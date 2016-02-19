Fundamentals of Energy Dispersive X-ray Analysis provides an introduction to the fundamental principles of dispersive X-ray analysis. It presents descriptions, equations, and graphs to enable the users of these techniques to develop an intuitive and conceptual image of the physical processes involved in the generation and detection of X-rays.

The book begins with a discussion of X-ray detection and measurement, which is accomplished by one of two types of X-ray spectrometer: energy dispersive or wavelength dispersive. The emphasis is on energy dispersive spectrometers, given their rather widespread use compared to the wavelength dispersive type. This is followed by separate chapters on techniques such as X-ray absorption; spectrum processing; and elimination of spectrum background produced by electron excitation. Subsequent chapters cover X-ray fluorescence; the use of regression models; hardware for X-ray fluorescence analysis; scattering, background, and trace element analysis; and methods for producing inner shell excitation of atoms in a sample of interest. The final chapter deals with applications of X-ray analysis.