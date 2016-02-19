Fundamentals of Gas-Surface Interactions
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Symposium Held on December 14-16, 1966 at San Diego, California
Description
Fundamentals of Gas–Surface Interactions presents the study of the surface itself and the study of the gas phase partner of the interaction in which physical or chemical transformation of the gas resulted from that interaction. This book discusses the study of the energy and momentum exchanges resulting from the gas–solid physical interaction in which either gas or solid phase properties can be measured.
Organized into three parts encompassing 33 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the different sensitive physical methods for the study of surface topography, surface defects, and surface irregularities to an accuracy of a few Angstroms. This text then reviews the adsorption at very low coverage that has yielded to equilibrium analysis. Other chapters consider the measurement of surface area by adsorption and optical techniques. The final chapter deals with scattering processes including momentum and energy transfer.
This book is a valuable resource for engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
The Surface and Its Characteristics
The Nature and Topography of Solid Surfaces and the Study of Van Der Waals' Forces in Their Immediate Vicinity. The Surface Decomposition of Solids (Invited)
Properties of Ordered Physisorbed Phases Observed with LEED (Invited)
The Structure and Properties of Metal Surfaces (Invited)
The Configuration and Energy of Defects on the (100) Surface of a Molecular Crystal
Surface Configurations of the (111) Plane of UO2
LEED Study of F. C. C. Metal Surfaces
Wave Interference Mechanism for Fractional Order Peaks in Low Energy Electron Diffraction Intensity Curves
Field Emission Studies of Epitaxy and Nucleation of Copper Deposited on Tungsten and Oxidation of the Copper
The Reaction of Oxygen with Thin Crystals of Copper
Discussion
Adsorption or Reaction of Gases on or with Surfaces
A Survey of Physical Adsorption (Invited)
Chemisorption (Invited)
Interaction of Gases with Surfaces of Solid Catalysts (Invited)
Adsorption of Rare Gases on a Rare Gas Surface
Isotope Separation in Physica1 Adsorption
The Adsorption of Cadmium on Tungsten
Oxygen, Hydrogen, and Nitrogen Adsorption on (110), (100), (111), and (113) Oriented Tungsten Single Crystal Surfaces
Isotopic Mixing in the Oxidation of Carbon Monoxide on Palladium
Oxygen-18 Tracer Studies on the Carbon-Oxygen Reaction
Oxidation of a Thin Film of a Carbonaceous Char at Pressures Below 10-4 torr
Discussion
Scattering Processes Including Energy and Momentum Transfer
Thermal Accommodation of Gases on Solids (Invited)
Molecular Beam Scattering from Solid Surfaces (Invited)
Theory of Gas-Surface Collisions (Invited)
Simple Classical Model for the Scattering of Gas Atoms from a Solid Surface: III. Analyses for Monoenergetic Beams and Lock-In Detector Signals
The Scattering of Particles from Rough Surfaces
Velocity of Molecular Beam Molecules Scattered by Platinum Surfaces
Time of Flight Measurements in an Argon Beam Deflected by a Heated Platinum Target
Scattering of Helium from the Cleavage Plane of Lithium Fluoride
Thermal Accommodation of the Rare Gases on Clean Metal Surfaces
Direct Measurement of Tangential Impulse Imparted by a Molecular Beam of Water to Glass Surface
Measurements of Momentum Accommodation of Gas Molecules at Surfaces
Discussion
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 569
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270630