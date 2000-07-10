@from:REVIEWS OF PREVIOUS VOLUMES @qu:"Lyklema is a teachers' teacher who has done an outstanding service to the profession through this volume. I recommend the volume very strongly to anyone interested in colloid and interface science." @source:--Raj Rajagopalan, PARTICLES NEWSLETTER @qu: "Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science" as a whole is a tremendous work, which in a consistent way covers the entire field. The five volume set of Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science is a work that ought to be at hand at every institution that carries out surface chemistry research. It is important also in these days, when information is so easily obtained through the internet, to have the fundamentals and principles complied in a consistent way by someone skilled in the art. And the author (and editor) of Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science is well suited for the task. He has been in the midst of the development of the science for half a century, he has either been engaged in or has closely followed the research in the various sub-areas, and he has acquired a broad scientific network, a range of colleagues from which the co-authors of Volumes IV and V were selected." @source: Krister Holmberg, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, COLLOIDS AND SURFACES A, 2005