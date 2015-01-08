Fundamentals of Creep in Metals and Alloys
3rd Edition
Description
Although the present edition of Fundamentals of Creep in Metals and Alloys remains broadly up to date for metals, there are a range of improvements and updates that are either desirable, or required, in order to ensure that the book continues to meet the needs of researchers and scholars in the general area of creep plasticity. Besides updating the areas currently covered in the second edition with recent advances, the third edition will broaden its scope beyond metals and alloys to include ceramics, covalent solids, minerals and polymers, thus addressing the fundamentals of creep in all basic classes of materials.
Key Features
- Numerous line drawings with consistent format and units allow easy comparison of the behavior of a very wide range of materials
- Transmission electron micrographs provide direct insight into the basic microstructure of metals deforming at high temperatures
- Extensive literature review of about 1000 references provides an excellent overview of the field
Readership
Researchers and practitioners including metallurgists, ceramists, industrial designers, aerospace R&D personnel, and structural engineers from a wide range of fields and industry sectors.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- List of Symbols and Abbreviations
- Chapter 1. Fundamentals of Creep in Materials
- 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Five-Power-Law Creep
- 1. Macroscopic Relationships
- 2. Microstructural Observations
- 3. Rate-Controlling Mechanisms
- 4. Other Effects on Five-Power-Law Creep
- Chapter 3. Diffusional Creep
- Chapter 4. Harper-Dorn Creep
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Theories for Harper-Dorn
- 3. More Recent Developments
- 4. Other Materials for Which Harper-Dorn Has Been Suggested
- 5. Summary
- Chapter 5. The 3-Power-Law Viscous Glide Creep
- Chapter 6. Superplasticity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Characteristics of FSS
- 3. Microstructure of Fine-Structure Superplastic Materials
- 4. Texture Studies in Superplasticity
- 5. High-Strain-Rate Superplasticity
- 6. Superplasticity in Nanocrystalline and Submicrocrystalline Materials
- Chapter 7. Recrystallization
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Discontinuous DRX
- 3. Geometric DRX
- 4. Particle-Stimulated Nucleation
- 5. Continuous Reactions
- Chapter 8. Creep Behavior of Particle-Strengthened Alloys
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Small Volume-Fraction Particles Coherent and Incoherent with the Matrix with Small Aspect Ratios
- Chapter 9. Creep of Intermetallics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Titanium Aluminides
- 3. Iron Aluminides
- 4. Nickel Aluminides
- Chapter 10. Creep Fracture
- 1. Background
- 2. Cavity Nucleation
- 3. Growth
- Chapter 11. γ/γ′ Nickel-Based Superalloys
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Low-Temperature Creep
- 3. Intermediate-Temperature Creep
- 4. High-Temperature Creep
- Chapter 12. Creep in Amorphous Metals
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanisms of Deformation
- Chapter 13. Low-Temperature Creep Plasticity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Creep Behavior of Various Metals and Alloys
- 3. Mechanisms
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 8th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080994277
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080994321
About the Author
Michael Kassner
Dr. Kassner is a professor in the department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He holds M.S.and Ph.D. degrees in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University, has published two books and more than 200 articles and book chapters in the areas of metal plasticity theory, creep, fracture, phase diagrams, fatigue, and semi-solid forming, and currently serves on the editorial board of Elsevier’s International Journal of Plasticity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA