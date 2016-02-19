Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124605251, 9780080507118

Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science

1st Edition

Fundamentals

Authors: J. Lyklema
eBook ISBN: 9780080507118
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124605251
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st June 1991
Page Count: 736
Description

Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science sets out the fundamental physical chemical concepts behind interface and colloid science. Starting from elementary principles, including those of classical thermodynamics and intermolecular interaction, it gradually progresses to more advanced topics such as partition functions and stochastic processes.

Relevant mathematical techniques are explained in appendices. All that is required of the reader is a basic knowledge of physical chemistry, and research workers and graduates interested in colloid and interface science will welcome the wide ranging knowledge presented by the author and a team of experts. The discussions of many applications make the book of particular interest to those involved in practical research.

Key Features

  • Provides a general physical chemical background to interface and colloid science
  • Explains and elaborates phenomena starting from basic principles and progresses to more advanced topics
  • Includes classical thermodynamics and the description of intermolecular interactions, partition functions, stochastic processes and dynamic light scattering
  • Required mathematical techniques are described in appendices

Readership

Physical chemists working in colloid, interface, and surface science. Industrial/Applied scientist in pigment, emulsion, dispersion, and powder research. Pharmaceutical chemists, membranes, and drug formulation.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Interfacial and Colloid Science. Thermodynamic Foundations of Interface and Colloid Science. Statistical Thermodynamical Foundations of Interface and Colloid Science. Interactions in Interface and Colloid Science. Electrochemistry and Its Application to Colloids and Interfaces. Transport Phenomena in Interface and Colloid Science. Optics and Its Application to Interface and Colloid Science. Appendix 1: Fundamental Constraints. Appendix 2: SI Prefixes. Appendix 3: Integral Characteristic Functions for Homogeneous Bulk Phases. Appendix 4: Differentials of Characteristic Functions for Homogeneous Bulk Phases. Appendix 5: Integral Characteristic Functions of Flat Surfaces. Appendix 6: Derivation of Macroscopic Quantities from Partition Functions. Appendix 7: Vectors and Vector Fields. Introduction to Tensors. Appendix 8: Complex and Imaginary Quantities. Appendix 9: Hamaker Constraints. Appendix 10: Laplace and Fourier Transformations. Appendix 11: Time Correlation Functions. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080507118
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124605251

About the Author

J. Lyklema

Affiliations and Expertise

Wageningen University, Wageningen, The Netherlands

Reviews

"... With its companion volumes I feel this will become part of most colloid scientists' essential library." --S.J. Roser, Chemistry in Britain

"This volume is...highly recommended to all colloid and physical chemists as one of the most thorough modern treatises on the fundamentals of Colloid and Interface Science and I am looking forward to the two further volumes still in preparation" --Carel J. van Oss, Journal of Dispersion Science and Technology

Ratings and Reviews

