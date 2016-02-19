Fundamentals of Energy Dispersive X-Ray Analysis
1st Edition
Butterworths Monographs in Materials
Description
Fundamentals of Energy Dispersive X-ray Analysis provides an introduction to the fundamental principles of dispersive X-ray analysis. It presents descriptions, equations, and graphs to enable the users of these techniques to develop an intuitive and conceptual image of the physical processes involved in the generation and detection of X-rays.
The book begins with a discussion of X-ray detection and measurement, which is accomplished by one of two types of X-ray spectrometer: energy dispersive or wavelength dispersive. The emphasis is on energy dispersive spectrometers, given their rather widespread use compared to the wavelength dispersive type. This is followed by separate chapters on techniques such as X-ray absorption; spectrum processing; and elimination of spectrum background produced by electron excitation. Subsequent chapters cover X-ray fluorescence; the use of regression models; hardware for X-ray fluorescence analysis; scattering, background, and trace element analysis; and methods for producing inner shell excitation of atoms in a sample of interest. The final chapter deals with applications of X-ray analysis.
Table of Contents
1 X-Ray Emission
2 Wavelength Dispersive Spectrometers
3 Energy Dispersive Spectrometers
4 Electron Penetration in Solids
5 Monte-Carlo Modeling
6 X-Ray Absorption
7 Secondary Fluorescence
8 Applying the Corrections (Quantitative Analysis)
9 Standards: Real, Complex and Imaginary
10 Accuracy and Errors
11 Spectrum Processing
12 Background in Electron Excited Spectra
13 Thin Sections in STEM and TEM
14 Ultra-Low Energies
15 X-Ray Distribution Maps
16 Heterogeneous Samples
17 Less Common Methods
18 X-Ray Fluorescence-Fundamentals
19 Regression Models
20 Hardware for XRF
21 Sample Effects
22 Scattering, Background and Trace Element Analysis
23 Modifying the Excitation Function
24 Other Ways to Excite the Sample
25 Sorting, Tagging and Matching
26 Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 3rd July 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164007