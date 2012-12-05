COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Fundamentals of Ecosystem Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120887743, 9780080916804

Fundamentals of Ecosystem Science

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780120887743
eBook ISBN: 9780080916804
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st December 2012
Page Count: 326
Description

Fundamentals of Ecosystem Science provides a compact and comprehensive introduction to modern ecosystem science.

This book covers major concepts of ecosystem science, biogeochemistry, and energetics. It addresses, contrasts, and compares both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. It combines general lessons, concepts, frameworks, and challenges in highly accessible synthesis chapters. It presents firsthand case studies, written by leaders in the field, offering personal insights into how adopting an ecosystem approach led to innovations, new understanding, management changes, and policy solutions.

This book is ideal for advanced undergraduate and graduate students who have had a general biology course, but not further training in ecosystems as well as researchers and professionals in ecology and environmental sciences.

Key Features

  • Addresses, contrasts, and compares both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems
  • Combines general lessons, concepts, frameworks, and challenges in highly accessible synthesis chapters
  • Presents firsthand case studies, written by leaders in the field, offering personal insights into how adopting an ecosystem approach led to innovations, new understanding, management changes, and policy solutions

Readership

Advanced undergraduate and graduate students who have had a general biology course, but not further training in ecosystems. Researchers and professionals in ecology and environmental sciences

Table of Contents

Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction to Ecosystem Science

What is an Ecosystem?

What are the Properties of Ecosystems?

Why Do Scientists Study Ecosystems?

How Do Ecosystem Scientists Learn about Ecosystems?

From There to Here: A Short History of the Ecosystem Concept in Theory and Practice

References

Section II. Ecological Energetics

Introduction

Units used in Studies of Ecological Energetics

Chapter 2. Primary Production: The Foundation of Ecosystems

Introduction

Components of Primary Production

Measuring Primary Production

Regulation of Primary Production

Rates and Patterns of Primary Production

Fates of Primary Production

A Tale of Scale

Summary

References

References for Table 2.1

Chapter 3. Secondary Production and Consumer Energetics

Introduction

Consumer Energetics

Secondary Production

Definition of Secondary Production

Methods to Estimate Secondary Production

Controls and Prediction of Secondary Production

Production of an Individual Species of Consumer

Production of a Guild of Consumers

Production of the Entire Community of Consumers

Conclusion

References

Chapter 4. Organic Matter Decomposition

Introduction

Decomposition of Plant-Derived Particulate Matter

Organisms Responsible for Decomposition

Controls on Decomposition

Interactions with Other Element Cycles

Summary

References

Chapter 5. Element Cycling

What is an Element Cycle?

The Importance of Chemical Properties

Move, Stick, and Change: A Simple Framework for Elemental Cycling

What Kinds of Questions are Associated with Element Cycles?

Some Characteristics Important for Understanding an Element’s Role in Ecosystems

References

Chapter 6. The Carbon Cycle: With a Brief Introduction to Global Biogeochemistry

Why Study the Carbon Cycle?

Biogeochemistry of Carbon

The Carbon Atom and Its Chemistry

The Present-Day Global Carbon Cycle and the Greenhouse Effect

The Holocene PreIndustrial Global Carbon Budget

The Carbon Cycle in Selected Ecosystems

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7. The Nitrogen Cycle

Introduction

The Global Picture

Nitrogen Cycle Processes

Nitrogen Cycling in Terrestrial Ecosystems

Nitrogen Cycling in Aquatic Ecosystems

Nitrogen Balances: The Enigma of Missing Nitrogen

References

Chapter 8. The Phosphorus Cycle

Introduction

Background

The Importance of Phosphorus in Terrestrial Ecosystems

The Importance of Phosphorus in Agricultural Ecosystems

The Importance of Phosphorus in Aquatic Ecosystems

The Global Phosphorus Cycle

Human Alteration of the Global Phosphorus Cycle

The Phosphorus Cycle at the Watershed Scale

The Phosphorus Cycle at the Local Scale

Managing Human Interaction with the Phosphorus Cycle

Summary

References

Section IV. Synthesis

Chapter 9. Revisiting the Ecosystem Concept: Important Features That Promote Generality and Understanding

Introduction

Budgets and Boundaries

Inclusiveness and Flexibility

Generality and Prediction

References

Chapter 10. Ecosystems in a Heterogeneous World

Introduction

The Nature of Heterogeneity

Toward A Framework for Space and Time Heterogeneity

Internal and External Heterogeneity

First Principles for Assessing Heterogeneity

Conclusions: Ecosystems in Time and Space

References

Chapter 11. Controls on Ecosystem Structure and Function

What Do We Mean by “Control”?

Why Do We Care about Controls on Ecosystems?

How Are Ecosystems Controlled?

Complications

References

Section V. Case Studies

Chapter 12. From Global Environmental Change to Sustainability Science: Ecosystem Studies in the Yaqui Valley, Mexico

The Yaqui Valley Case Study

Lessons from the Yaqui Valley Ecosystems Study

References

Chapter 13. Ecology of Lyme Disease

Discovery

It’s the Deer

References

Chapter 14. Understanding Ecosystem Effects of Dams

References

Chapter 15. Acid Rain

References

Chapter 16. Streams and Their Valleys

References

Chapter 17. Frontiers in Ecosystem Science

Introduction

Pressures and Pace of Environmental Change

Conceptual Advances

Technological Advances

The Changing Culture of Science

Conclusion

References

Appendix. A Primer on Biologically Mediated Redox Reactions in Ecosystems

References

Glossary

Index

Reviews

"Highly recommended as a textbook, Fundamentals is certain to delight the reader with striking stories on the connection between habitat fragmentation and Lyme disease, and other intriguing examples that leave us marveling at the complexity of ecological interactions and remind us why we choose to work in this field." --The Journal of Wildlife Management, 2014

"Via multiple approaches (e.g., experimental, theoretical, cross-system comparisons), contributors discuss the energetics and biochemical branches of this rapidly evolving science, and present case studies illustrating how ecosystem science can identify and control problems in diverse ecosystems." --Reference and Research Book News,  2013

"I have been searching for a book like this for my ecosystem ecology class. The tone is right-on-target, the examples are apropos, and it is clear that these chapters are written for students as opposed to researchers, which is a significant plus." --Dr. Robert Hall, University of Wyoming

"I found the chapters in Fundamentals of Ecosystem Science to be well-organized and well-written. Students and teachers alike respond well to them. The level of detail is about right (not too dense), and the subject matter is presented in an interesting and engaging way." --Dr. Clifford Ochs, University of Mississippi

"The book is very readable and engaging, and it communicates both a general understanding of the topics and current state of the knowledge.  The incorporation of both terrestrial and aquatic systems is a great contribution since most ecosystem science textbooks are focused on terrestrial or aquatic systems." --Dr. Mary Arthur, University of Kentucky

"A refreshing approach that includes specific methods, examples and perspectives from both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. It provides timely and motivating syntheses of concepts and approaches for addressing current challenges to earth's ecosystem functions." --Dr. Amy Rosemond, Odum School of Ecology, University of Georgia

Ratings and Reviews

