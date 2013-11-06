Fundamentals of Hand Therapy
2nd Edition
Clinical Reasoning and Treatment Guidelines for Common Diagnoses of the Upper Extremity
Description
Perfect for hand therapy specialists, hand therapy students, and any other professional who encounters clients with upper extremity issues, Fundamentals of Hand Therapy, 2nd Edition contains everything you need to make sound therapy decisions. Coverage includes hand anatomy, the evaluation process, and diagnosis-specific information. Expert tips, treatment guidelines, and case studies round out this comprehensive text designed to help you think critically about each client’s individual needs.
"Overall, a very clear readable style is adopted throughout, with theory supported by various anecdotal case studies. Excellent use is made of illustrations, and many chapters contain the helpful addition of ‘clinical pearls’ or ‘tips from the field’, which are an attempt to make transparent the links between theory and practice. In conclusion, this is an excellent core text for reference purposes." Reviewed by: British Journal of Occupational Therapy Date: Aug 2014
Key Features
- Clinical Pearls and Precautions highlight relevant information learned by the experienced author and contributors that you can apply to clinical practice.
- Case examples included in the diagnoses chapters in Part Three demonstrate the use of clinical reasoning and a humanistic approach in treating the client.
- Diagnosis-specific information in the final section of the book is well-organized to give you quick access to the information you need.
- Special features sections such as Questions to Discuss with the Physician, What to Say to Clients, Tips from the Field, and more help readers find their own clinical voices.
- Online sample exercises give you a pool to pull from during professional practice.
Table of Contents
Part One: Fundamentals
1. Fundamentals: Hand Therapy Concepts and Treatment Techniques
2. Functional Anatomy
3. Edema Reduction Techniques: A Biologic Rationale for Selection
4. Tissue-Specific Exercises for the Upper Extremity
5. Evaluation of the Hand and Upper Extremity
6. Clinical Reasoning and Problem Solving to Prevent Pitfalls in Hand Injuries
7. Orthotics: Essential Concepts
8. Assessment of Functional Outcomes
9. Hand Coordination
10. Roles of Therapy Assistants in Hand Therapy
11. Some Thoughts on Professionalism
Part Two: Pain and Integrative Strategies
12. Perspectives on Pain
13. Fundamentals of Client-Therapist Rapport
14. How Hand Therapists' Words Affect the Therapeutic Relationship
15. Clients with Functional Somatic Syndromes or Challenging Behavior
16. Narratives in Hand Therapy
17. Personality Type and Patient Education in Hand Therapy
18. Using Dance in Hand Therapy
19. Applying Pilates Concepts to Hand Therapy
20. Yoga Therapeutics: A Biopsychosocial Approach
Part Three: Clinical Reasoning and Treatment Guidelines for Common Diagnoses of the Upper Extremity
21. Wound Care
22. Shoulder Diagnoses
23. Elbow Diagnoses
24. Peripheral Nerve Problems
25. Wrist Fractures
26. Wrist Instabilities
27. Hand Fractures
28. Elbow, Wrist, and Hand Tendinopathies
29. Finger Sprains and Deformities
30. Flexor Tendon Injury
31. Extensor Tendon Injury
32. Tendon Transfers
33. Arthritis
34. Burns
35. Infections
36. Ganglions and Tumors of the Hand and Wrist
37. Traumatic Hand Injury Involving Multiple Structures
38. Preventing and Treating Stiffness
39. Dupuytren’s Disease
40. The Neurological Hand
41. Hand Therapy for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 6th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323091046
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323091053
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291033
About the Author
Cynthia Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner of Cooper Hand Therapy, Scottsdale, AZ, USA