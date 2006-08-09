This illustrated text and reference emphasizes the fundamentals of hand therapy — for both specialists and non-specialists who encounter clients with hand issues. It provides a consistent format with tips and guidelines for hand therapy treatment. Coverage includes hand anatomy, key terms and concepts, and the evaluation process. A focus on professional issues includes clients with functional somatic syndromes and challenging behavior, client-therapist rapport, and the roles of therapy assistants. Providing many case studies, this text helps therapists think critically about clients' individual needs.

Table of Contents

Part One: Fundamentals



1. Fundamentals of Clinical Reasoning: Hand Therapy Concepts and Treatment Techniques and Rationale for Use – Cynthia Cooper



2. Upper Extremity Anatomy – Sharon Flinn and Peggy Beckley



3. Edema Reduction Techniques: A Biological Rationale for Selection – Sandra Artzberger



4. Tissue-Specific Exercises for the Upper Extremity – Lori Falkel



5. Evaluation of the Hand and Upper Extremity – Linda Klein



6. Assessing Functional Outcomes – Rebecca von der Heyde





Part Two: Professionalism



7. Clients with Functional Somatic Syndromes and Clients with Challenging Behavior – Joel Moorhead and Cynthia Cooper



8. Fundamentals of Client-Therapist Rapport – Teri Britt



9. Therapy Assistants’ Roles in Hand Therapy – Cynthia Cooper



Appendix to Part Two: Some Thoughts on Professionalism – Cynthia Cooper





Part Three: Treatment Guidelines for Common Diagnoses of the Upper Extremity



10. Common Shoulder Diagnoses – Mike Butler



11. Common Elbow Diagnoses – Michael Staino



12. Common Peripheral Nerve Problems – Anne Moscony



13. Common Wrist and Hand Fractures – Anne Moscony



14. Common Forms of Tendinitis/Tendinosis – Cynthia Cooper and Hope Martin



15. Common Finger Sprains and Deformities – Cynthia Cooper



16. Tendon Injury – Linda Klein



17. Arthritis – Jeanine Biese



18. Pain Related Syndromes: Complex Regional Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia – Romina Astifidis



19. Burns – Lisa Deshaies



20. Common Infections – Cynthia Cooper



21. Ganglion Cysts and Other Common Tumors of the Hand and Wrist – Cynthia Cooper



22. Traumatic Hand Injury Involving Multiple Structures – Paige Kurtz



23. Preventing and Treating Stiffness – Barbara Haines



24. Dupuytren’s Disease – Cornelia von Lersner-Benson



25. Upper Extremity Problems in Clients with Central Nervous System Dysfunction – Michelle Abrams



26. Pediatric Hand Therapy – Lynn Bassini and Mukund Patel



27. Geriatric Hand Therapy – Cynthia Cooper





Glossary