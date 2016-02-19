Fundamentals of Human-Computer Interaction
1st Edition
Description
Fundamentals of Human-Computer Interaction aims to sensitize the systems designer to the problems faced by the user of an interactive system. The book grew out of a course entitled ""The User Interface: Human Factors for Computer-based Systems"" which has been run annually at the University of York since 1981. This course has been attended primarily by systems managers from the computer industry. The book is organized into three parts. Part One focuses on the user as processor of information with studies on visual perception; extracting information from printed and electronically presented text; and human memory. Part Two on the use of behavioral data includes studies on how and when to collect behavioral data; and statistical evaluation of behavioral data. Part Three deals with user interfaces. The chapters in this section cover topics such as work station design, user interface design, and speech communication. It is hoped that this book will be read by systems engineers and managers concerned with the design of interactive systems as well as graduate and undergraduate computer science students. The book is also suitable as a tutorial text for certain courses for students of Psychology and Ergonomics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part One The User as a Processor of Information
Chapter 1 Visual Perception: an Intelligent System with Limited Bandwidth
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Luminance, Contrast and Brightness
1.3 Color Sensitivity
1.4 The Visual System as a Spatiotemporal Filter
1.5 Perception as an Active Process
1.6 Summary
1.7 Further Reading
Chapter 2 Reading: Extracting Information from Printed and Electronically Presented Text
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The Cognitive Psychology of Reading
2.3 Legibility
2.4 Special Problems Associated with Reading from CRT Displays
2.5 Summary
2.6 Further Reading
Chapter 3 Human Memory: Different Stores with Different Characteristics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Short Term Memory Stores
3.3 Long Term Memory
3.4 Summary and Conclusions
3.5 Further Reading
Chapter 4 Thinking and Reasoning: Why is Logic so Difficult?
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Deductive Reasoning
4.3 Inductive Reasoning
4.4 Summary
4.5 Further Reading
Part Two The Use of Behavioral Data
Chapter 5 How and When to Collect Behavioral Data
5.1 The Value of Behavioral Data
5.2 When to Collect Behavioral Data
5.3 Behavioral Measures
5.4 Selecting Subjects
5.5 Designing Experiments
5.6 Summary
5.7 Further Reading
Chapter 6 Statistical Evaluation of Behavioral Data
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Testing for Differences between Means
6.3 Correlation
6.4 Summary
6.5 Further Reading
Chapter 7 Example of an Experiment: Evaluating Some Speech Synthesisers for Public Announcements
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Experiment One - Method
7.3 Results
7.4 Conclusions from Experiment One
7.5 Experiment Two
7.6 Summary and General Discussion
7.7 Further Reading
Part Three The User Interface
Chapter 8 Work Station Design, Activities and Display Techniques
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Input Devices
8.3 Output Devices
8.4 Facility or Feature Selection Techniques
8.5 Display Techniques
8.6 Summary
8.7 Further Reading
8.8 References
Chapter 9 Dialog Design: Characteristics of User Knowledge
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Field Studies of System Use
9.3 Experimental Studies of System Use
9.4 Application of Findings
9.5 Summary
9.6 Further Reading
Chapter 10 User Interface Design: Generative User Engineering Principles
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Problems in Interactive System Design: Motivation for a Better Way
10.3 Introducing Generative User-Engineering Principles
10.4 Examples of Gueps
10.5 A Warning against Pseudo-Generative Principles
10.6 Summary
10.7 Further Reading
Chapter 11 Future Uses of Future Offices
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Setting the Scene
11.3 Scene One - the First Consultation
11.4 Scene Two - on Location in Camden Town Friday Morning the Next Week
11.5 Summary
11.6 Further Reading
Chapter 12 Speech communication: the Problem and Some Solutions
12.1 Speech as a Medium for Communication
12.2 Speech Articulation and Recognition: How Do People Do It?
12.3 Speech Production and Recognition: How Can Machines Do It?
12.4 Summary
12.5 Further Reading
Chapter 13 Speech Communication: How to Use It
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Machine-Generated Speech
13.3 Voice Recognition
13.4 Interactive Systems
13.5 Summary
13.6 Further Reading
Chapter 14 Human Factors Problems in the Design and Use of Expert Systems
14.1 Introduction to Expert Systems
14.2 How Expert Systems Work
14.3 Acquiring Knowledge from the Human Expert
14.4 Representation and Use of Knowledge by the System
14.5 User Interface Design
14.6 Summary
14.7 Further Reading
Glossary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276755
About the Editor
Andrew Monk
Affiliations and Expertise
University of York