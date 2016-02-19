Fundamentals of Energy Dispersive X-Ray Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408110310, 9781483164007

Fundamentals of Energy Dispersive X-Ray Analysis

1st Edition

Butterworths Monographs in Materials

Authors: John C. Russ
Editors: M. Ashby Frs R. Kiessling J. Charles
eBook ISBN: 9781483164007
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd July 1984
Page Count: 314
Description

Fundamentals of Energy Dispersive X-ray Analysis provides an introduction to the fundamental principles of dispersive X-ray analysis. It presents descriptions, equations, and graphs to enable the users of these techniques to develop an intuitive and conceptual image of the physical processes involved in the generation and detection of X-rays.

The book begins with a discussion of X-ray detection and measurement, which is accomplished by one of two types of X-ray spectrometer: energy dispersive or wavelength dispersive. The emphasis is on energy dispersive spectrometers, given their rather widespread use compared to the wavelength dispersive type. This is followed by separate chapters on techniques such as X-ray absorption; spectrum processing; and elimination of spectrum background produced by electron excitation. Subsequent chapters cover X-ray fluorescence; the use of regression models; hardware for X-ray fluorescence analysis; scattering, background, and trace element analysis; and methods for producing inner shell excitation of atoms in a sample of interest. The final chapter deals with applications of X-ray analysis.

Table of Contents


1 X-Ray Emission

2 Wavelength Dispersive Spectrometers

3 Energy Dispersive Spectrometers

4 Electron Penetration in Solids

5 Monte-Carlo Modeling

6 X-Ray Absorption

7 Secondary Fluorescence

8 Applying the Corrections (Quantitative Analysis)

9 Standards: Real, Complex and Imaginary

10 Accuracy and Errors

11 Spectrum Processing

12 Background in Electron Excited Spectra

13 Thin Sections in STEM and TEM

14 Ultra-Low Energies

15 X-Ray Distribution Maps

16 Heterogeneous Samples

17 Less Common Methods

18 X-Ray Fluorescence-Fundamentals

19 Regression Models

20 Hardware for XRF

21 Sample Effects

22 Scattering, Background and Trace Element Analysis

23 Modifying the Excitation Function

24 Other Ways to Excite the Sample

25 Sorting, Tagging and Matching

26 Conclusions

