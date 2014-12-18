Fundamentals of Complementary and Alternative Medicine
5th Edition
Description
Practitioners like you have been turning to Micozzi’s comprehensive CAM text for the past 20 years. Filled with the most up-to-date information on scientific theory and research and updated contributions from world experts, Fundamentals of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, 5th Edition gives you a solid foundation of the therapies and evidence-based clinical applications for CAM – and expands your global perspective with new and updated chapters on healing systems from around the world. Dive into interesting discussions on massage, manual therapies and bodywork, yoga, chiropractic, osteopathy, herbal medicine, aromatherapy and essential oils therapy, "nature cure," naturopathy and naturopathic medicine, and nutrition and hydration. With its wide range of topics, this 20th anniversary edition is your ideal CAM reference!
Key Features
• A broad perspective traces CAM therapies from their beginnings to present day practices.
• Clinical guides for selecting therapies, and new advances for matching the appropriate therapy to the individual patient, enables you to offer and/or recommend individualized patient care.
• Expert contributors include well-known writers such as Kevin Ergil, Patch Adams, Joseph Pizzorno, and Marc Micozzi himself.
• A unique synthesis of information, including historical usage, cultural and social analysis, current basic science theory and research, and a wide range of clinical investigations and observations, makes this text a focused, authoritative resource.
• Suggested readings and references in each chapter list the best resources for further research and study.
• Coverage of CAM therapies and systems includes those most commonly encountered or growing in popularity, so you can carefully evaluate each treatment.
• An evidence-based approach focuses on treatments best supported by clinical trials and scientific evidence.
• Observations from mechanisms of action to evidence of clinical efficacy answers questions of how, why, and when CAM therapies work.
• Global coverage includes discussions of traditional healing arts from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE: FOUNDATIONS
1. Characteristics of Complementary and Alternative Medicine
2. Translation from Conventional Medicine
3. Issues and Challenges in Integrative Medicine
4. Complementary and Alternative Medicine in the Community
5. Social and Cultural Factors in Medicine
SECTION TWO: MIND, BODY, AND SPIRIT
6. Vitalism
7. Mind-Body Thought and Practice: Great Britain to Early and Late America
8. Neurohumoral Physiology and Psychoneuroimmunology
9. Mind-Body Sciences and the Placebo Effect
10. Mind-Body Therapies, Stress Reduction, and Pyschometrics
11. Prayer, Religion, and Spirituality
12. Creative and Expressive Arts Therapies
13. Humor
SECTION THREE: ENERGETICS, MANUAL HEALING AND YOGA
14. Energy Medicine
15. Biophysics: Electricity, Light, Magnetism, and Sound
16. Principles and Bodywork and Manual Healing
17. Massage, Bodywork, and Touch Therapies
18. Osteopathy
19. Chiropractic
20. Reflexology
21. Yoga
SECTION FOUR: NATURAL AND ALTERNATIVE WESTERN THERAPIES
22. Nature Cure, Naturopathy, and Natural Medicines
23. Contemporary Naturopathic Medicine
24. Ethnobotany and Western Herbalism
25. Aromatherapy and Plant Essential Oils
26. Nutrition, Hydration, and Diet Therapies
27. Ecological Pharmacology: Molecular Biology to Systems Theory
SECTION FIVE: GLOBAL ETHNOMEDICAL SYSTEMS: ASIA AND THE MIDDLE EAST
28. Traditional Medicine of China and East Asia
29. Classical Acupuncture
30. Traditional Medicine of India: Ayurveda and Siddha
31. Tibetan Medicine
32. Unani Medicine
33. Sufism and Healing in the Middle East
SECTION SIX: GLOBAL ETHONOMEDICAL SYSTEMS: AFRICA, AMERICAS, AND THE PACIFIC
34. Traditional Medicine: Ethnomedicine, Shamanism, and Origins
35. Southeast Asia: Malaysia, Indonesia, Indochina, and Vietnam
36. Blending of Chinese, Ayurvedic, Islamic, and Shamanic Healing: Burma, Thailand, and Nepal
37. Native North American Healing and Herbal Remedies
38. Central and South American Healing and Herbal Remedies
39. Latin American Curanderismo
40. Hawaii, South Pacific and Philippine Islands; Alaska and Pacific Northwest
41. African Healing and Becoming a Traditional Healer
42. Magico-Religious Traditions and Neo-Shamanism
43. Modern Asia, Africa, Americas, and the Pacific
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 18th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323298940
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455774074
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062131
About the Author
Marc Micozzi
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC; Former Director, Center for Integrative Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA; former Executive Director of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia