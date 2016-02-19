Fundamentals of Gas Reservoir Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444429919, 9780080868813

Fundamentals of Gas Reservoir Engineering, Volume 23

1st Edition

Authors: J. Hagoort
eBook ISBN: 9780080868813
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st June 1988
Page Count: 326
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction. Natural gas. Gas reservoir engineering. Objective and organization. Units and symbols. 2. Reservoir properties. Introduction. Rock types. Porosity. Viscous flow resistance. Inertial flow resistance. Rock compressibility. Capillary pressure. Relative permeability. 3. Gas properties. Introduction. Composition. Phase behaviour. Real-gas law. Z-factor. Compressibility. Condensate/gas ratio. Formation-volume factor. Viscosity. 4. Phase behaviour. Introduction. K-value method. Equation-of-state method. Laboratory experiments. Multistage separation. 5. Recoverable reserves. Introduction. Bulk volume. Pore volume. Hydrocarbon pore volume. Gas and condensate initially-in-place. Recoverable reserves. Uncertainty. 6. Material balance. Introduction. Wet-gas reservoirs. Gas-condensate reservoirs. Non-volumetric depletion. Aquifer influx. 7. Single-phase gas flow. Introduction. Steady-state Darcy flow. Steady-state radial flow. Non-Darcy flow. Transient flow. Linear flow - constant terminal rate. Linear flow - constant terminal pressure. Radial flow - Constant terminal rate. Non-radial flow. 8. Gaswell testing. Introduction. Backpressure equations. Flow-after-flow tests. Isochronal and modified isochronal tests. Transient well-pressure equations. Drawdown tests. Buildup tests. Multiple-rate transient tests. Example of multiple-rate transient test analysis. 9. Wellbore flow mechanics. Introduction. Single-phase flow equations. Pressure distribution in shut-in wells. Rate-dependent pressure losses. Pressure distribution in producing wells. Multi-phase flow. Minimum unloading rate. 10. Water coning. Introduction. Dupuit critical production rate. Schols critical production rate. Cone breakthrough. Water/gas ratio. 11. Natural depletion. Introduction. Development chronology. Reservoir performance. Well-inflow performance. Tubing-flow performance. Well deliverability. Depletion simulator. 12. Gas injection. Introduction. Injection-well performance. Microscopic mixing. Viscous fingering. Gravity overlay. Stratification. Well Pattern. Pattern-flood model. Appendices. Units and conversion factors. Physical and mathematical constants. Physical properties natural-gas components. Author index. Subject index.

Description

Gas reservoir engineering is the branch of reservoir engineering that deals exclusively with reservoirs of non-associated gas. The prime purpose of reservoir engineering is the formulation of development and production plans that will result in maximum recovery for a given set of economic, environmental and technical constraints. This is not a one-time activity but needs continual updating throughout the production life of a reservoir.

The objective of this book is to bring together the fundamentals of gas reservoir engineering in a coherent and systematic manner. It is intended both for students who are new to the subject and practitioners, who may use this book as a reference and refresher. Each chapter can be read independently of the others and includes several, completely worked exercises. These exercises are an integral part of the book; they not only illustrate the theory but also show how to apply the theory to practical problems.

Chapters 2, 3 and 4 are concerned with the basic physical properties of reservoirs and natural gas fluids, insofar as of relevance to gas reservoir engineering. Chapter 5 deals with the volumetric estimation of hydrocarbon fluids in-place and the recoverable hydrocarbon reserves of gas reservoirs. Chapter 6 presents the material balance method, a classic method for the analysis of reservoir performance based on the Law of Conservation of Mass. Chapters 7-10 discuss various aspects of the flow of natural gas in the reservoir and the wellbore: single phase flow in porous and permeable media; gaswell testing methods based on single-phase flow principles; the mechanics of gas flow in the wellbore; the problem of water coning, the production of water along with the gas in gas reservoirs with underlaying bottom water. Chapter 11 discusses natural depletion, the common development option for dry and wet gas reservoirs. The development of gas-condensate reservoirs by gas injection is treated in Chapter 12.

Appendix A lists the commonly used units in gas reservoir engineering, along with their conversion factors. Appendix B includes some special physical and mathematical constants that are of particular interest in gas reservoir engineering. Finally, Appendix C contains the physical properties of some common natural-gas components.

Details

No. of pages:
326
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080868813

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J. Hagoort Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.