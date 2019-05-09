Fundamentals of Inorganic Glasses
3rd Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Inorganic Glasses, Third Edition, is a comprehensive reference on the field of glass science and engineering that covers numerous, significant advances. This new edition includes the most recent advances in glass physics and chemistry, also discussing groundbreaking applications of glassy materials. It is suitable for upper level glass science courses and professional glass scientists and engineers at industrial and government labs. Fundamental concepts, chapter-ending problem sets, an emphasis on key ideas, and timely notes on suggested readings are all included. The book provides the breadth required of a comprehensive reference, offering coverage of the composition, structure and properties of inorganic glasses.
Key Features
- Clearly develops fundamental concepts and the basics of glass science and glass chemistry
- Provides a comprehensive discussion of the composition, structure and properties of inorganic glasses
- Features a discussion of the emerging applications of glass, including applications in energy, environment, pharmaceuticals, and more
- Concludes chapters with problem sets and suggested readings to facilitate self-study
Readership
Upper level undergraduate and professionals working in inorganic glasses and inorganic chemistry, as well as researchers working with glass in related fields of ceramic engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, physics, chemistry, and geosciences
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Fundamentals of the Glassy State
3. Glass Formation Principles
4. Glass Microstructure: Phase Separation and Liquid Immiscibility
5. Glass Compositions and Structures
6. Composition-Structure-Property Relationship Principles
7. Density and Molar Volume
8. Elastic Properties and Microhardness of Glass
9. The Viscosity of Glass
10. Thermal Expansion of Glass
11. Heat Capacity of Glass
12. Thermal Conductivity and Acoustic Properties of Glass
13. Glass Transition Range Behavior
14. Permeation, Diffusion, and Ionic Conduction in Glass
15. Dielectric Properties
16. Electronic Conduction
17. Chemical Durability
18. Strength and Toughness
19. Optical Properties
20. Glass Surfaces
21. Modeling of Glass
22. Fundamentals of Inorganic Glass Making
23. Emerging Applications of Glass
Details
- No. of pages:
- 753
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 9th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128162255
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128162262
About the Author
Arun Varshneya
Dr. Arun K. Varshneya is Professor Emeritus of Glass Science and Engineering at Alfred University. Prior to joining the faculty at Alfred’s New York State College of Ceramics in 1982, he worked as a senior scientist for Ford and General Electric Lighting Business Group. Arun is currently president of Saxon Glass Technologies Inc. which specializes in strengthening glass for various industries. He is the invited author of the “Industrial Glass” entry in Encyclopedia Britannica and has more than 160 technical publications covering a broad range of topics in glass. Arun is a Distinguished Life Member of the American Ceramics Society, an Honorary Fellow of the Society of Glass Technology, and a recipient of the President’s Award from the International Commission on Glass for lifetime achievements. Varshneya earned a B.Sc. from Agra University in India, a B.Sc. with Honors in glass technology from the University of Sheffield (U.K.), and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in materials science, both from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Glass Science and Engineering, Emeritus, Alfred University and President, Saxon Glass Technologies, Alfred, NY, USA
John Mauro
Dr. John C. Mauro is Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at The Pennsylvania State University. John earned a B.S. in Glass Engineering Science (2001), B.A. in Computer Science (2001), and Ph.D. in Glass Science (2006), all from Alfred University. He joined Corning Incorporated in 1999 and served in multiple roles there, including Senior Research Manager of the Glass Research department. John is the inventor or co-inventor of several new glass compositions for Corning, including Corning Gorilla® Glass products. John joined the faculty at Penn State in 2017 and is currently a world-recognized expert in fundamental and applied glass science, statistical mechanics, computational and condensed matter physics, thermodynamics, and the topology of disordered networks. John is the author of over 220 peer-reviewed publications and is Editor of the Journal of the American Ceramic Society. John is winner of numerous international awards and is a Fellow of the American Ceramic Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, College of Earth and Mineral Sciences The Pennsylvania State University and Editor, Journal of the American Ceramic Society