Fundamentals of Hand Therapy
1st Edition
Clinical Reasoning and Treatment Guidelines for Common Diagnoses of the Upper Extremity
Authors: Cynthia Cooper
eBook ISBN: 9780323062305
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323033862
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 9th August 2006
Page Count: 576
Description
This illustrated text and reference emphasizes the fundamentals of hand therapy — for both specialists and non-specialists who encounter clients with hand issues. It provides a consistent format with tips and guidelines for hand therapy treatment. Coverage includes hand anatomy, key terms and concepts, and the evaluation process. A focus on professional issues includes clients with functional somatic syndromes and challenging behavior, client-therapist rapport, and the roles of therapy assistants. Providing many case studies, this text helps therapists think critically about clients' individual needs.
Key Features
- Emphasizes the development of clinical reasoning skills, describing the components of the evaluation process and addressing how to decide what to evaluate.
- Covers a broad array of common diagnoses seen in hand therapy, including shoulder and elbow disorders, peripheral nerve problems, wrist and hand fractures, tendonitis and tendonosis, finger sprains and deformities, tendon injuries, arthritis, burns, infections, ganglion cysts, stiffness, Dupuytrens, and pediatric and geriatric hand problems.
- Diagnostic-specific information and treatment guidelines follow a consistent format:
- Overview
- Diagnosis and pathology
- Timelines and healing
- Anatomy
- Treatment (non-operative and/or operative)
- Questions to ask the doctor
- What to say to clients
- Evaluation tips
- Diagnosis-specific information that affects clinical reasoning
- Tips from the field
- Precautions and concerns
- Role of therapy assistants
- Case examples
- Offers topics to use as mental prompts when working in the clinical setting:
- Questions to ask the doctor
- What to say to clients
- Tips from the field
- Precautions and concerns
- Over 400 illustrations in the text and on the CD demonstrate important concepts.
- Case studies in the common diagnoses chapters demonstrate the use of clinical reasoning and highlight the "human" side of each client encounter.
- Clinical pearls and precautions share advice from the author and contributors, learned from years of clinical experience.
- Describes the role of the therapy assistant with the client, showing how the therapy assistant may be included in the therapy process.
- Glossary includes key terms from the text, offering easy access to definitions of key terms.
- CD provides samples of hand therapy exercises and clinical forms that may be used with clients.
Table of Contents
Part One: Fundamentals
1. Fundamentals of Clinical Reasoning: Hand Therapy Concepts and Treatment Techniques and Rationale for Use – Cynthia Cooper
2. Upper Extremity Anatomy – Sharon Flinn and Peggy Beckley
3. Edema Reduction Techniques: A Biological Rationale for Selection – Sandra Artzberger
4. Tissue-Specific Exercises for the Upper Extremity – Lori Falkel
5. Evaluation of the Hand and Upper Extremity – Linda Klein
6. Assessing Functional Outcomes – Rebecca von der Heyde
Part Two: Professionalism
7. Clients with Functional Somatic Syndromes and Clients with Challenging Behavior – Joel Moorhead and Cynthia Cooper
8. Fundamentals of Client-Therapist Rapport – Teri Britt
9. Therapy Assistants’ Roles in Hand Therapy – Cynthia Cooper
Appendix to Part Two: Some Thoughts on Professionalism – Cynthia Cooper
Part Three: Treatment Guidelines for Common Diagnoses of the Upper Extremity
10. Common Shoulder Diagnoses – Mike Butler
11. Common Elbow Diagnoses – Michael Staino
12. Common Peripheral Nerve Problems – Anne Moscony
13. Common Wrist and Hand Fractures – Anne Moscony
14. Common Forms of Tendinitis/Tendinosis – Cynthia Cooper and Hope Martin
15. Common Finger Sprains and Deformities – Cynthia Cooper
16. Tendon Injury – Linda Klein
17. Arthritis – Jeanine Biese
18. Pain Related Syndromes: Complex Regional Pain Syndrome and Fibromyalgia – Romina Astifidis
19. Burns – Lisa Deshaies
20. Common Infections – Cynthia Cooper
21. Ganglion Cysts and Other Common Tumors of the Hand and Wrist – Cynthia Cooper
22. Traumatic Hand Injury Involving Multiple Structures – Paige Kurtz
23. Preventing and Treating Stiffness – Barbara Haines
24. Dupuytren’s Disease – Cornelia von Lersner-Benson
25. Upper Extremity Problems in Clients with Central Nervous System Dysfunction – Michelle Abrams
26. Pediatric Hand Therapy – Lynn Bassini and Mukund Patel
27. Geriatric Hand Therapy – Cynthia Cooper
Glossary
Details
About the Author
Cynthia Cooper
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner of Cooper Hand Therapy, Scottsdale, AZ, USA
