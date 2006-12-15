Fundamentals of Fund Administration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750667982, 9780080468150

Fundamentals of Fund Administration

1st Edition

A Guide

Authors: David Loader
eBook ISBN: 9780080468150
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750667982
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th December 2006
Page Count: 224
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
63.99
54.39
7600.00
6460.00
94.54
80.36
69.95
59.46
91.95
78.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
88.95
75.61
81.95
69.66
53.99
45.89
66.95
56.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fundamentals of Fund Administration fills a gap in the lack of books that cover the administration and operations functions related to funds. With the growth of hedge funds globally there is more and more requirement for fund administration services, and the success of the fund administration is crucial to the success of the funds themselves in a highly competitive market. As the focus on operational risk, cost effective support and administration of trading and investment and the ability to design, develop and deliver added-value services for clients grows there is a need for a comprehensive analysis of what happens from trade to settlement and beyond and the exact role that the fund administrator may be required to provide. The book helps those responsible for managing and supervising fund administration services by examining the decisions, actions and problems at the various stages as well as explaining the products and infrastructure that services support.

Key Features

  • Concise, easy to read format explains extensive and complicated procedures with lively, easy to follow road maps
  • Comprehensive reference work with extensive glossary of terms, useful website addresses and further reading recommendations
  • Covers all the major stages with detailed explanations of what is required for effective completion and regulatory compliance

Readership

Risk and Audit Managers, Operations Directors in the financial industry: banks, brokers fund management companies. Audit and legal firms

Table of Contents

The Fund Management Industry Today
Types of Funds and Their Investments
The Role of Fund Administration. Set Up and Marketing A fund
Regulation Of Funds
Fund Administration from Trade To Settlement and Beyond – A client purchase and sale Road Map
From Trade To Settlement and Beyond – A Portfolio Road Map For Securities
From Trade To Settlement and Beyond – A Portfolio Road Map For Derivatives
From Trade To Settlement and Beyond – A Portfolio Road Map For Hedge Funds
Operational Risk in fund Administration

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080468150
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750667982

About the Author

David Loader

David Loader is co-founder of DSC Portfolios Ltd., which specializes in global training and consultancy services for the financial industry. David has worked in the debt, equity, and derivatives markets, and his expertise in back-office dynamics is unparalleled. He has written widely on operations management, derivatives, fund administration, and operational risk.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, DSC Portfolio Ltd. and Loader Associates Ltd.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.