Fundamentals of Inorganic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781898563389, 9781782420538

Fundamentals of Inorganic Chemistry

1st Edition

An Introductory Text for Degree Studies

Authors: J Barrett M A Malati
eBook ISBN: 9781782420538
Paperback ISBN: 9781898563389
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st October 1997
Page Count: 320
Description

This work is a foundation course text for first and second year undergraduates in which description and understanding of inorganic chemistry are fully integrated. It covers the main underlying theoretical ideas, taking account of the level of mathematical ability among present-day students commencing university study. Each chapter provides "worked example" problems, supported by additional problem-exercises which test comprehension and serve for revision or self-study.

Key Features

  • Provides a foundation course text on the fundamentals of inorganic chemistry for first and second year undergraduates
  • Integrates description and understanding of inorganic chemistry
  • Each chapter includes “worked example” problems

Readership

First and second year undergraduate students

Table of Contents

Introduction; Nuclear and radiochemistry; Electronic configurations of atoms; Molecular symmetry and group theory; Covalent bonding in diatomic molecules; Polyatomic molecules and metals; Ions in solids and solutions; Chemistry of hydrogen and the s block metals; Chemistry of the p block elements; Co-ordination complexes; Chemistry of the d and f block metals; Appendix; Further reading; Solutions and index.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782420538
Paperback ISBN:
9781898563389

About the Author

J Barrett

Jack Barrett Imperial College, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of London, UK

M A Malati

Mounir A. Malati Mid-Kent College of Higher/Further Education, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mid-Kent College of Higher/Further Education, UK

Reviews

This valuable addition to the ranks of introductory inorganic chemistry texts is recommended. The approach to electronic and bonding theory is a strong point. Chapters on electronic configuration diatomic molecules, polyatomics and metals and finally, ionic compounds, add up to a thorough grounding. That it should be recommended to all who teach at this level and to all departmental libraries is, however, indisputable., Chemistry in Britain
Very clear, and one of the few books at this level to introduce group theory and use it throughout the remainder of the book., Professor J.K. Nagle, Bowdoin University, USA

Ratings and Reviews

