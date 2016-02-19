Fundamentals of Gas-Surface Interactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229010, 9781483270630

Fundamentals of Gas-Surface Interactions

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Symposium Held on December 14-16, 1966 at San Diego, California

Editors: Howard Saltsburg Joe N. Smith Milton Rogers
eBook ISBN: 9781483270630
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 569
Description

Fundamentals of Gas–Surface Interactions presents the study of the surface itself and the study of the gas phase partner of the interaction in which physical or chemical transformation of the gas resulted from that interaction. This book discusses the study of the energy and momentum exchanges resulting from the gas–solid physical interaction in which either gas or solid phase properties can be measured.

Organized into three parts encompassing 33 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the different sensitive physical methods for the study of surface topography, surface defects, and surface irregularities to an accuracy of a few Angstroms. This text then reviews the adsorption at very low coverage that has yielded to equilibrium analysis. Other chapters consider the measurement of surface area by adsorption and optical techniques. The final chapter deals with scattering processes including momentum and energy transfer.

This book is a valuable resource for engineers.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

The Surface and Its Characteristics

The Nature and Topography of Solid Surfaces and the Study of Van Der Waals' Forces in Their Immediate Vicinity. The Surface Decomposition of Solids (Invited)

Properties of Ordered Physisorbed Phases Observed with LEED (Invited)

The Structure and Properties of Metal Surfaces (Invited)

The Configuration and Energy of Defects on the (100) Surface of a Molecular Crystal

Surface Configurations of the (111) Plane of UO2

LEED Study of F. C. C. Metal Surfaces

Wave Interference Mechanism for Fractional Order Peaks in Low Energy Electron Diffraction Intensity Curves

Field Emission Studies of Epitaxy and Nucleation of Copper Deposited on Tungsten and Oxidation of the Copper

The Reaction of Oxygen with Thin Crystals of Copper

Discussion

Adsorption or Reaction of Gases on or with Surfaces

A Survey of Physical Adsorption (Invited)

Chemisorption (Invited)

Interaction of Gases with Surfaces of Solid Catalysts (Invited)

Adsorption of Rare Gases on a Rare Gas Surface

Isotope Separation in Physica1 Adsorption

The Adsorption of Cadmium on Tungsten

Oxygen, Hydrogen, and Nitrogen Adsorption on (110), (100), (111), and (113) Oriented Tungsten Single Crystal Surfaces

Isotopic Mixing in the Oxidation of Carbon Monoxide on Palladium

Oxygen-18 Tracer Studies on the Carbon-Oxygen Reaction

Oxidation of a Thin Film of a Carbonaceous Char at Pressures Below 10-4 torr

Discussion

Scattering Processes Including Energy and Momentum Transfer

Thermal Accommodation of Gases on Solids (Invited)

Molecular Beam Scattering from Solid Surfaces (Invited)

Theory of Gas-Surface Collisions (Invited)

Simple Classical Model for the Scattering of Gas Atoms from a Solid Surface: III. Analyses for Monoenergetic Beams and Lock-In Detector Signals

The Scattering of Particles from Rough Surfaces

Velocity of Molecular Beam Molecules Scattered by Platinum Surfaces

Time of Flight Measurements in an Argon Beam Deflected by a Heated Platinum Target

Scattering of Helium from the Cleavage Plane of Lithium Fluoride

Thermal Accommodation of the Rare Gases on Clean Metal Surfaces

Direct Measurement of Tangential Impulse Imparted by a Molecular Beam of Water to Glass Surface

Measurements of Momentum Accommodation of Gas Molecules at Surfaces

Discussion

Name Index

Subject Index

