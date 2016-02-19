Fundamentals of Interface and Colloid Science sets out the fundamental physical chemical concepts behind interface and colloid science. Starting from elementary principles, including those of classical thermodynamics and intermolecular interaction, it gradually progresses to more advanced topics such as partition functions and stochastic processes.

Relevant mathematical techniques are explained in appendices. All that is required of the reader is a basic knowledge of physical chemistry, and research workers and graduates interested in colloid and interface science will welcome the wide ranging knowledge presented by the author and a team of experts. The discussions of many applications make the book of particular interest to those involved in practical research.