Fundamentals of Evaluation and Diagnostics of Welded Structures

Editor's foreword

Introduction

Chapter 1: The temperature field in welding

1 General

2 Brief information on the theory of integral transformations

3 Thermal conductivity equation

4 Examples of temperature field calculation in welding

5 Continuous and moving heat sources

6 Dependence of temperature fields in welding on some of the process features

Chapter 2: Welding stresses and strains

1 Thermophysical and mechanical properties of materials

2 Welding stresses and strains at concentrated heating

3 Residual stresses in butt welding and patches welding-in

4 Integral transformations and numerical methods for solving temperature problems

5 Welding stresses and strains in a three-axial stress state

6 Principal estimated dependences used in measurement of thermophysical and mechanical quantities

7 Measurement of residual stresses and strains

8 Measurement errors

Chapter 3: Load-carrying capacity of welded structures

1 Peculiarities of calculation of strength of welded joints containing different defects, under different external conditions and using different loading methods

2 Elements of fracture mechanics

3 Pre-fracture state and fracture of welded joints and materials

4 Elements of quantum fracture mechanics

5 Bending of round plate with residual stresses

6 Method of fictitious forces to solve problems of stability of plates containing welds

7 Variation and energy methods used in problems of stability of plates

8 Welding strains and distortions

Chapter 4: Diagnostics and prediction of the residual life of welded structures

1 General problems of technical diagnostics

2 Strength prediction methods

3 Diagnostics and residual life of structures

4 Estimation of life of structure materials by the acoustic emission method

Chapter 5: Acoustic emission techniques for the analysis of welded structures

1 The essence of acoustic emission

2 Theoretical issues of acoustic emission

3 Acoustic emission equipment

4 Application of acoustic emission

Chapter 6: Supplementary sections: Numerical techniques and tests for welded structures

1 Method for mathematical processing of test results

3 Basic statistical characteristics of dependences of parameters of the investigated processes

4 Method for processing measurement results in finding the random quantities distribution law

5 Method for determination of theoretical dependences

2 Estimation of errors of numerical calculations

3 Empirical formulas

2 Selection of empirical formulas

3 Formulas and plots for some approximate dependences (Fig. 6.5)4

4 Mechanical and technological tests of materials

5 Stressed state of pressure vessels

6 Stress concentration

Appendices: Properties and formulae for the evaluation of welded structures

Recommended literature

Main symbols and abbreviations

Index

Colour Plates