Fundamentals of Inorganic Membrane Science and Technology, Volume 4

Inorganic membrane science and technology is a new field of membrane separation technology which until recently was dominated by the earlier field of polymer membranes. Currently the subject is undergoing rapid development and innovation.

The present book describes the fundamental principles of both synthesis of inorganic membranes and membrane supports and also the associated phenomena of transport and separation in a semi-quantitative form.

Features of this book:

- Examples are given which illustrate the state-of-the-art in the synthesis of membranes with controlled properties

- Future possibilities and limitations are discussed

- The reader is provided with references to more extended treatments in the literature

- Potential areas for future innovation are indicated.

By combining aspects of both the science and technology of inorganic membranes this book serves as a useful source of information for scientists and engineers working in this field. It also provides some observations of important investigators who have contributed to the development of this subject.