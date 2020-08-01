Fundamentals of Enhanced Oil Recovery Methods for Unconventional Oil Reservoirs, Volume 67
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction of shale and tight oil reservoirs
2. CO2-EOR in shale and tight oil reservoirs
3. Comparative analysis between CO2-EOR mechanisms in conventional reservoirs versus shale and tight reservoirs
4. Natural Gases Based EOR Versus CO2-EOR in Shale and Tight Oil Reservoirs
5. Air injection in shale and tight oil reservoirs
6. Water injection in shale and tight oil reservoirs
7. Chemical EOR methods for unconventional reservoirs
8. Selection Criteria for Miscible-Gases Based EOR in ULR
9. Other EOR methods
10. The effects of nanopore confinement on different EOR methods
11. The impacts of geomechanics coupling on different EOR methods
12. Comparative and optimization of the most applicable EOR methods
Description
Fundamentals of Enhanced Oil Recovery Methods for Unconventional Oil Reservoirs provides important guidance on which EOR methods work in shale and tight oil reservoirs. This book helps the readers to learn the main fluid and rock properties of shale and tight reservoirs - which are the main target for EOR techniques - and understand the physical and chemical mechanisms for the injected EOR fluids to enhance oil recovery in shale and tight oil reservoirs. It explains the effects of complex hydraulic fractures and natural fractures on the performance of each EOR technique as well as the parameters affecting the obtained oil recovery by injecting different EOR methods in both of the microscopic and the macroscopic level of ULR. This book also provides proxy models to associate the functionality of the improved oil recovery by injecting different EOR methods with different operating parameters, rock and fluid properties.
Fundamentals of Enhanced Oil Recovery Methods for Unconventional Oil Reservoirs provides professionals working in the petroleum industry the know-how to conduct a successful project for different EOR methods in shale plays, while it helps academics and students in understanding the basics and principles which make the performance of EOR methods so different in conventional reservoirs as in unconventional formations.
Key Features
- Provides a general workflow for how to conduct a successful project for different EOR methods in these shale plays
- This book provides general guidelines for how to select the best EOR method according to the reservoir characteristics and wells stimulation criteria
- This book helps in understanding the basics and principles which make the performance of EOR methods are so different in conventional reservoirs as in unconventional formations
Readership
Geologists, Geophysicists, Geochemists, Exploration Geologists, Petroleum Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, Production Engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183434
About the Authors
Dheiaa Alfarge Author
Dheiaa Alfarge was born in 1989, Iraq. He received his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from Baghdad University, Iraq in 2011; he was the valedictorian of Petroleum Engineering Department of class 2011. He received both of his MSc degree and PhD degree in petroleum engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in 2016 and 2018 consequently with 4.0 GPA, Rolla, Missouri, USA. His research interests are mainly in reservoir simulation and EOR methods for conventional and unconventional reservoirs. He published more than 23 papers in different competitive journals as well as conferences around the globe. He worked as senior petroleum engineer in Iraqi Ministry of Oil in both of OPDC and MOC. Furthermore, he worked as adjunct professor in University of Karbala, Iraq. Currently, he is serving as a research advisory board member in SRP-Center.iq, Karbala, Iraq. He has been recently appointed as assistant professor in Izmir Katip Celebi University, Izmir, Turkey.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research advisory board member, SRP-Center.iq, Karbala, Iraq and assistant professor, Izmir Katip Celebi University, Izmir, Turkey
Mingzhen Wei Author
Dr. Mingzhen Wei, Associate Professor at Department of Geosciences and Geological and Petroleum Engineering (GGPE), Missouri S&T. Dr. Wei was well trained in Petroleum Engineering (B.S. and M.S.) and Computer Science (Ph.D.). Her Ph.D. research was data management, data quality enhancement, applications of data mining and advanced artificial intelligence computation in Petroleum Engineering. She had two years of experience in metadata modeling with Center of Excellence for Geospatial Information Science (CEGIS), U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) as a postdoc. She has been devoted her time on Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and unconventional energy resources using reservoir simulation and data analytics methods. Dr. Wei has her research team work well published, with 100+ publications on prestigious journals and varied Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and other conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Geosciences and Geological and Petroleum Engineering (GGPE), Missouri S&T
Baojun Bai Author
Dr. Baojun Bai holds PhD degrees in Petroleum Engineering from New Mexico Tech and in Petroleum Geology from China University of Geoscience-Beijing. He has seven years of industry experience as a reservoir engineer and head of conformance-control Team of RIPED, PetroChina. Dr. Bai was a post-Doctoral scholar at the California Institute of Technology before joining Missouri S&T in 2006. He has more than 20 years of experience in enhanced oil recovery, unconventional reservoirs conformance control, CO2 sequestration and characterizations. He has pioneered the technology of using preformed particle gel for conformance control, which has been successfully applied in more than 10,000 wells to reduce water production and enhance oil recovery. He has published more than 170 papers in peer-reviewed journals and over 120 papers in SPE conferences and he is a technical committee member of SPE ACTE 2016-2019 and SPE Asia Pacific Oil&Gas Conference and Exhibition (APOGCE) 2015-2019 as well as a member of EU Academy of Sciences and an SPE distinguished member.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and holder of the Lester R. Birbeck Endowed Chair in Petroleum Engineering Program, Missouri University of Science and Technology (S&T)