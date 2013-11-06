Perfect for hand therapy specialists, hand therapy students, and any other professional who encounters clients with upper extremity issues, Fundamentals of Hand Therapy, 2nd Edition contains everything you need to make sound therapy decisions. Coverage includes hand anatomy, the evaluation process, and diagnosis-specific information. Expert tips, treatment guidelines, and case studies round out this comprehensive text designed to help you think critically about each client’s individual needs.

"Overall, a very clear readable style is adopted throughout, with theory supported by various anecdotal case studies. Excellent use is made of illustrations, and many chapters contain the helpful addition of ‘clinical pearls’ or ‘tips from the field’, which are an attempt to make transparent the links between theory and practice. In conclusion, this is an excellent core text for reference purposes." Reviewed by: British Journal of Occupational Therapy Date: Aug 2014