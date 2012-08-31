Fundamentals of Evaluation and Diagnostics of Welded Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Editor's foreword
Introduction
Chapter 1: The temperature field in welding
1 General
2 Brief information on the theory of integral transformations
3 Thermal conductivity equation
4 Examples of temperature field calculation in welding
5 Continuous and moving heat sources
6 Dependence of temperature fields in welding on some of the process features
Chapter 2: Welding stresses and strains
1 Thermophysical and mechanical properties of materials
2 Welding stresses and strains at concentrated heating
3 Residual stresses in butt welding and patches welding-in
4 Integral transformations and numerical methods for solving temperature problems
5 Welding stresses and strains in a three-axial stress state
6 Principal estimated dependences used in measurement of thermophysical and mechanical quantities
7 Measurement of residual stresses and strains
8 Measurement errors
Chapter 3: Load-carrying capacity of welded structures
1 Peculiarities of calculation of strength of welded joints containing different defects, under different external conditions and using different loading methods
2 Elements of fracture mechanics
3 Pre-fracture state and fracture of welded joints and materials
4 Elements of quantum fracture mechanics
5 Bending of round plate with residual stresses
6 Method of fictitious forces to solve problems of stability of plates containing welds
7 Variation and energy methods used in problems of stability of plates
8 Welding strains and distortions
Chapter 4: Diagnostics and prediction of the residual life of welded structures
1 General problems of technical diagnostics
2 Strength prediction methods
3 Diagnostics and residual life of structures
4 Estimation of life of structure materials by the acoustic emission method
Chapter 5: Acoustic emission techniques for the analysis of welded structures
1 The essence of acoustic emission
2 Theoretical issues of acoustic emission
3 Acoustic emission equipment
4 Application of acoustic emission
Chapter 6: Supplementary sections: Numerical techniques and tests for welded structures
1 Method for mathematical processing of test results
3 Basic statistical characteristics of dependences of parameters of the investigated processes
4 Method for processing measurement results in finding the random quantities distribution law
5 Method for determination of theoretical dependences
2 Estimation of errors of numerical calculations
3 Empirical formulas
2 Selection of empirical formulas
3 Formulas and plots for some approximate dependences (Fig. 6.5)4
4 Mechanical and technological tests of materials
5 Stressed state of pressure vessels
6 Stress concentration
Appendices: Properties and formulae for the evaluation of welded structures
Recommended literature
Main symbols and abbreviations
Index
Colour Plates
Description
Fundamentals of Evaluation and Diagnostics of Welded Structures provides an essential guide to the key principles and problems involved in the analysis of welded structures. Chapter one discusses design issues, key equations and calculations, and the effects of varied heat sources in relation to the temperature field in welding. Chapter two goes on to explore welding stresses and strains. Fracture mechanics and the load-carrying capacity of welded structures are the focus of chapter three. Chapter four considers diagnostics and prediction of the residual life of welded structures, whilst acoustic emission techniques for the analysis of welded structures are reviewed in chapter five. Finally, chapter six supplies supplementary information on numerical techniques and other tests for welded structures.
With its distinguished author and detailed coverage, Fundamentals of evaluation and diagnostics of welded structures is an indispensable guide for welding and structural engineers as well as those researching this important topic.
Readership
Welding and structural engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 670
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 31st August 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097576
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857095312
Reviews
"A specialist in technical diagnostics and non-destructive testing, Nedoseka…summarizes results in technical diagnostics of structural materials and of organizations guiding and coordinating this work over a comparatively short period between the emergence of technical diagnostics and the beginning of its development as an independent field."--ProtoView.com, March 2014
Experience has shown that the problem of guaranteeing the safe operation of structures can be divided into certain key requirements. We are pleased to say that this manual completely meets these requirements., Professor B. E. Paton, President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (from the Foreword)
About the Authors
A Nedoseka Author
Professor Anatoliy Yakovlevich Nedoseka is head of the Technical Diagnostics and Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Department at the E.O. Paton Electric Welding Institute (PEWI) of the National Academy of Sciences, Ukraine.
Affiliations and Expertise
E.O. Paton Electric Welding Institute (PEWI) of the National Academy of Sciences, Ukraine