as well as deputy editor of the Elsevier journal 'Additive Manufacturing'. Dr. MacDonald received his PhD degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and has worked in industry for 12 years at IBM and Motorola, and subsequently co-founded a start-up — Pleiades, Inc., which was acquired by Magma Inc. (San Jose, CA) in 2003. Dr. MacDonald has held faculty fellowships at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, SPAWAR Navy Research (San Diego), and a State Department Fulbright Fellowship in South America. His research interests include 3D printed multi-functional applications and advanced process monitoring in additive manufacturing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Murchison Chair, University of Texas, El Paso, TX, USA
