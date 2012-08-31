Fundamentals of Evaluation and Diagnostics of Welded Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857095312, 9780857097576

Fundamentals of Evaluation and Diagnostics of Welded Structures

1st Edition

Authors: A Nedoseka
eBook ISBN: 9780857097576
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857095312
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st August 2012
Page Count: 670
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
197.50
167.88
245.00
208.25
349.09
296.73
325.00
276.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
325.00
276.25
245.00
208.25
197.50
167.88
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Editor's foreword

Introduction

Chapter 1: The temperature field in welding

1 General

2 Brief information on the theory of integral transformations

3 Thermal conductivity equation

4 Examples of temperature field calculation in welding

5 Continuous and moving heat sources

6 Dependence of temperature fields in welding on some of the process features

Chapter 2: Welding stresses and strains

1 Thermophysical and mechanical properties of materials

2 Welding stresses and strains at concentrated heating

3 Residual stresses in butt welding and patches welding-in

4 Integral transformations and numerical methods for solving temperature problems

5 Welding stresses and strains in a three-axial stress state

6 Principal estimated dependences used in measurement of thermophysical and mechanical quantities

7 Measurement of residual stresses and strains

8 Measurement errors

Chapter 3: Load-carrying capacity of welded structures

1 Peculiarities of calculation of strength of welded joints containing different defects, under different external conditions and using different loading methods

2 Elements of fracture mechanics

3 Pre-fracture state and fracture of welded joints and materials

4 Elements of quantum fracture mechanics

5 Bending of round plate with residual stresses

6 Method of fictitious forces to solve problems of stability of plates containing welds

7 Variation and energy methods used in problems of stability of plates

8 Welding strains and distortions

Chapter 4: Diagnostics and prediction of the residual life of welded structures

1 General problems of technical diagnostics

2 Strength prediction methods

3 Diagnostics and residual life of structures

4 Estimation of life of structure materials by the acoustic emission method

Chapter 5: Acoustic emission techniques for the analysis of welded structures

1 The essence of acoustic emission

2 Theoretical issues of acoustic emission

3 Acoustic emission equipment

4 Application of acoustic emission

Chapter 6: Supplementary sections: Numerical techniques and tests for welded structures

1 Method for mathematical processing of test results

3 Basic statistical characteristics of dependences of parameters of the investigated processes

4 Method for processing measurement results in finding the random quantities distribution law

5 Method for determination of theoretical dependences

2 Estimation of errors of numerical calculations

3 Empirical formulas

2 Selection of empirical formulas

3 Formulas and plots for some approximate dependences (Fig. 6.5)4

4 Mechanical and technological tests of materials

5 Stressed state of pressure vessels

6 Stress concentration

Appendices: Properties and formulae for the evaluation of welded structures

Recommended literature

Main symbols and abbreviations

Index

Colour Plates

Description

Fundamentals of Evaluation and Diagnostics of Welded Structures provides an essential guide to the key principles and problems involved in the analysis of welded structures. Chapter one discusses design issues, key equations and calculations, and the effects of varied heat sources in relation to the temperature field in welding. Chapter two goes on to explore welding stresses and strains. Fracture mechanics and the load-carrying capacity of welded structures are the focus of chapter three. Chapter four considers diagnostics and prediction of the residual life of welded structures, whilst acoustic emission techniques for the analysis of welded structures are reviewed in chapter five. Finally, chapter six supplies supplementary information on numerical techniques and other tests for welded structures.

With its distinguished author and detailed coverage, Fundamentals of evaluation and diagnostics of welded structures is an indispensable guide for welding and structural engineers as well as those researching this important topic.

Readership

Welding and structural engineers

Details

No. of pages:
670
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857097576
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857095312

Reviews

"A specialist in technical diagnostics and non-destructive testing, Nedoseka…summarizes results in technical diagnostics of structural materials and of organizations guiding and coordinating this work over a comparatively short period between the emergence of technical diagnostics and the beginning of its development as an independent field."--ProtoView.com, March 2014

Experience has shown that the problem of guaranteeing the safe operation of structures can be divided into certain key requirements. We are pleased to say that this manual completely meets these requirements., Professor B. E. Paton, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (from the Foreword)

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

A Nedoseka Author

Professor Anatoliy Yakovlevich Nedoseka is head of the Technical Diagnostics and Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Department at the E.O. Paton Electric Welding Institute (PEWI) of the National Academy of Sciences, Ukraine.

Affiliations and Expertise

E.O. Paton Electric Welding Institute (PEWI) of the National Academy of Sciences, Ukraine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.