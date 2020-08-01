Fundamentals of Enhanced Oil Recovery Methods for Unconventional Oil Reservoirs, Volume 67

Fundamentals of Enhanced Oil Recovery Methods for Unconventional Oil Reservoirs provides important guidance on which EOR methods work in shale and tight oil reservoirs. This book helps the readers to learn the main fluid and rock properties of shale and tight reservoirs - which are the main target for EOR techniques - and understand the physical and chemical mechanisms for the injected EOR fluids to enhance oil recovery in shale and tight oil reservoirs. It explains the effects of complex hydraulic fractures and natural fractures on the performance of each EOR technique as well as the parameters affecting the obtained oil recovery by injecting different EOR methods in both of the microscopic and the macroscopic level of ULR. This book also provides proxy models to associate the functionality of the improved oil recovery by injecting different EOR methods with different operating parameters, rock and fluid properties.

Fundamentals of Enhanced Oil Recovery Methods for Unconventional Oil Reservoirs provides professionals working in the petroleum industry the know-how to conduct a successful project for different EOR methods in shale plays, while it helps academics and students in understanding the basics and principles which make the performance of EOR methods so different in conventional reservoirs as in unconventional formations.