Fundamentals of Femtosecond Optics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Theory of the interaction of femtosecond light pulses with matter; Femtosecond lasers and laser systems; Principles of femtosecond coherent spectroscopy of impurity amorphous media.
Description
Femtosecond optics involves the study of ultra-short pulses of light. Understanding the behaviour of these light pulses makes it possible to develop ultra-fast lasers with a wide range of applications in such areas as medical imaging, chemical analysis and micro-machining. Written by two leading experts in the field, this book reviews the theory of the interaction of femtosecond light pulses with matter, femtosecond lasers and laser systems, and the principles of femtosecond coherent spectroscopy of impurity amorphous media.
Key Features
- reviews the theory of the interaction of femtosecond light pulses with matter
- Discusses femtosecond lasers and laser systems
- Considers the principles of femtosecond coherent spectroscopy of impurity amorphous media
Readership
Physicists, electrical engineers and scientists involved in research and development in optical materials and lasers; Materials scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 22nd May 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782421290
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782421283
About the Authors
S A Kozlov Author
Sergey A. Kozlov is Professor in and Dean of the Faculty of Photonics and Optoinformatics at the St Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics, Russia.
Affiliations and Expertise
St Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies
V V Samartsev Author
Vitaly Samartsev is internationally-known for his research in the field of laser cooling of solids.
Affiliations and Expertise
Russian Academy of Sciences, Russia