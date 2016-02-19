Fundamentals of Human-Computer Interaction aims to sensitize the systems designer to the problems faced by the user of an interactive system. The book grew out of a course entitled ""The User Interface: Human Factors for Computer-based Systems"" which has been run annually at the University of York since 1981. This course has been attended primarily by systems managers from the computer industry. The book is organized into three parts. Part One focuses on the user as processor of information with studies on visual perception; extracting information from printed and electronically presented text; and human memory. Part Two on the use of behavioral data includes studies on how and when to collect behavioral data; and statistical evaluation of behavioral data. Part Three deals with user interfaces. The chapters in this section cover topics such as work station design, user interface design, and speech communication. It is hoped that this book will be read by systems engineers and managers concerned with the design of interactive systems as well as graduate and undergraduate computer science students. The book is also suitable as a tutorial text for certain courses for students of Psychology and Ergonomics.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part One The User as a Processor of Information

Chapter 1 Visual Perception: an Intelligent System with Limited Bandwidth

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Luminance, Contrast and Brightness

1.3 Color Sensitivity

1.4 The Visual System as a Spatiotemporal Filter

1.5 Perception as an Active Process

1.6 Summary

1.7 Further Reading

Chapter 2 Reading: Extracting Information from Printed and Electronically Presented Text

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The Cognitive Psychology of Reading

2.3 Legibility

2.4 Special Problems Associated with Reading from CRT Displays

2.5 Summary

2.6 Further Reading

Chapter 3 Human Memory: Different Stores with Different Characteristics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Short Term Memory Stores

3.3 Long Term Memory

3.4 Summary and Conclusions

3.5 Further Reading

Chapter 4 Thinking and Reasoning: Why is Logic so Difficult?

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Deductive Reasoning

4.3 Inductive Reasoning

4.4 Summary

4.5 Further Reading

Part Two The Use of Behavioral Data

Chapter 5 How and When to Collect Behavioral Data

5.1 The Value of Behavioral Data

5.2 When to Collect Behavioral Data

5.3 Behavioral Measures

5.4 Selecting Subjects

5.5 Designing Experiments

5.6 Summary

5.7 Further Reading

Chapter 6 Statistical Evaluation of Behavioral Data

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Testing for Differences between Means

6.3 Correlation

6.4 Summary

6.5 Further Reading

Chapter 7 Example of an Experiment: Evaluating Some Speech Synthesisers for Public Announcements

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Experiment One - Method

7.3 Results

7.4 Conclusions from Experiment One

7.5 Experiment Two

7.6 Summary and General Discussion

7.7 Further Reading

Part Three The User Interface

Chapter 8 Work Station Design, Activities and Display Techniques

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Input Devices

8.3 Output Devices

8.4 Facility or Feature Selection Techniques

8.5 Display Techniques

8.6 Summary

8.7 Further Reading

8.8 References

Chapter 9 Dialog Design: Characteristics of User Knowledge

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Field Studies of System Use

9.3 Experimental Studies of System Use

9.4 Application of Findings

9.5 Summary

9.6 Further Reading

Chapter 10 User Interface Design: Generative User Engineering Principles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Problems in Interactive System Design: Motivation for a Better Way

10.3 Introducing Generative User-Engineering Principles

10.4 Examples of Gueps

10.5 A Warning against Pseudo-Generative Principles

10.6 Summary

10.7 Further Reading

Chapter 11 Future Uses of Future Offices

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Setting the Scene

11.3 Scene One - the First Consultation

11.4 Scene Two - on Location in Camden Town Friday Morning the Next Week

11.5 Summary

11.6 Further Reading

Chapter 12 Speech communication: the Problem and Some Solutions

12.1 Speech as a Medium for Communication

12.2 Speech Articulation and Recognition: How Do People Do It?

12.3 Speech Production and Recognition: How Can Machines Do It?

12.4 Summary

12.5 Further Reading

Chapter 13 Speech Communication: How to Use It

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Machine-Generated Speech

13.3 Voice Recognition

13.4 Interactive Systems

13.5 Summary

13.6 Further Reading

Chapter 14 Human Factors Problems in the Design and Use of Expert Systems

14.1 Introduction to Expert Systems

14.2 How Expert Systems Work

14.3 Acquiring Knowledge from the Human Expert

14.4 Representation and Use of Knowledge by the System

14.5 User Interface Design

14.6 Summary

14.7 Further Reading

Glossary

References

Author Index

Subject Index