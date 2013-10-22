Fundamentals of Inorganic Glasses
1st Edition
Description
Although several fine volumes have been published on special topics in glass, Fundamentals of Inorganic Glasses is the first book to provide the breadth required of a comprehensive undergraduate textbook. In a clear tutorial style, this volume provides comprehensive coverage of the composition, structure, and properties of inorganic glasses. Designed to serve as the primary text for "glass science" courses at the upper-undergraduate level, this book facilitates learning with a clear discussion of fundamental concepts, chapter-ending problem sets, an emphasis on key ideas, and timely notes on suggested readings. Professor Varshneya has filled a gap in the existing literature by providing a textbook that is uniquely comprehensive while striving always to help the student develop a clear understanding of the fundamentals underlying glass science.
Key Features
- Clearly develops fundamental concepts
- Provides comprehensive discussion of the composition, structure, and properties of inorganic glasses
- Leads the reader through areas where a deeper understanding is needed
- Presents necessary mathematics in a readable manner
- Introduces numerous and interesting real-world examples that give the reader insight into application of the material covered in the text
- Concludes chapters with problem sets and suggested readings to facilitate self-study
Readership
Junior- and senior-level undergraduate and first-year graduate students and professors in ceramics, materials science, engineering, and chemical engineering; technologists in industry
Table of Contents
Fundamentals of the Glassy State
Glass Formation Principles
Glass Microstructure: Phase Separation and Liquid Immiscibility
Glass Compositions and Structures
Composition-Structure-Property Relationship Principles
Density and Molar Volume
Elastic Properties and Microhardness of Glass
The Viscosity of Glass
Thermal Expansion of Glass
Heat Capacity of Glass
Thermal Conductivity and Heat Transfer in Glass
Glass Transition Range Behavior
Permeation, Diffusion and Ionic Conduction in Glass
Dielectric Properties
Electronic Conduction
Chemical Durability
Strength and Toughness
Optical Properties
Fundamentals of Inorganic Glassmaking
Appendix I: Elements of Linear Elasticity
Appendix II: Units and General Data Conversions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571508
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127149707
About the Author
Arun Varshneya
Dr. Arun K. Varshneya is Professor Emeritus of Glass Science and Engineering at Alfred University. Prior to joining the faculty at Alfred’s New York State College of Ceramics in 1982, he worked as a senior scientist for Ford and General Electric Lighting Business Group. Arun is currently president of Saxon Glass Technologies Inc. which specializes in strengthening glass for various industries. He is the invited author of the “Industrial Glass” entry in Encyclopedia Britannica and has more than 160 technical publications covering a broad range of topics in glass. Arun is a Distinguished Life Member of the American Ceramics Society, an Honorary Fellow of the Society of Glass Technology, and a recipient of the President’s Award from the International Commission on Glass for lifetime achievements. Varshneya earned a B.Sc. from Agra University in India, a B.Sc. with Honors in glass technology from the University of Sheffield (U.K.), and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in materials science, both from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Glass Science and Engineering, Emeritus, Alfred University and President, Saxon Glass Technologies, Alfred, NY, USA