Fundamentals of Free Radicals and Synthetic Strategies for Organic Synthesis
2nd Edition
Description
Free radical reactions have become a very popular and increasingly important tool in organic synthesis, due to their powerful, selective, specific, and mild reaction abilities for organic synthesis. The second edition of Fundamentals of Free Radicals and Synthetic Strategies for Organic Synthesis presents the most recent advances and useful free radical reactions for synthetic organic chemists. This new and updated second edition reviews information on all types of practical radical reactions, e.g. cyclizations, additions, hydrogen-atom abstractions, decarboxylation reactions. The book provides experimental details for the most important reactions as well as numerous references to the original literature. By covering both the fundamentals and synthetic applications it is suitable for both new and experienced researchers, chemists, biochemists, natural product chemists and graduate students. This book is the definitive guide to radical chemistry for all scientists.
Key Features
- Introduces and reviews the use of radicals to perform synthetic transformations
- Includes practical details on the most important synthetic methods
- Contains numerous references to primary literature
- New edition reviews all types of practical radical reactions, including cyclizations, additions, hydrogen-atom abstractions, decarboxylation reactions
Readership
Researchers and graduate students working in organic chemistry, in both academia and industry
Table of Contents
- Fundamentals for Free Radicals
2. Functional Group Transformation
3. Intramolecular Radical Cyclizations
4. Intermolecular Radical Addition Reactions
5. Alkylation of Aromatics and Heteroaromatics
6. Intramolecular Hydrogen-Atom Abstraction
7. Synthetic Uses of Free Radicals for Nucleosides and Sugars
8. Barton Decarboxylation Reaction with Carboxylic Acids
9. Whol-Ziegler Reaction and Fenton Reaction
10. Free Radical Reactions with Metal Hydrides
11. 1,2-Rearrangement of Acyloxy and Related Groups
12. Stereoselective Radical Reactions
13. Free Radicals Related to Biology
14. Synthetic Uses of Free Radicals for Natural Products and Pharmaceuticals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128202203
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128227534
About the Author
Hideo Togo
Dr. Togo obtained his Ph. D in 1983 under the supervision of Professor Shigeru Oae (sulfur chemist) at Tsukuba University. He became a post-doctoral fellow at University of Lausanne in Switzerland (1983 to 1984) and ICSN in CNRS (The late Professor Sir Derek H. R. Barton; Novel-Prize Winner) in France (1984 to 1985). He became a research associate at Tsukuba University in 1987 and then at the present university in 1989, where he became an associate professor in 1994 and then a full professor since 2005. His research interests are the chemistry of novel reactions with molecular iodine and trivalent iodines, and with free radicals for organic synthesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science, Chiba University, Japan