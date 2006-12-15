Fundamentals of Fund Administration
1st Edition
A Guide
Description
Fundamentals of Fund Administration fills a gap in the lack of books that cover the administration and operations functions related to funds. With the growth of hedge funds globally there is more and more requirement for fund administration services, and the success of the fund administration is crucial to the success of the funds themselves in a highly competitive market. As the focus on operational risk, cost effective support and administration of trading and investment and the ability to design, develop and deliver added-value services for clients grows there is a need for a comprehensive analysis of what happens from trade to settlement and beyond and the exact role that the fund administrator may be required to provide. The book helps those responsible for managing and supervising fund administration services by examining the decisions, actions and problems at the various stages as well as explaining the products and infrastructure that services support.
Key Features
- Concise, easy to read format explains extensive and complicated procedures with lively, easy to follow road maps
- Comprehensive reference work with extensive glossary of terms, useful website addresses and further reading recommendations
- Covers all the major stages with detailed explanations of what is required for effective completion and regulatory compliance
Readership
Risk and Audit Managers, Operations Directors in the financial industry: banks, brokers fund management companies. Audit and legal firms
Table of Contents
The Fund Management Industry Today
Types of Funds and Their Investments
The Role of Fund Administration. Set Up and Marketing A fund
Regulation Of Funds
Fund Administration from Trade To Settlement and Beyond – A client purchase and sale Road Map
From Trade To Settlement and Beyond – A Portfolio Road Map For Securities
From Trade To Settlement and Beyond – A Portfolio Road Map For Derivatives
From Trade To Settlement and Beyond – A Portfolio Road Map For Hedge Funds
Operational Risk in fund Administration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 15th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080468150
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750667982
About the Author
David Loader
David Loader is co-founder of DSC Portfolios Ltd., which specializes in global training and consultancy services for the financial industry. David has worked in the debt, equity, and derivatives markets, and his expertise in back-office dynamics is unparalleled. He has written widely on operations management, derivatives, fund administration, and operational risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, DSC Portfolio Ltd. and Loader Associates Ltd.