Fundamentals of Creep in Metals and Alloys
1st Edition
Description
- Numerous line drawings with consistent format and units allow easy comparison of the behavior of a very wide range of materials
- Transmission electron micrographs provide a direct insight in the basic microstructure of metals deforming at high temperatures
- Extensive literature review of over 1000 references provide an excellent reference document, and a very balanced discussion
Understanding the strength of materials at a range of temperatures is critically important to a huge number of researchers and practitioners from a wide range of fields and industry sectors including metallurgists, industrial designers, aerospace R&D personnel, and structural engineers.
The most up-to date and comprehensive book in the field, Fundamentals of Creep in Metals and Alloys discusses the fundamentals of time-dependent plasticity or creep plasticity in metals, alloys and metallic compounds. This is the first book of its kind that provides broad coverage of a range of materials not just a sub-group such as metallic compounds, superalloys or crystals. As such it presents the most balanced view of creep for all materials scientists.
The theory of all of these phenomena are extensively reviewed and analysed in view of an extensive bibliography that includes the most recent publications in the field. All sections of the book have undergone extensive peer review and therefore the reader can be sure they have access to the most up-to-date research, fully interrogated, from the world’s leading investigators.
Key Features
Readership
Materials scientists and students investigating the strength of materials
Table of Contents
Introduction; five-power-law creep; diffusional creep; harper dorn creep; three-power-law viscous glide creep; superplasticity; recrystallization; creep behavior of particle strengthened alloys; creep fracture
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 6th April 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532141
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080436371
About the Author
Michael Kassner
Dr. Kassner is a professor in the department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. He holds M.S.and Ph.D. degrees in Materials Science and Engineering from Stanford University, has published two books and more than 200 articles and book chapters in the areas of metal plasticity theory, creep, fracture, phase diagrams, fatigue, and semi-solid forming, and currently serves on the editorial board of Elsevier’s International Journal of Plasticity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Maria-Teresa Perez-Prado
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physical Metallurgy, Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Metalurgicas (CENIM), Madrid, Spain