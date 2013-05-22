Fundamentals of Femtosecond Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782421283, 9781782421290

Fundamentals of Femtosecond Optics

1st Edition

Authors: S A Kozlov V V Samartsev
eBook ISBN: 9781782421290
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782421283
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd May 2013
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Theory of the interaction of femtosecond light pulses with matter; Femtosecond lasers and laser systems; Principles of femtosecond coherent spectroscopy of impurity amorphous media.

Description

Femtosecond optics involves the study of ultra-short pulses of light. Understanding the behaviour of these light pulses makes it possible to develop ultra-fast lasers with a wide range of applications in such areas as medical imaging, chemical analysis and micro-machining. Written by two leading experts in the field, this book reviews the theory of the interaction of femtosecond light pulses with matter, femtosecond lasers and laser systems, and the principles of femtosecond coherent spectroscopy of impurity amorphous media.

Key Features

  • reviews the theory of the interaction of femtosecond light pulses with matter
  • Discusses femtosecond lasers and laser systems
  • Considers the principles of femtosecond coherent spectroscopy of impurity amorphous media

Readership

Physicists, electrical engineers and scientists involved in research and development in optical materials and lasers; Materials scientists

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782421290
Hardcover ISBN:
9781782421283

About the Authors

S A Kozlov Author

Sergey A. Kozlov is Professor in and Dean of the Faculty of Photonics and Optoinformatics at the St Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics, Russia.

Affiliations and Expertise

St Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies

V V Samartsev Author

Vitaly Samartsev is internationally-known for his research in the field of laser cooling of solids.

Affiliations and Expertise

Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia

